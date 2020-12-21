727 new cases announced and our third outbreak of the virus

- Advertisement -

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says the situation is “very, very serious”

The Department of Health has announced 727 new cases of the crown virus. They did not announce any further deaths from the disease. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says the situation is “very, very serious”.

Professor Philip Nolan says the number of new cases of the disease is growing at least 5% per day and the disease is now spreading faster than ever since the spring.

The reproductive rate of the disease may now be between 1.5 and 1.6.

Nolan said things are as bad now in Dublin as they were when the second defeat in October was worse. 311 new cases were announced in Dublin this afternoon.

If the disease continues to spread as it is there will be 1,300 cases a day in the state by Jan. 6, Nolan says. This would be 1,800 cases with 7% growth.

44 of the 727 new cases today involved Donegal, a further 44 cases involving Cork, 24 cases in Kerry and 24 cases in county Meath.

There were 16 cases in Waterford, 15 cases in Galway and less than five cases in Mayo.

There are 241 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 29 of them in the intensive care unit.

The Northern Department of Health announced that 555 new cases of the disease had been confirmed there in the past day and that seven others with the disease had died.

There are 446 patients in the hospitals with the disease and 30 of them in an intensive care unit.

The Covid-19 spread rate in the state has now gone up to 122.4 cases per 100,000.

The highest rate remains in Donegal – 274. The rate in Kerry – 125 – is also above the national average.

County Meath has a rate of 119, Mayo has 111, Waterford has 108, Cork has 59 and Galway has 52.

Traveling from county to county is likely to be one of the issues to be discussed by the Government tomorrow as they discuss further restrictions. That was what Foreign Minister Simon Coveney had to say this morning. He also said he expects these additional restrictions to be implemented before Women’s Christmas Day, January 6th.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan had the same to say in his view that further restrictions would be announced tomorrow. Ryan said the ban on travel from Britain was unlikely to be lifted before Christmas.

While regretting their situation, Eamon Ryan said that Irish people living in Britain would not be able to return home for Christmas.

The Government is preparing plans to bring home people living in Ireland who are trapped in Britain. These were people arriving overseas through a British airport or working abroad. Other than these, only people who are essential to their work will be allowed to pass.

Simon Coveney said every effort would be made to bring home truck drivers trapped in the UK on their way to the Continent.

About 250 lorries from this country are stranded in England since France stopped all traffic from the UK to that country – whether by road, sea or air. The ban is in place from midnight last night for 48 hours and is an attempt to keep the highly contagious and rapidly spreading new strain of the crown virus in south-east England out of France.

French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said a protocol would be adopted at European Union level “to ensure that the UK transport system can function again”.

Stormont Education Minister Peter Weir has confirmed that this year’s post-primary students in the North who do not have state exams will be learning from home from January 25 until the February mid-term holiday.

Minister Weir told the Executive: “Depending on the state of public health, I recommend that students learn from distance from 25 January to mid-term, all second-level students who do not have a state examination this year. . ”

“We need to protect the students who are most at risk in terms of health, we want to keep the special schools open and provide for our most vulnerable students,” said Minister Weir.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann had previously questioned the reopening of schools. Swann said he was taking advice from the chief health officer and the scientific adviser. “I don’t think we’ll be able to go back to school as normal in January,” Swann said.

3,361 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,158 people south of the border and 1,203 people north of it.

142,764 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 80,267 cases in the south and 62,497 in the north.

The European medicines regulator, the European Medicines Agency, today granted conditional approval for the Cof-19 Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. The vaccine will not be given to anyone in the European Union until the European Commission meets tomorrow to discuss vaccine approval.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week that vaccination would begin in the European Union between 27-29 December.

The vaccine regulator in Switzerland approved the vaccine at the weekend.