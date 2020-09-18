Tech NewsApps

71 deals on Google Play: free and discounted apps that won't last long

By Brian Adam
71 deals on Google Play: free and discounted apps that won't last long

Saving a little money is always good news, both in devices and software. It is not that the Google Play store has an excessive catalog of applications with cost, but that does not mean that the offers are not worth mentioning. And here we are to rescue the best: we have put together a good collection of free and discounted apps. You know: hurry up and install them before they disappear.


27 free Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=yVnQiVYbPGI

The section your wallet is not afraid of is right after the following title: we have selected for you the best applications at zero euros. Don’t waste time and download them: they will soon disappear.

Applications

  • Crypt-It – Encrypt, Share, Decrypt 0.59 euros free
  • Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad) 1.79 euros free
  • Learn Italian – MosaLingua 5.49 euros free
  • Smart Touch (Pro – No ads) 1.79 euros free
  • Lecture Notes – Classroom Notes Made Simple 2.99 euros free
  • QR and barcode scanner PRO 2.29 euros free
  • MetaTags parser 1.89 euros free

Games

  • Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game 5.49 euros free
  • Cytus II 1.99 euros free
  • Fill Expert VIP 1.89 euros free
  • SLOC – 2D Rubik’s Cube 0.69 euros free
  • Toy of war 0.59 euros free
  • Five Words – A Word Matrix Puzzle Game € 1.10 free
  • Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Defense 0.79 euros free
  • Bermuda Triangle Pro 2.09 euros free
  • Terra Fighter 2 Pro 0.89 euros free
  • Slenderman RE 1.39 euros free
  • The Adventures of the Cat Becker 0.59 euros free
  • Pipes Game euros reuros
  • Flashcard Baby (No Ads) 3.19 euros free

Personalization

  • Morine – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Vova – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Pie 9 – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • MY UI 9 – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Distraction Free Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Doodle Button – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free
  • Glos – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

44 discounted Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=BEx6zHEH_bI

Once we have reviewed the most potable in terms of free applications, we have to do the same with those apps that, without reaching zero euros, do they have a generous discount for their quality. We have chosen the following offers, take advantage of them while you can.

Applications

  • Photo Studio PRO 10.99 euros 4.09 euros
  • Character Maker -How to draw 3.19 euros 1.69 euros
  • PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset 5.99 euros 2.69 euros
  • SoundHound∞ Music search and playback 5.49 euros 2.99 euros
  • PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark 1.59 euros 0.59 euros
  • KnowledgeBase Builder 11.99 euros 4.79 euros
  • Mushroom Identification 5.49 euros 2.19 euros
  • Chess Trainer Free – Repertoire Builder 4.19 euros 1.09 euros
  • World history 3.49 euros 1.99 euros
  • Finance manager in Excel Buy for 8.49 euros € euros

Games

  • Danmaku Unlimited 2 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Danmaku Unlimited 3 5.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • 60 Parsecs! 3.99 euros 1.09 euros
  • The Last Dream (Full) 4.69 euros 1.29 euros
  • A Dark Room ® 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy 3.99 euros 1.49 euros
  • Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 9.99 euros 4.19 euros
  • Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? 1.39 euros 0.59 euros
  • MechaNika 1.79 euros 0.99 euros
  • Whispering Willows 5.49 euros 1.99 euros
  • Heroes of Loot 2.39 euros 1.19 euros
  • Hidden Through Time 2.99 euros 1.49 euros
  • Baldur’s Gate II 10.99 euros 4.99 euros
  • Kenshō Buy for 4.19 euros € euros
  • Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros 0.59 euros
  • Mindcell Buy for 2.29 euros € euros
  • Dark Rage – Action RPG 1.89 euros 0.99 euros
  • 911 Operator 6.99 euros 1.39 euros

Personalization

  • RedLine Icon Pack: LineX 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • LineX Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • 0Ground 2.69 euros 1.49 euros
  • Elixir 2.79 euros 1.59 euros
  • Arc 2.79 euros 1.59 euros
  • Rustic Dynasty 2.09 euros 1.19 euros
  • Knots Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros
  • Lotus Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • Recticons – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • One4KWGT Pro – widgets for KWGT 🔥 1.69 euros 0.99 euros
  • Miui 12 Limitless – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • CRiOS X – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Xperia – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Dark Pixel – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Flixy – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Flat Circle – Icon Pack 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

