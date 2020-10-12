825 new cases of crown virus announced in the south, a six – week intensive lock – up period in the north

Three more have died as a result of the Covid-19 north and 877 new cases have been announced by the Department of Health

One other person has died from the virus.

Today ‘s 147 cases involved Cork and 38 in Donegal.

There were 254 cases in Dublin, 39 cases in County Cavan and 37 cases in Kildare. The remaining 310 cases involved 20 different counties.

The hospital yesterday had 224 patients infected with Covid-19 and 32 of them in an intensive care unit.

The fortnightly rate of the disease is now over 100 per 100,000 people in twenty counties.

The average rate is 168, compared to 108 at the beginning of last week.

The fortnightly rate of the disease is 354.9 in Donegal, the second highest rate in the country, behind county Cavan.

The rate is 197.9 in Meath and 180.7 in Cork.

The rate in Galway is at 156 and 113.1 in Kerry. 101 the rate in Mayo and 71 the rate in Waterford, the lowest rate in the state.

In the past week, on average, 5.6% of those tested for the disease tested positive. It was 6.2% on Saturday and 7.2% yesterday.

Covid-19 was on 9.6% of those tested in Meath in a week. It was 7.1% in Donegal, 6.7% in Kerry and 6.1% in Cork. Covid-19 contracted 4.3% of those tested in Galway and 3.8% in Mayo. Only 2.5% of people tested in Waterford had the disease, the lowest rate in the state.

Over 6,000 new cases were announced north of the border in the past week.

There are 140 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 22 of them in ICU.

It is reported that the Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland has recommended that intensive locking be implemented there for six weeks to deal with the increase in the number of cases.

The DUP is considered opposed to such a move as schools and businesses would be closed. MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said such a move would be “very worrying” for the party.

He said the party was demanding evidence to support such a measure and that had not yet been seen.

Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed that Dr McBride and the chief scientific adviser, Professor Ian Young, provided advice to the First Minister and Deputy First Minister last night on the implementation of additional restrictions.

“Their document recommended that urgent sovereign action be taken to save lives, to ensure that the health system can cope with the pressure and provide the best possible non-Covid-19 health services. . ”

1,066 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed north of the border yesterday, the highest number in a single day since last Friday when there were 14 more cases.

2,418 people have died from the disease since the onset of the pandemic 1,827 south of the border and 591 north of it.

64,566 cases confirmed to date, 43,531 south and 21,035 north.

It is reported that Irish Times, that Level 4 restrictions will be applied in the southern border counties if severe lock-in is imposed on the other side.

The high number of cases in counties Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan is a cause for concern. Cavan now has the highest rate in the country with 385.9 cases per 100,000 in the county. Donegal is second (354.9 cases) and Monaghan is third (330.7 cases).

The Department of Education has no plans to extend schools’ mid-term holidays, Education Minister Norma Foley said on Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ. She said keeping schools open was a Government priority.

It was announced earlier today that three people in a nursing home in Laois who were infected with the Covid-19 have died.

The owners of Kilminchy Lodge nursing home confirmed that a fourth person affected by the disease was in hospital.

Two of the three died in hospital and the other in the nursing home itself.

The owners of the nursing home last week confirmed that the test for the Covid-19 applied to 31 people there was a positive result.

21 cases of the virus involved people living in the nursing home and 10 cases involved people working there.

Those who tested positive for self-isolation are in their rooms, a statement from the nursing home said.

In a statement to RTÉ News today, the owners of Kilminchy Lodge thanked the staff of Portlaoise General Hospital for their care of the patients. They also thanked the staff of the nursing home for their excellent care of the residents.

With the Brindley Kilminchy Lodge Group, the same group that owns the Brindley Manor in Conway in east Donegal, where 30 cases of the disease were confirmed last week.

The Brindley Group says no cases of the disease have been found in any of their other eight care centers.