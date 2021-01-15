79 Google Play deals: download these apps for free and at a discount while they’re available

- Advertisement -
What a Friday he has stayed to enjoy a combination of apps and games on offer, truth? Well said and done: we have dived in the Google Play Store to find the best at a discount. You know: all the sales you have below have an expiration date, you have to hurry.
47 free Android apps
Let’s start with the most attractive of our entire range of offers: free apps that used to cost money. Today’s not a bad collection: take advantage and download it without costing you a penny.
Applications
- Quick Volume Control in notification bar
0.79 eurosfree
- Star Link 2: Constellation
0.69 eurosfree
- Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad)
1.79 eurosfree
- PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶
4.09 eurosfree
- audioPro ™ € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶
4.09 eurosfree
- CPU Identifier Pro
4.09 eurosfree
- Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery
4.09 eurosfree
- Fast Video Splitter for Whatsapp status
0.69 eurosfree
- VLSM Calculator
2.09 eurosfree
- IP Subnet Practice
2.09 eurosfree
- Subnet Calculator
2.09 eurosfree
- Brightness Manager App
0.79 eurosfree
- Crypto Helper
0.79 eurosfree
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro
1.99 eurosfree
- NFC EMV Card Reader
3.09 eurosfree
- DiskRecovery: Restore Deleted Photos & Videos
4.29 eurosfree
- Text Reader PRO – Offline Text To Speech App (tts)
0.59 eurosfree
- Binary Calculator Pro
0.50 eurosfree
- Password Manager: Store & Manage Passwords.
4.09 eurosfree
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro
0.89 eurosfree
- Hue Melodi – Philips Hue lights dancing to music
1.99 eurosfree
- Touch Lock: Lock touch screen
0.69 eurosfree
Games
- Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game
5.49 eurosfree
- Neo Monsters
0.50 eurosfree
- Requence
0.59 eurosfree
- I was rebuilt
3.99 eurosfree
- Project Alnilam
3.59 eurosfree
- Ball Reach
1.49 eurosfree
- One By One PRO – Multilingual Word Search
2.09 eurosfree
- MARK’S LIFE
0.59 eurosfree
- CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE
0.59 eurosfree
- Rectangles PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Bubble hero
0.99 eurosfree
- Wamo – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Stone of souls
0.59 eurosfree
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro
1.39 eurosfree
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface
0.59 eurosfree
- Dead Bunker 2 HD
0.59 eurosfree
Personalization
- Falling Flowers Red – Live Wallpaper
0.99 eurosfree
- Win10 Flat – Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
- Win10 Flat – Icon Pack
- Cirgus – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Glass Neon – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Plax – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
- Pixel Pie 3D – Icon Pack
2.19 eurosfree
- Fresy – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Hexanet White – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Lines Square – Neon icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
32 discounted Android apps
What do you want higher quality apps and games? We have a very careful selection of discounted software. They are highly recommended, check them out.
Applications
- Day by day (organizer)
4.49 euros2.49 euros
- Vitamins and minerals
3.29 euros1.39 euros
- Drugs Dictionary
3.29 euros1.39 euros
- Medical dictionary
3.29 euros1.39 euros
- List of diseases
3.29 euros1.39 euros
- MetaTags parser
4.69 euros1.99 euros
- HTTP Redirection trace
4.69 euros1.79 euros
- fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator
4.99 euros2.99 euros
- ColorMeter camera color picker
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- 3D Graphics Pro
2.45 euros0.89 euros
- Bluetooth Audio Widget Battery
Buy for 0.99 euros€ euros
- My Device Pro
3.79 euros0.79 euros
Games
- Old Man’s Journey
5.49 euros1.19 euros
- Twinfold
4.19 euros1.99 euros
- iWilde Collection (An Immersive Experience)
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 “Immersive Reading”
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iLovecraft 2 immersive reading
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- The Secret Order 2: The Cursed Mask (Full)
Buy for 1.69 euros€ euros
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- The interactive adventures of Sherlock Holmes
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iLondon: An Immersive Experience with Jack London
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- G30 – Memory Maze
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- ZONE Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter
1.99 euros0.59 euros
- [Premium] RPG Chronus Arc
7.99 euros3.79 euros
- Package Inc.
- Package Inc.
Buy for 1.19 euros
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
2.29 euros0.59 euros
Personalization
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper
2.49 euros0.99 euros
- Knots Live Wallpaper
- Knots Live Wallpaper
2.49 euros1.09 euros
- Diamond – Icon Pack 1.79 euros0.59 euros
- Pixel Vintage – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Oxigen McLaren – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
