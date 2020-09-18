71 deals on Google Play: free and discounted apps that won’t last long

Saving a little money is always good news, both in devices and software. It is not that the Google Play store has an excessive catalog of applications with cost, but that does not mean that the offers are not worth mentioning. And here we are to rescue the best: we have put together a good collection of free and discounted apps. You know: hurry up and install them before they disappear.
27 free Android apps
The section your wallet is not afraid of is right after the following title: we have selected for you the best applications at zero euros. Don’t waste time and download them: they will soon disappear.
Applications
- Crypt-It – Encrypt, Share, Decrypt
0.59 eurosfree
- Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad)
1.79 eurosfree
- Learn Italian – MosaLingua
5.49 eurosfree
- Smart Touch (Pro – No ads)
1.79 eurosfree
- Lecture Notes – Classroom Notes Made Simple
2.99 eurosfree
- QR and barcode scanner PRO
2.29 eurosfree
- MetaTags parser
1.89 eurosfree
Games
- Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game
5.49 eurosfree
- Cytus II
1.99 eurosfree
- Fill Expert VIP
1.89 eurosfree
- SLOC – 2D Rubik’s Cube
0.69 eurosfree
- Toy of war
0.59 eurosfree
- Five Words – A Word Matrix Puzzle Game
€ 1.10free
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Defense
0.79 eurosfree
- Bermuda Triangle Pro
2.09 eurosfree
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro
0.89 eurosfree
- Slenderman RE
1.39 eurosfree
- The Adventures of the Cat Becker
0.59 eurosfree
- Pipes Game
eurosreuros
- Flashcard Baby (No Ads)
3.19 eurosfree
Personalization
- Morine – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Vova – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Pie 9 – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- MY UI 9 – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Distraction Free Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Doodle Button – Icon Pack
0.69 eurosfree
- Glos – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
44 discounted Android apps
Once we have reviewed the most potable in terms of free applications, we have to do the same with those apps that, without reaching zero euros, do they have a generous discount for their quality. We have chosen the following offers, take advantage of them while you can.
Applications
- Photo Studio PRO
10.99 euros4.09 euros
- Character Maker -How to draw
3.19 euros1.69 euros
- PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset
5.99 euros2.69 euros
- SoundHound∞ Music search and playback
5.49 euros2.99 euros
- PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark
1.59 euros0.59 euros
- KnowledgeBase Builder
11.99 euros4.79 euros
- Mushroom Identification
5.49 euros2.19 euros
- Chess Trainer Free – Repertoire Builder
4.19 euros1.09 euros
- World history
3.49 euros1.99 euros
- Finance manager in Excel
Buy for 8.49 euros€ euros
Games
- Danmaku Unlimited 2
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- Danmaku Unlimited 3
5.49 euros0.99 euros
- 60 Parsecs!
3.99 euros1.09 euros
- The Last Dream (Full)
4.69 euros1.29 euros
- A Dark Room ®
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy
3.99 euros1.49 euros
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
9.99 euros4.19 euros
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper?
1.39 euros0.59 euros
- MechaNika
1.79 euros0.99 euros
- Whispering Willows
5.49 euros1.99 euros
- Heroes of Loot
2.39 euros1.19 euros
- Hidden Through Time
2.99 euros1.49 euros
- Baldur’s Gate II
10.99 euros4.99 euros
- Kenshō
Buy for 4.19 euros€ euros
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels
2.29 euros0.59 euros
- Mindcell
Buy for 2.29 euros€ euros
- Dark Rage – Action RPG
1.89 euros0.99 euros
- 911 Operator
6.99 euros1.39 euros
Personalization
- RedLine Icon Pack: LineX
1.79 euros0.59 euros
- LineX Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
- 0Ground
2.69 euros1.49 euros
- Elixir
2.79 euros1.59 euros
- Arc
2.79 euros1.59 euros
- Rustic Dynasty
2.09 euros1.19 euros
- Knots Live Wallpaper
2.49 euros1.09 euros
- Lotus Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
- Recticons – Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
- One4KWGT Pro – widgets for KWGT 🔥
1.69 euros0.99 euros
- Miui 12 Limitless – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
- CRiOS X – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Xperia – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Dark Pixel – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Flixy – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Flat Circle – Icon Pack
2.49 euros0.99 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!