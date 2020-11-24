8 essential apps to guarantee the security of your mobile

Keeping a mobile device safe from cyber attacks and all kinds of traps devised by cybercriminals is not easy. On the one hand, it is necessary to be very attentive and exercise extreme caution to, for example, avoid clicking on strange links that reach our mobile phone.

Mobile devices and their operating systems have native security mechanisms, but it is worth installing apps that shield them from cybercriminals

On the other, we can be cautious and shield the equipment in terms of security by installing some applications that offer extra protection to those that the equipment already brings natively. Here are some apps that you can use to keep your mobile and all the information that rests there safe:

-LastPass: is a password manager that allows you to create secure passwords and store them so that they are used only when they are to be used. Thus, you will only have to access LastPass each time a web page where you are registered asks for your access credentials. This way, you only have to remember a single password. It is available for both iOS and Android, and can be used on Windows, Mac, or Linux in different web browsers.

-Myki: it is another storage of keys and private information that you can use to keep your data safe and away from strangers. It works without an Internet connection, so the information is not transferred to the cloud at any time.

To enter this app, biometric authentication is required. It has a password generator to create secure keys and assign them to your personal accounts, which you will be able to access quickly without having to enter the data thanks to its automatic “token” filling function. It can be downloaded for mobile systems like iOS and Android, and for desktop systems like Windows, Mac, and Linux.

-Google Authenticator: it is an app designed by Google that generates a two-step verification code that is linked to the mobile phone and requires double authentication when entering both the Google services available on the mobile phone and other applications. Thus, if someone tries to access one of your services, they will send you a message with a code that you must use to confirm that it is you and not someone else who is trying to access.

-Authy: is an application designed to generate secure authentication tokens on mobile phones, also in two steps. It serves to protect accounts from strangers who try to violate the security of the mobile. Provides cloud backups of account login credentials, useful in case of lost, misplaced, or stolen equipment.

Authy also generates the tokens without an internet connection or when in airplane mode. It offers support for different digital platforms, social networks, emails … including mobile wallets. They can be downloaded for mobile operating systems like iOS and Android, and for desktop versions like Windows, Linux or Mac.

-Cerberus: it is a complete security system that is managed from the computer and allows to keep the mobile phone safe. It has different types of protection, for example, to prevent theft or control the use that the smallest of the mobile phone do.

With this program the user can remotely control everything that happens with his device and those of his family. From locating them on a map, activating alarms, blocking and deleting data, activating the camera to photograph the thief, creating backup copies … Supports smartwatches, remote command consoles, mobile devices and more devices.

-Norton AppLock: this security app has been developed by the Norton team, the same company that created the popular antivirus. Its use is quite simple, you just have to create a security code to block all the equipment or the use of the applications individually. Even to try to delete the app, you have to enter the access code. It can be downloaded on mobile devices with iOS or Android.

-1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet: is an application that provides the user with a more private Internet connection. What the app does is replace the connection protocols between mobile and Internet, to pass them to a system that they promise is more modern and secure. It is available for download on iOS and Android mobile systems.

-Tor Browser: is a web browser that provides the user with security, protection and anonymity when browsing the Internet. It can be used from your mobile, it is free, and it automatically deletes cookies when browsing is complete. In addition, it offers multi-layer encryption, does not leave fingerprints. This browser is one of those used to enter the Deep Web or Dark Web, the dark and hidden side of the Internet. It is available for Android, and for iOS it can be found under the name Onion Browser.

