8 new features of iOS 14, how to activate them and which iPhones are compatible?

What’s new in iOS 14

iOS 14 arrives with important changes, from privacy improvements to a new desktop design, discover the most important ones in this list.

1. Widgets

iPhone launches home screen widgets for weather, clock, calendar and more apps. It includes Smart Stack, a smart widget that changes content based on your most used apps.

2. More privacy

The App Store will send you a request for each app to request permissions and you will have a clearer presentation of the required data for your greater security.

3. App Library

Now you will have all your applications on the home screen, since this library groups the apps automatically by categories, you will also find them easily in alphabetical order.

4. Video PiP

This iPad feature now also launches on iPhone and allows you to watch videos in a floating window while using another app.

5. Siri is renewed

A new design comes to Siri, it will no longer occupy the entire screen, but you can use it in floating card mode.

6. Translation to another level

Translate for iOS is a new application for simultaneous translation in many languages, similar to Google Translate.

7. More routes in Apple Maps

Apple adds bike routes, EV charger locations, and landmark guides.

8. More functions in messages

You will have the option to pin chats to the top of your conversation list and they will appear as icons. In the style of WhatsApp you can make direct mentions to other users. In addition, more customization options come to the emojis , including accessories such as face masks.

Devices available with iOS 14

From September 16, the iOS 14 update is available for all models from iPhone 6S onwards , that is:

iPhone 6Ss and iPhone 6s Plus.

iPhone SE (2016).

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone X.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XR.

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone SE (2020).

How to install iOS 14 on your iPhone

The notification of the available update should appear automatically on your device. If you want to check, you can go to the General icon and choose Software Update. You should consider that it is advisable to be connected to a WiFi network and have your iPhone connected to the power.

Are you ready to use all the features of iOS 14? What has been your favorite from this list?