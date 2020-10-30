772 new cases confirmed but ‘good news’ on the spread of the disease for the first time in a while

NPHET says there are good signs of the spread of the disease and that ‘our efforts have started to work’

The Department of Health has confirmed 772 new cases of the Covid-19 today. Another six died from the disease.

Dr Philip Nolan from NPHET said the rate of infection of the disease is now close to 1.0 nationally.

“This is the first time in the last few weeks that we have good news on the spread of the disease,” he said.

“However, we understand from our experience of this type of progress that it is quite fragile. We should look at these good signs as evidence that our startup efforts are working and the most important thing now is to keep going.

“The virus will look for any opportunity to spread. In the coming weeks, let’s make sure he’s not given that opportunity by pushing down the R number and keeping the number of cases as low as possible. ”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said there was some “improvement” but that it was “very early” to talk about it.

“Things have improved but we must remember that it is still early days. This improvement will not last unless we continue our efforts. ”

“We need to remember that the disease is being contracted by more people over the years, people for whom this disease is more dangerous. Our way to protect them is to continue to suppress the spread of the disease in the community. ”

Dr Desmond Hickey, Deputy Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said the 7-day relapse rate has fallen 36% from the previous 7-day rate.

“The situation in Ireland is remarkable at a time when things are deteriorating rapidly across Europe. It is vital that we continue to spread the spread of the disease suppressed as much as possible in the coming weeks, ”he said.

96 people with the disease, or suspected of having it, have died until October so far and 34 of them were in nursing homes.

Today ‘s 120 cases involved Cork, 50 cases in county Meath, 41 new cases in Donegal and a further 41 cases in Galway.

There were 18 cases in Mayo, 13 cases in Kerry and 12 cases in Waterford.

228 of today’s 772 cases were in Dublin.

The fortnightly rate of the disease has fallen again. The rate is now 287 cases per 100,000 people in the country.

County Meath has a two week rate of 547, 341 are in Galway, 337 are in Cork and 322 are in Donegal.

The fortnightly rate is now 273 in Kerry, 241 in Mayo and 213 in Waterford.

The hospital has 325 patients affected by the Covid-19 and 42 of them are in an intensive care unit.

Earlier today, it was announced that nine others had died as a result of the Covid-19 north of the border. The Northern Department of Health confirmed 566 new cases.

The number of patients hospitalized north of the border by the virus has risen from 361 yesterday to 354 today. 41 of them are in an intensive care unit.

97% of the beds there were full today.

Northern Health Minister Robin Swann said today that anyone who thinks they will return “in any way to normal life” when the restrictions end in a month’s time is “very wrong”. Things were becoming more stable, he said, but the number of cases was declining very slowly.

2,605 people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland to date, 697 north of the border and 1,908 south.

98,841 cases of the disease have been confirmed to date, 61,059 in the south and 37,782 in the north.

Meanwhile, Health Service Executive Chief Executive Paul Reid said today that it is difficult to say when the number of cases of the disease will peak this winter.

It could, he said, be some time before the impact of the rise in the number of young people who have contracted the disease on the number of people over the age of 65 who contract it.

He said there was evidence that the Level 3 restrictions were working but the figures remained a cause for concern, particularly in the case of hospitals and intensive care units.

Many governments are worried about the 36% rise in cases of the disease in Europe in the past week.

While the percentage of people who test positive for the disease has declined, Reid said the number of people hit by the Covid-19 in hospitals has been on the rise.

“So our message this morning is that there are leases of hope, but the health system could come under pressure in a fortnight or three weeks,” said Reid in an interview with Morning Ireland.

However, the HSE’s chief executive also said he did not expect the situation to be as bad as previously predicted in terms of patient numbers.