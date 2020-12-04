83 Google Play deals: download these free and discounted apps before they fly

What a joy, we already have the first Friday in December among us. There is little left to finish this 2020, that is already a reason for celebration. But, before knowing if all the bad will be left behind with the end of the year, we have to rejoice with all the free and sale applications that are available in the Google Play Store. Do you want to know the best? No problem, we have personally selected them for you.





52 free Android apps

To start nothing better than doing it with the applications that will not cost you anything. Zero, free, free: what you have next you can add it to your library without paying a cent.

Applications

Luci 💤 – Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide 2.69 euros free

free JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support 2.19 euros free

free Music 90s Radio Pro 0.59 euros free

free momdyn 0.99 euros free

free Temperature Converter Pro 0.59 euros free

free Binary Calculator Pro 0.50 euros free

free 2 Week Abs Challenge Pro: 8 Minute Workout 2.59 euros free

free Music player – audio player euros reuros

reuros RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) 0.59 euros free

free WA agent: read deleted messages and statuses 0.59 euros free

free Game Booster Pro | Bug Fix & Lag Fix 0.59 euros free

free Equalizer FX Pro 2.09 euros free

free Simple Quote Widget – Quote of the day widget 0.79 euros free

free Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad) 1.79 euros free

free SUI File Explorer PRO 1.59 euros free

free Pro Qamp – Mp3 Player – Music Player 0.99 euros free

free 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro 7.99 euros free

free Screenshot Pro 2 1.49 euros free

free All Task Reminder Pro + Widget 2.99 euros free

free Screen Draw Screenshot Pro 2.99 euros free

free The Social Horoscope Community 1.99 euros free

free Pitch Pipe Wear 1.09 euros free

free Lecture Notes – Classroom Notes Made Simple 2.99 euros free

Games

Toy of war 0.59 euros free

free MathLand Full Version: Mental math, addition, subtraction 3.49 euros free

free Dead Bunker 2 HD 0.59 euros free

free Stone of souls 0.59 euros free

free The Lone Hacker 0.99 euros free

free Unwanted Gray 2.19 euros free

free Theme Park Simulator: Amusement park! 0.99 euros free

free Terra Fighter 2 Pro 0.89 euros free

free Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface 0.59 euros free

Personalization

iONs Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Black Army Sapphire – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free

free Famver – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Plax – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

free Dock Circle 3D – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free

free Plastimix – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Pixel Pie 3D – Icon Pack 2.19 euros free

free Mayur 0.69 euros free

free Next Icon Pack Pro 1.09 euros free

free OS Round – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

free Doodle Button – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free

free Lumbre – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free

free Metal Circle – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Glass Neon – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Irex – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Glass Black – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Glass HD – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

free Color Metal – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

free Cubemax 3D – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

31 discounted Android apps

The quality of what you have below is beyond doubt: we have chosen the best deals on apps and games. You want them? You know: get them before they run out.

Applications

ColorMeter camera color picker 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros My Device Pro 3.79 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator 5.49 euros 3.09 euros

3.09 euros HTTP Redirection trace 4.69 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros MetaTags parser 4.69 euros 0.99 euros

Games

Gem Miner 2 2.29 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Titan quest 7.99 euros 2.49 euros

2.49 euros Love you to bits 4.19 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Bring You Home 3.59 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Viewport – The Game 1.89 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Demetrios Chapter 2 0.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Demetrios Chapter 3 0.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Demetrios Chapter 4 0.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Demetrios Chapter 5 0.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Demetrios Chapter 6 0.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Yōdanji: The Roguelike 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.69 euros

4.69 euros RunGunJumpGun 3.59 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros IMAGEine Premium 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Oh … Sir! The Hollywood Roast 3.59 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros AntVentor: Point and Click adventure 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Personalization

Knots Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros WallRod Wallpapers Buy for 0.89 euros € euros

€ euros Dark Pixel – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Flixy – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Cubic Dark Mode – 3D Icon pack 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

free CAVION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!) 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Oxigen McLaren – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Miui 12 Circle – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!