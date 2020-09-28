8 Places You can Visit with Google Maps that take Away Your Hiccups

You only need a computer or a mobile phone and an Internet connection to marvel at some of the most unusual corners of the planet.

Have you run out of exotic vacations this year? You are probably not the only one. Therefore, today we have proposed to visit a series of very unique places around the world, but from the comfort of home.

And it is that Google Maps can serve as a window to the world in these moments of uncertainty in which traveling has become an impossible mission … or almost.

Next, we suggest you get to some of the most spectacular corners at the click of a button. Are you going for a ride?

The Legendary City of Petra (Jordan)

What can we say about one of the enclaves that arouses the greatest curiosity and interest among travelers from around the world. Located in a narrow valley in the mountainous region of Edom ( Jordan) , this city is literally carved out of the rock.

Petra was built in the 8th century BC , although its period of maximum splendor would come from the 6th century BC, thanks to its location in the middle of an important trade route.

Since then, numerous sandstorms, earthquakes and the spur of the countless travelers who pass through these lands, have deteriorated its structure to such an extent that only 20% of the city is currently accessible.

A Monastery Above the Clouds (Burma)

At 1,518 meters above sea level is the Taungkalat monastery , crowning the top of the Popa volcano. Only accessible for the bravest, since the route to reach its doors is not exactly a bed of roses .

We are talking about no less than 777 steps that will have to be climbed to reach its doors, in addition to crossing a dangerous basalt cliff at the neck of the volcano. Once we have overcome these difficult sections, the reward is worth it. Think of an oasis of fertility around you , incomparable views of a vast area with abundant vegetation, the result of volcanic ash that nourishes the soil with minerals.

A Multi Colored Geyser (United States)

The Fly Geyser is without a doubt one of the most striking places on this list. Its origin dates back to surveys in search of geothermal energy carried out in 1965. By not leaving the area sealed, the minerals were seeping to the surface to form that cluster of strange colors and shapes.

This kind of hot spring can be found in the Black Rock desert, northwest of the North American state of Nevada. Of course, very few people have been able to see it up close , since it is located within a private property, the Fly Ranch. To do this, express permission must be sought from the land owners.

Luckily, you can always admire this artificial mineral formation in great detail thanks to the 360º view that Google Maps offers us .

The Color Show of Zhangye Danxia (China)

Color is not lacking in the Zhangye Danxia Geological Park in Gansu Province, China. These wonderful multi-colored mountains stretch for a total of 300 square kilometers. Almost nothing.

This chromatic “high” has its origin in the formation of layers of mineral deposits of very diverse pigmentation. A landscape emerged from the collision of the Indo-Australian and Eurasian plates . A visual enjoyment available to everyone.

The Immense Uyuni Salt Flat (Bolivia)

The Uyuni salt flat is a landscape from another planet . Located in the Bolivian highlands, in the Potosí region, we are facing the largest salt flat in the world. It measures about 10,000 square kilometers, and is located at an altitude of 3,650 meters above sea level. An immense solid sea can be seen from space and… also from Google Maps .

A Huge Underwater Jungle (Indonesia)

The Raja Ampat archipelago is a faunal and floral treasure , since in its depths it houses more than 1,500 cataloged species of fish, more than 500 species of coral and 700 species of mollusks.

A paradisiacal landscape that has remained intact, alien to the hand of man. All this biological wealth that we mentioned above makes it one of the most diverse coral reef ecosystems on the planet , located in the heart of the Pacific Ocean.

Charming Rice Fields (Bali)

On the exotic island of Bali, in the town of Ubud, a rice field is hidden that looks like something out of a story. A beautiful setting dominated by an emerald green , and spectacular views between this set of stepped valleys flooded with palm trees.

Words alone are not enough to describe the beauty that this secluded corner of our planet treasures . Better contemplate it with your eyes through these images and decide for yourselves. Simply spectacular.

A Vertical Wall of 550 Meters in Picu Urrielu (Spain)

We could not close this special without making at least one mention of Spain. This time we go to the Central Massif of the Picos de Europa in Asturias , from where you can see this kind of rock tower known as Picu Urriellu, or Naranjo de Bulnes.

No less than 2,519 meters high, which together with its pronounced vertical walls, give this peak an amazing appearance that seems to have been carved out of the rock itself by man. Above all, its west face stands out, with a totally vertical drop of up to 550 meters .

For many, one of the most attractive peaks in all of Spain, and a must for climbing enthusiasts. Of course, in terms of photogenicity, nobody beats this peak .

This has been our review of the most unique corners that we can see on Google Maps . Of course, this is a totally subjective list. We are sure that you have a lot of recommendations of places that you want to visit or where you have already been. We will be happy to read your instructions below in the comments.