83 Google Play deals: download these free and discounted apps before they fly

By Brian Adam
83 Google Play deals: download these free and discounted apps before they fly
83 Google Play Deals: Download These Free And Discounted Apps

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

83 Google Play deals: download these free and discounted apps before they fly

What a joy, we already have the first Friday in December among us. There is little left to finish this 2020, that is already a reason for celebration. But, before knowing if all the bad will be left behind with the end of the year, we have to rejoice with all the free and sale applications that are available in the Google Play Store. Do you want to know the best? No problem, we have personally selected them for you.


52 free Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=OPW6bdLwt1U

To start nothing better than doing it with the applications that will not cost you anything. Zero, free, free: what you have next you can add it to your library without paying a cent.

Applications

  • Luci 💤 – Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide 2.69 euros free
  • JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support 2.19 euros free
  • Music 90s Radio Pro 0.59 euros free
  • momdyn 0.99 euros free
  • Temperature Converter Pro 0.59 euros free
  • Binary Calculator Pro 0.50 euros free
  • 2 Week Abs Challenge Pro: 8 Minute Workout 2.59 euros free
  • Music player – audio player euros reuros
  • RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) 0.59 euros free
  • WA agent: read deleted messages and statuses 0.59 euros free
  • Game Booster Pro | Bug Fix & Lag Fix 0.59 euros free
  • Equalizer FX Pro 2.09 euros free
  • Simple Quote Widget – Quote of the day widget 0.79 euros free
  • Gym Pro Home Workouts (No Ad) 1.79 euros free
  • SUI File Explorer PRO 1.59 euros free
  • Pro Qamp – Mp3 Player – Music Player 0.99 euros free
  • 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro 7.99 euros free
  • Screenshot Pro 2 1.49 euros free
  • All Task Reminder Pro + Widget 2.99 euros free
  • Screen Draw Screenshot Pro 2.99 euros free
  • The Social Horoscope Community 1.99 euros free
  • Pitch Pipe Wear 1.09 euros free
  • Lecture Notes – Classroom Notes Made Simple 2.99 euros free

Games

  • Toy of war 0.59 euros free
  • MathLand Full Version: Mental math, addition, subtraction 3.49 euros free
  • Dead Bunker 2 HD 0.59 euros free
  • Stone of souls 0.59 euros free
  • The Lone Hacker 0.99 euros free
  • Unwanted Gray 2.19 euros free
  • Theme Park Simulator: Amusement park! 0.99 euros free
  • Terra Fighter 2 Pro 0.89 euros free
  • Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface 0.59 euros free

Personalization

  • iONs Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Black Army Sapphire – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free
  • Famver – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Plax – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free
  • Plax – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free
  • Dock Circle 3D – Icon Pack 1.49 euros free
  • Plastimix – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Pixel Pie 3D – Icon Pack 2.19 euros free
  • Mayur 0.69 euros free
  • Next Icon Pack Pro 1.09 euros free
  • OS Round – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Doodle Button – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free
  • Lumbre – Icon Pack 1.29 euros free
  • Metal Circle – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Glass Neon – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Irex – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Glass Black – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Glass HD – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Color Metal – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free
  • Cubemax 3D – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

31 discounted Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=QPjuh86LH9c

The quality of what you have below is beyond doubt: we have chosen the best deals on apps and games. You want them? You know: get them before they run out.

Applications

  • ColorMeter camera color picker 3.29 euros 0.99 euros
  • My Device Pro 3.79 euros 0.79 euros
  • fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator 5.49 euros 3.09 euros
  • HTTP Redirection trace 4.69 euros 1.79 euros
  • MetaTags parser 4.69 euros 0.99 euros

Games

  • Gem Miner 2 2.29 euros 0.69 euros
  • Slaughter 3: The Rebels 2.29 euros 0.59 euros
  • Titan quest 7.99 euros 2.49 euros
  • Love you to bits 4.19 euros 1.19 euros
  • Bring You Home 3.59 euros 1.19 euros
  • Viewport – The Game 1.89 euros 0.99 euros
  • Demetrios Chapter 2 0.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Demetrios Chapter 3 0.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Demetrios Chapter 4 0.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Demetrios Chapter 5 0.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Demetrios Chapter 6 0.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Yōdanji: The Roguelike 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.69 euros
  • RunGunJumpGun 3.59 euros 1.19 euros
  • IMAGEine Premium 2.29 euros 0.99 euros
  • Oh … Sir! The Hollywood Roast 3.59 euros 1.19 euros
  • AntVentor: Point and Click adventure 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Personalization

  • Knots Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros
  • WallRod Wallpapers Buy for 0.89 euros € euros
  • Dark Pixel – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Flixy – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Cubic Dark Mode – 3D Icon pack 1.49 euros 0.59 euros
  • CAVION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!) 1.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • CAVION – Icon Pack (SALE !!!) 1.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Oxigen McLaren – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Miui 12 Circle – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

