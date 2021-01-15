Tech NewsApps

79 Google Play deals: download these apps for free and at a discount while they’re available

By Brian Adam
What a Friday he has stayed to enjoy a combination of apps and games on offer, truth? Well said and done: we have dived in the Google Play Store to find the best at a discount. You know: all the sales you have below have an expiration date, you have to hurry.


47 free Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=yVnQiVYbPGI

Let’s start with the most attractive of our entire range of offers: free apps that used to cost money. Today’s not a bad collection: take advantage and download it without costing you a penny.

Applications

  • Quick Volume Control in notification bar 0.79 euros free
  • Star Link 2: Constellation 0.69 euros free
  • Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad) 1.79 euros free
  • PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶ 4.09 euros free
  • audioPro ™ € ̶4̶.̶4̶9̶ 4.09 euros free
  • CPU Identifier Pro 4.09 euros free
  • Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery 4.09 euros free
  • Fast Video Splitter for Whatsapp status 0.69 euros free
  • VLSM Calculator 2.09 euros free
  • IP Subnet Practice 2.09 euros free
  • Subnet Calculator 2.09 euros free
  • Brightness Manager App 0.79 euros free
  • Crypto Helper 0.79 euros free
  • Equalizer Bass Booster Pro 1.99 euros free
  • NFC EMV Card Reader 3.09 euros free
  • DiskRecovery: Restore Deleted Photos & Videos 4.29 euros free
  • Text Reader PRO – Offline Text To Speech App (tts) 0.59 euros free
  • Binary Calculator Pro 0.50 euros free
  • Password Manager: Store & Manage Passwords. 4.09 euros free
  • Digital Dashboard GPS Pro 0.89 euros free
  • Hue Melodi – Philips Hue lights dancing to music 1.99 euros free
  • Touch Lock: Lock touch screen 0.69 euros free

Games

  • Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game 5.49 euros free
  • Neo Monsters 0.50 euros free
  • Requence 0.59 euros free
  • I was rebuilt 3.99 euros free
  • Project Alnilam 3.59 euros free
  • Ball Reach 1.49 euros free
  • One By One PRO – Multilingual Word Search 2.09 euros free
  • MARK’S LIFE 0.59 euros free
  • CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE 0.59 euros free
  • Rectangles PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Bubble hero 0.99 euros free
  • Wamo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Stone of souls 0.59 euros free
  • Terra Fighter 2 Pro 1.39 euros free
  • Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface 0.59 euros free
  • Dead Bunker 2 HD 0.59 euros free

Personalization

  • Falling Flowers Red – Live Wallpaper 0.99 euros free
    • Win10 Flat – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free
  • Cirgus – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Glass Neon – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Plax – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free
  • Pixel Pie 3D – Icon Pack 2.19 euros free
  • Fresy – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free
  • Hexanet White – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Lines Square – Neon icon Pack 0.99 euros free

32 discounted Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=2MV6hmWWwm4

What do you want higher quality apps and games? We have a very careful selection of discounted software. They are highly recommended, check them out.

Applications

  • Day by day (organizer) 4.49 euros 2.49 euros
  • Vitamins and minerals 3.29 euros 1.39 euros
  • Drugs Dictionary 3.29 euros 1.39 euros
  • Medical dictionary 3.29 euros 1.39 euros
  • List of diseases 3.29 euros 1.39 euros
  • MetaTags parser 4.69 euros 1.99 euros
  • HTTP Redirection trace 4.69 euros 1.79 euros
  • fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator 4.99 euros 2.99 euros
  • ColorMeter camera color picker 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • 3D Graphics Pro 2.45 euros 0.89 euros
  • Bluetooth Audio Widget Battery Buy for 0.99 euros € euros
  • My Device Pro 3.79 euros 0.79 euros

Games

  • Old Man’s Journey 5.49 euros 1.19 euros
  • Twinfold 4.19 euros 1.99 euros
  • iWilde Collection (An Immersive Experience) 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 “Immersive Reading” 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • iLovecraft 2 immersive reading 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • The Secret Order 2: The Cursed Mask (Full) Buy for 1.69 euros € euros
  • iPoe Collection Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • iPoe Collection Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • iPoe Collection Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • The interactive adventures of Sherlock Holmes 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • iLondon: An Immersive Experience with Jack London 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • G30 – Memory Maze 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • ZONE Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter 1.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • [Premium] RPG Chronus Arc 7.99 euros 3.79 euros
  • Package Inc. Buy for 1.19 euros € euros
  • Slaughter 2: Prison Assault 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

Personalization

  • Game of Life Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Knots Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros * Diamond – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • Pixel Vintage – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Oxigen McLaren – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
