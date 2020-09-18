71 deals on Google Play: free and discounted apps that won’t last long

Saving a little money is always good news, both in devices and software. It is not that the Google Play store has an excessive catalog of applications with cost, but that does not mean that the offers are not worth mentioning. And here we are to rescue the best: we have put together a good collection of free and discounted apps. You know: hurry up and install them before they disappear.





27 free Android apps

The section your wallet is not afraid of is right after the following title: we have selected for you the best applications at zero euros. Don’t waste time and download them: they will soon disappear.

Applications

Crypt-It – Encrypt, Share, Decrypt 0.59 euros free

free Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad) 1.79 euros free

free Learn Italian – MosaLingua 5.49 euros free

free Smart Touch (Pro – No ads) 1.79 euros free

free Lecture Notes – Classroom Notes Made Simple 2.99 euros free

free QR and barcode scanner PRO 2.29 euros free

free MetaTags parser 1.89 euros free

Games

Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game 5.49 euros free

free Cytus II 1.99 euros free

free Fill Expert VIP 1.89 euros free

free SLOC – 2D Rubik’s Cube 0.69 euros free

free Toy of war 0.59 euros free

free Five Words – A Word Matrix Puzzle Game € 1.10 free

free Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Defense 0.79 euros free

free Bermuda Triangle Pro 2.09 euros free

free Terra Fighter 2 Pro 0.89 euros free

free Slenderman RE 1.39 euros free

free The Adventures of the Cat Becker 0.59 euros free

free Pipes Game euros reuros

reuros Flashcard Baby (No Ads) 3.19 euros free

Personalization

Morine – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Vova – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Pie 9 – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free MY UI 9 – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Distraction Free Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Doodle Button – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free

free Glos – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

44 discounted Android apps

Once we have reviewed the most potable in terms of free applications, we have to do the same with those apps that, without reaching zero euros, do they have a generous discount for their quality. We have chosen the following offers, take advantage of them while you can.

Applications

Photo Studio PRO 10.99 euros 4.09 euros

4.09 euros Character Maker -How to draw 3.19 euros 1.69 euros

1.69 euros PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset 5.99 euros 2.69 euros

2.69 euros SoundHound∞ Music search and playback 5.49 euros 2.99 euros

2.99 euros PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros KnowledgeBase Builder 11.99 euros 4.79 euros

4.79 euros Mushroom Identification 5.49 euros 2.19 euros

2.19 euros Chess Trainer Free – Repertoire Builder 4.19 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros World history 3.49 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Finance manager in Excel Buy for 8.49 euros € euros

Games

Danmaku Unlimited 2 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Danmaku Unlimited 3 5.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros 60 Parsecs! 3.99 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros The Last Dream (Full) 4.69 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros A Dark Room ® 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy 3.99 euros 1.49 euros

1.49 euros Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 9.99 euros 4.19 euros

4.19 euros Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros MechaNika 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Whispering Willows 5.49 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Heroes of Loot 2.39 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Hidden Through Time 2.99 euros 1.49 euros

1.49 euros Baldur’s Gate II 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

4.99 euros Kenshō Buy for 4.19 euros € euros

€ euros Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Mindcell Buy for 2.29 euros € euros

€ euros Dark Rage – Action RPG 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros 911 Operator 6.99 euros 1.39 euros

Personalization

RedLine Icon Pack: LineX 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros LineX Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros 0Ground 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

1.49 euros Elixir 2.79 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros Arc 2.79 euros 1.59 euros

1.59 euros Rustic Dynasty 2.09 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Knots Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Lotus Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Recticons – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros One4KWGT Pro – widgets for KWGT 🔥 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Miui 12 Limitless – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros CRiOS X – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Xperia – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Dark Pixel – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Flixy – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Flat Circle – Icon Pack 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!