8 tips to protect your website with WordPress

Protecting the operating system and the devices being used is very important, as cyber attacks can cause serious problems such as data theft. This protection is also very necessary when working with web pages, especially those created with WordPress.

WordPress is often the target of many cyber attacks so it is important that users take the best protection measures.

WordPress is the most used CMS in the world, which makes it the target of many cyber attacks. In this sense, it is very important for all users who work with this platform to take the appropriate measures for their protection. Here we offer you 8 tips that you must take into account to protect your WordPress site

-Updates and patches: As in any operating system, the first security barrier is updates and update patches, which seek to solve the most known vulnerabilities in the system. Always keeping it updated is essential.

-Username: Oddly enough, many WordPress users never change their username, leaving “Admin” by default. Hackers know this and it is one of the first to try when they try to “force” access to a WordPress website. It is not recommended to use Admin, Root or similar names.

-Strong password: Passwords are essential to protect access to any web page. Simple or easy-to-remember passwords should be avoided, and those that only have letters or numbers are not recommended. The best thing is to have random, long passwords with a mixture of symbols, numbers and uppercase and lowercase letters, as we indicated in these tips to choose a secure password.

On the other hand, to create strong passwords, it is possible to use the Google Password Manager that generates a random password or any password management application that has options to generate this type of keys.

-Install themes from trusted sites: When downloading a theme or a plugin, it should only be done from official WordPress pages or from trusted sites.

-Plugins: One of the great advantages of WordPress are the plugins, since there is one for everything we want. However, abusing plugins is not recommended, since the more that are installed, the easier it will be for hackers to access them. You have to always keep them updated.

-Brute force attacks: Brute force attacks are usually the most common in WordPress, it is basically trying an infinite number of combinations of access keys, until the correct one is found. To avoid these attacks, you can set a test limit or configure a reCaptcha to confirm that you are human.

-Backups: Backups allow you to be protected against any loss of data. You must do them periodically.

-Avoid spam in comments: Many attacks are launched from comments, where malicious links are left, so it is advisable to place a CAPTCHA form to verify that the person who publishes a comment is a person.

