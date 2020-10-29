866 new cases confirmed today, senator on one of three Sinn Féin people who have resigned over Covid ‘s payments

Elisha McCallion has announced her immediate resignation from the Senate

Another six have died as a result of the Covid-19 announced by the Department of Health with 866 new cases confirmed today.

Today ‘s 166 cases involved Cork, 56 new cases in Donegal, 54 cases in Galway and 44 cases in Meath.

There were 24 cases in Waterford, 21 cases in Kerry and 10 new cases in Mayo.

242 of today’s 866 cases were in Dublin.

“I repeat the same plea to everyone, behave as if you are a close contact. Stay home only if necessary, ”says Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

The fortnightly rate of the disease has fallen again from 299 cases per 100,000 people in the country yesterday to 292 today and 5.4% of those tested had contracted the disease, down from 5.9%.

County Meath has a fortnight rate of 562, the second highest rate in the country, behind county Cavan at 754.

The rate is 355 in Galway, 331 in Cork and 317 in Donegal.

The fortnightly rate is now 271 in Kerry, 248 in Mayo and 228 in Waterford.

There are 328 patients affected by the Covid-19 in the hospitals and 43 of them are in an intensive care unit.

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has announced that eight others who contracted the Covid-19 have died. A further 822 people then tested positive for 24 hours.

The virus has hospitalized 361 patients north of the border and 44 of them in an intensive care unit. 103% of the beds there were full yesterday but there is a slight chill today and 99% is full.

Three Sinn Féin members resigned from the party today after it emerged that funding from the acquired Covid-19 support fund had not been returned.

The three in question are two party officials and Senator Elisha McCallion. Elisha McCallion has announced her immediate resignation from the Senate. The government’s Covid-19 support fund was erroneously paid £ 30,000 to the party’s office in early April. This was a relief grant for small businesses with lower rates Paying £ 15,000 a year by direct debit.

Political offices were not entitled to it but it was not repaid until the beginning of this week, 6 months since it was paid to the office.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald apologized for the situation and accepted the resignation of the trio.

“It is a serious matter that a grant paid in error has not been repaid. I acknowledge that this has happened and I apologize for doing something wrong, ”she said

Elisha McCallion, a former MP, has only been in the Senate since April.

The other two resignes from the Sinn Féin party were the chairman of Upper Bann District Council and a party official in west Tyrone.