8 reasons why WhatsApp can ban you and close your account

WhatsApp it is quite demanding with the fulfillment of its norms. Breaching them can be as easy as installing an alternative app that adds unauthorized use, using automated actions, or simply if the app thinks your phone is associated with suspicious use. Therefore, we are going to list the main reasons why you can be banned.

WhatsApp can perform bans of two types: temporary or permanent. The former have a specific duration of time, which can be from a few days to a few weeks, the latter being the most frequent. These temporary blocks are used as a warning, and if the initial use is not changed, that is when the permanent closure of the account can reach us.

Reasons for receiving temporary expulsions on WhatsApp

The first reason why WhatsApp bans more temporarily is the use of unauthorized applications that can be installed on Android. These apps, known as “WhatsApp mods”, modify the code of the app to create new applications, where they can be used to include malicious code.

Editing the app code is against the terms of use of the app, so WhatsApp can eject to users who violate them by installing these apps. Sometimes they show alerts before carrying out a massive ban, in addition to natively including the functions that users demand from these apps.

The second reason to receive temporary bans is to perform massive actions at once for a short period of time. Among them we find creating many groups with people that we do not have in our contact list or sending many messages to people that we do not have in our WhatsApp contact list. These types of activities are done by bots, and it is easy to detect by WhatsApp.

Another reason for temporary ban is send the same message to many people. Although WhatsApp cannot know what a message contains, it can know that you are sending the same message many times to many contacts. This reason is currently quite limited, as a message can only be forwarded to up to five contacts.

Finally, WhatsApp can temporarily block your account if it detects that many people have blocked you in a short period of time.

Reasons to perceive permanent expulsions in WhatsApp

To receive many temporary blocks is to have all the ballots to receive a permanent lock. However, there are other actions that give you a direct red card with no possibility of recovery.

First, run automated actions or en masse, it can lead to an automatic WhatsApp ban, as it is a clear symptom of bot use. WhatsApp bans 2.5 million accounts every month for this type of activity. Currently there is a specific limit from which the alarm that detects the automated mass sending of messages goes off, which is impossible for a human being to reach.

Second, if WhatsApp detects that your phone number has been used for suspicious activities, it can lock your account. This is normally done at the time of account registration.

Third, yes several users report you at the same time, WhatsApp has more than enough reasons to delete your account.

Finally, another reason that WhatsApp can use is that you are in a group with a suspicious name of illicit activity. For example, any group name related to child trafficking or sexual abuse is immediately blocked because WhatsApp can see the name of all groups. To avoid funny friends, it is recommended to change the group settings so that only administrators can rename a group.

It is important to bear in mind that WhatsApp can expel you without prior notice, which is contemplated in its conditions of use. However, if you believe that you expulsion It has not been fair, you can always contact the technical service to solve it.