720 new cases of crown virus announced, five more killed

WHO says Europe is ‘far behind the virus’ and there is no doubt that it is ‘currently at the heart of the disease’

The Department of Health has announced that five more people have died as a result of the Covid-19 and 720 new cases they confirmed today.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said certain things were moving in the right direction, including the average decline in the number of cases of the disease over the past five days and the slight decrease in the percentage of people who test positive. on the test applied to the Covid-19.

Dr Holohan, however, said it was too early to say what impact the Level 5 restrictions introduced last week had.

Today’s 130 cases involved Cork, 47 new cases in Galway and 31 new cases in Meath.

There were 23 cases in Mayo, 21 cases in Kerry, 20 cases in Waterford and seven cases in Donegal.

The fortnightly rate of the disease now stands at 308 cases per 100,000 people in the country.

County Meath has a rate of 663, the second highest in the country. Cavan County still has the highest rate – 962.

386 are in Galway, 337 are in Cork and 319 are in Donegal.

There are 280 cases per 100,000 people in Kerry, 265 in Mayo and 226 in Waterford.

There are 354 patients hit by the Covid-19 in the hospitals and 38 of them are in an intensive care unit.

The Northern Department of Health confirmed that another 13 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 and 722 new cases to be announced.

All thirteen of those died in the last day.

Hospitals north of the border in the afternoon had 360 patients hit by the Covid-19 and 38 of them are in an intensive care unit.

Northern hospitals are “under a lot of pressure” as health workers struggle to cope with a second set of cases, the Health and Social Care Board says.

The Northern Trust reported that 33 people were waiting for a bed at Antrim District Hospital.

Patients are asked not to attend the emergency unit unless they are in urgent need of medical care.

Said Dr Tom Black, Chairman of the British Medical Association that this is the worst week at NHS North for people.

He said the service was hampered by three major problems combined – the high number of sick workers, winter pressures and the backlog of Covid-19 cases.

He said there was a “serious risk” that the system would not be able to tackle these problems in the coming weeks and that this second defeat appeared to be worse than the first.

To date, 2,561 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, 671 north of the border and 1,890 south.

94,321 cases of the disease have been confirmed to date, 58,767 in the south and 35,554 in the north.

Meanwhile, Europe is “far behind the virus” says Dr Mike Ryan, Head of Emergency at the World Health Organization as the number of people contracting the Covid-19 rises across the region .

Dr Ryan said there was no doubt that “Europe is currently at the heart of the disease” and that much tougher measures would be needed to control the spread of the virus.

Ryan said some of the strict restrictions now in place could be avoided if people adhered to the public health advice. He said that if people were quarantined when they should be, it might not be necessary to lock up but “not everyone was doing that”.

He has little patience with the actions of anti-slavery campaigners and conspiracy theorists either.

“How do you convince someone that they should do something if they don’t believe there is a problem?” he said.

“Governments need to convince people to do the right thing but they have to support them in doing so.”

According to the latest statistics from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, there have been over 6.2 million cases of Covid-19 in the European Economic Area and the UK since the start of the pandemic. It is on record that the virus 210,953 people of life in that area.

The fortnightly rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 is above 1,300 in Belgium and the Czech Republic.

The rate in France is 629, 446 are in Spain, 416 in the UK, 304 in Italy and 144 in Germany. The rate in this country is 308 per 100,000 people.