75% of the public are of the opinion that the minister of the Gaeltacht should be fluent in Irish – a national poll

By Brian Adam
The majority of those questioned as part of a poll conducted by Kantar Millward Brown for Conradh na Gaeilge said that more Irish should be heard from politicians in the Houses of the Oireachtas

75% of the public think that any minister responsible for Irish and Gaeltacht affairs should be fluent in Irish.

According to a poll conducted by Kantar Millward Brown for Conradh na Gaeilge, three out of four people in the state agreed that any senior minister in charge of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht should be fluent in Irish.

Catherine Martin, who speaks Irish, was not appointed Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Sport, Culture and the Gaeltacht when the question was asked in 2020, but the appointment of Gaeltacht ministers has been controversial for a number of years.

Neither Josepha Madigan nor Heather Humphries spoke any Irish when they were senior ministers in charge of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

In 2014, Enda Kenny appointed Joe McHugh as minister of state in the Department of the Gaeltacht even though McHugh spoke no Irish.

Doubts about the language ability of the current minister of state in the department, Jack Chambers, were expressed when he was first appointed in the summer.

The percentage of people who say that any senior minister in charge of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht should be fluent in Irish is falling slightly.

The same question was asked as part of the Conradh na Gaeilge poll in 2017 and 81% of the public said at that time that the senior minister of the Gaeltacht should be fluent in Irish.

The 2020 poll also asked about the use of Irish in the Houses of the Oireachtas and the majority of those questioned said that more Irish should be heard from politicians.

Just over one third of people, 35%, said that further debates should be held in Irish in the Dáil and the Seanad.

33% said they did not think more Irish should be heard in the Houses of the Oireachtas and 32% said they had no opinion on the matter.

An analysis by Tuairisc.ie in 2018 showed only 0.5% of Dáil Éireann debates were in Irish.

