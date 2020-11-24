8 Instagram trends to watch out for by 2021

Instagram is going through a real reconversion process. What was once a photo sharing application when it was launched in 2010, is today a true ecosystem focused on video generation and the possibility of making purchases within the platform. How will it evolve in the coming months?

Reels and live broadcasts will be at the heart of Instagram’s strategy for 2021

Some basic lines can be established through which the growth of the social network that Facebook bought eight years ago for 1,000 million dollars will surely pass, but it must be borne in mind that new ones will surely emerge in 2021. In fact, last year for these dates … who could predict the boom in live broadcasts in the face of a global pandemic? Who could have thought that Instagram would end up imitating TikTok after the growth registered by this platform in the first months of the year?

Taking this caveat into account, we analyze 10 trends to keep in mind for next year, especially when developing a marketing strategy in which this tool plays a fundamental role:

-Growth of Reels: One of the main bets of Instagram in this 2020 has been the official launch last August of the Reels, the video content that imitates TikTok. The company wants to achieve the high levels of interaction and time of permanence that the Chinese app treasures and will do everything possible so that users start to use the Reels in 2021, creating their own content, not only uploading those already prepared for TikTok. The creation of a specific tab for Reels in the new Instagram navigation bar shows how important the new format is for the company.

-Explore tab: One of the success factors of TikTok is its excellent content recommendation algorithm. Getting to show users content that really interests them is a pending issue for Instagram, which will surely introduce improvements in its “Explore” tab for 2021 and will improve its recommendation criteria.

-Live broadcasts: During the months of confinement, the use of live broadcasts on Instagram grew by 70%. With the de-escalation and the “new normal” the percentage of growth is lower, but its use is still much higher compared to these months of last year. In 2021, Instagram Live will surely continue to be fundamental to the marketing strategy of many companies. Also when working with influencers it has become a fundamental format, preferred by many brands when recommending their products live, not in pre-recorded videos, which makes the message more natural.

-Stories to increase purchase intent: Stories will continue to be one of the main elements when developing a content marketing strategy on Instagram. They provide more proximity and transparency to the relationship with customers and, in addition, they generate more purchase intention than other content formats. That is why the company shows more and more advertising campaigns in the Stories and provides new tools and functions to get the most out of it, adapting them to the needs of each moment, such as when this year it launched specific stickers to support SMEs and local businesses that they were having a hard time with the coronavirus pandemic.

-In-app purchases: Instagram, in addition to launching its new stores this summer, has just included a tab in the lower navigation tab to find products for sale in the application. It has become an e-Commerce, something that bothers many users, but is also used by many others. In fact, according to data from the company itself, 70% of buyers search for products on Instagram and more than 130 million users enter Instagram stores every month.

-Carousels: Along with videos, photo carousels have invaded user feeds. The fact of being able to publish several images in the same publication increases the possibilities of attracting attention and getting the message across. Today, 20% of posts are carousels, and the percentage is expected to increase in the coming year.

-Augmented reality filters: Instagram allows companies to create their own Augmented Reality filters. Although it seems that they are used more in other tools such as Snapchat, they are becoming more and more popular in the application. According to company data, they have already been used 1,000 million times, so they will have to be taken into account for 2021.

-Advertising: Instagram wants to be an even more profitable app, which is why the service’s monetization options will increase next year. The company will begin showing advertising on IGTV and on Reels.

