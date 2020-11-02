767 new cases announced, NPHET concerned that Dublin has not fallen as much as the rest of the country

Dr Tony Holohan said they were also concerned that the rate of the disease was rising among people over the age of 65, although the overall rate was falling.

767 new cases of the Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon.

Two others have died as a result of the disease.

While the rate of the disease is still falling and the Level 5 restrictions have yet to be seen, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said NPHET was concerned that the number of cases of Covid-19 had not dropped as much in The rest of the country is in Dublin.

He also said they were concerned that the rate of the disease was increasing among people over the age of 65, even though the rate was falling overall.

321 of the 767 new cases today involved Dublin.

There were 84 cases today in Cork, 47 new cases in Meath and 23 cases in Galway. There were 21 new cases in Donegal, 15 cases in Kerry, 13 cases in Waterford and 10 new cases in Mayo.

The fortnightly rate of the disease has dropped to 248 cases per 100,000 people in the country.

County Meath has a fortnightly rate of 483, This rate is 310 in Donegal, 283 in Galway and 278 in Cork.

The fortnightly rate is now 230 in Mayo, 201 in Waterford and 200 in Kerry.

There are 322 patients affected by the Covid-19 in the hospitals and 44 of them are in an intensive care unit.

A new report from the Central Statistics Office shows that between 876 and 1,192 more people died between March and September than would normally be expected.

Extra mortality or higher mortality is the term used by public health professionals when the number of deaths in a given period is higher than the average at that time of year.

The latest figures are based on an analysis of the death notices on the RIP.ie website.

The report says there was no apparent increase in the number of deaths caused by the Covid-19 in September when 2,353 people died, about the same number who died that month in previous years.

In April the death rate was at an all – time high with the announcement of a total of 3,502 deaths, 641 more than in 2019.

Earlier today, the Northern Department of Health announced that 493 new cases had been confirmed there and another eight who had contracted the virus had died.

Hospitals north of the border have 379 patients with the virus and 52 of them are in an intensive care unit.

94% of the beds there were full today.

2,631 people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland to date, 724 people north of the border and 1,917 south of it.

102,359 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the country to date, 62,750 in the south and 39,609 in the north.

First Minister Arlene Foster has said the restrictions in place there, the so-called circuit breaker, will be released on November 13 despite concerns expressed by chief medical adviser Michael McBride.

McBride said today that the R rate could not be kept below 1 if both the schools and the hospitality sector are open. Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill had previously said the restrictions would be reviewed closer to the time but Arlene Foster said they would be released.

“We can’t be starting and stopping the economy,” she said Good Morning Ulster on the BBC. The First Minister said that work was being done with various sectors to improve the Covid-19 measures. She called for police to investigate the delay in repaying Covid-19 payments.

At the weekend, Assembly Member Catherine Kelly resigned because her party had delayed repaying Covid-19 payments that were not due to him. Kelly is the fourth Sinn Féin member to resign due to an erroneous non – payment of a £ 10,000 grant given to the party in error.