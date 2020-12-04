83 Google Play deals: download these free and discounted apps before they fly

What a joy, we already have the first Friday in December among us. There is little left to finish this 2020, that is already a reason for celebration. But, before knowing if all the bad will be left behind with the end of the year, we have to rejoice with all the free and sale applications that are available in the Google Play Store. Do you want to know the best? No problem, we have personally selected them for you.
52 free Android apps
To start nothing better than doing it with the applications that will not cost you anything. Zero, free, free: what you have next you can add it to your library without paying a cent.
Applications
- Luci 💤 – Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide
2.69 eurosfree
- JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support
2.19 eurosfree
- Music 90s Radio Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- momdyn
0.99 eurosfree
- Temperature Converter Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- Binary Calculator Pro
0.50 eurosfree
- 2 Week Abs Challenge Pro: 8 Minute Workout
2.59 eurosfree
- Music player – audio player
- RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO)
0.59 eurosfree
- WA agent: read deleted messages and statuses
0.59 eurosfree
- Game Booster Pro | Bug Fix & Lag Fix
0.59 eurosfree
- Equalizer FX Pro
2.09 eurosfree
- Simple Quote Widget – Quote of the day widget
0.79 eurosfree
- Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad)
1.79 eurosfree
- SUI File Explorer PRO
1.59 eurosfree
- Pro Qamp – Mp3 Player – Music Player
0.99 eurosfree
- 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro
7.99 eurosfree
- Screenshot Pro 2
1.49 eurosfree
- All Task Reminder Pro + Widget
2.99 eurosfree
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro
2.99 eurosfree
- The Social Horoscope Community
1.99 eurosfree
- Pitch Pipe Wear
1.09 eurosfree
- Lecture Notes – Classroom Notes Made Simple
2.99 eurosfree
Games
- Toy of war
0.59 eurosfree
- MathLand Full Version: Mental math, addition, subtraction
3.49 eurosfree
- Dead Bunker 2 HD
0.59 eurosfree
- Stone of souls
0.59 eurosfree
- The Lone Hacker
0.99 eurosfree
- Unwanted Gray
2.19 eurosfree
- Theme Park Simulator: Amusement park!
0.99 eurosfree
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro
0.89 eurosfree
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface
0.59 eurosfree
Personalization
- iONs Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Black Army Sapphire – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
0.99 eurosfree
- Famver – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Famver – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Plax – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
- Dock Circle 3D – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- Plastimix – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Pixel Pie 3D – Icon Pack
2.19 eurosfree
- Mayur
0.69 eurosfree
- Next Icon Pack Pro
1.09 eurosfree
- OS Round – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Doodle Button – Icon Pack
0.69 eurosfree
- Lumbre – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
- Metal Circle – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Glass Neon – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Irex – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Glass Black – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Glass HD – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Color Metal – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
- Cubemax 3D – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
31 discounted Android apps
The quality of what you have below is beyond doubt: we have chosen the best deals on apps and games. You want them? You know: get them before they run out.
Applications
- ColorMeter camera color picker
3.29 euros0.99 euros
- My Device Pro
3.79 euros0.79 euros
- fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator
5.49 euros3.09 euros
- HTTP Redirection trace
4.69 euros1.79 euros
- MetaTags parser
4.69 euros0.99 euros
Games
- Gem Miner 2
2.29 euros0.69 euros
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels
2.29 euros0.59 euros
- Titan quest
7.99 euros2.49 euros
- Love you to bits
4.19 euros1.19 euros
- Bring You Home
3.59 euros1.19 euros
- Viewport – The Game
1.89 euros0.99 euros
- Demetrios Chapter 2
0.99 euros0.59 euros
- Demetrios Chapter 3
0.99 euros0.59 euros
- Demetrios Chapter 4
0.99 euros0.59 euros
- Demetrios Chapter 5
0.99 euros0.59 euros
- Demetrios Chapter 6
0.99 euros0.59 euros
- Yōdanji: The Roguelike
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros4.69 euros
- RunGunJumpGun
3.59 euros1.19 euros
- IMAGEine Premium
2.29 euros0.99 euros
- Oh … Sir! The Hollywood Roast
3.59 euros1.19 euros
- AntVentor: Point and Click adventure
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Personalization
- Knots Live Wallpaper
2.49 euros1.09 euros
- WallRod Wallpapers
WallRod Wallpapers
- Dark Pixel – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Flixy – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Cubic Dark Mode – 3D Icon pack
1.49 euros0.59 euros
- Dock Circle 3D – Icon Pack
1.49 eurosfree
- CAVION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!)
1.49 euros0.99 euros
- Oxigen McLaren – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
- Miui 12 Circle – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
