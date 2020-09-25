Tech GiantsGoogle

87 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

By Brian Adam
0
9
87 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time
87 Google Play Offers: Apps And Games For Free And

Must Read

Celebrities

The Conjuring’ will have a spin-off series more chilling than the movies

Abraham - 0
Plans are revealed to turn the Warren File: 'The Conjuring' cinematic universe into a chilling horror series. What part of the story will it tell? Without...
Read more
Computing

How to change the default notes app in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
If you have a Windows computer, you will know very well that notepads are those documents that we can easily create and do not...
Read more
Celebrities

Tom Cruise as Iron Man in the sequel to Doctor Strange

Abraham - 0
It is said that several trips are being planned for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Tom Cruise would be Iron Man. Marvel...
Read more
Apple

How to scan documents with your iPhone without installing a third-party app

Brian Adam - 0
Mobile phones have proven in recent years that they are not only a tool for making phone calls and surfing the Internet, but they...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

87 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

Every Friday, we select for you the best offers of all Google Play. That is, paid applications, games and customization packages that you can get free for a limited time. Today we bring you 58 paid applications and games that you can take for free and another 29 that will cost you much less. Hurry, because the offers expire soon.


58 free Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=sJAktfKr9EE

Let’s start with the first thing: Android apps and games at zero euros. This week’s is not a very extensive harvest, but we have the odd interesting title like Word Silent or Knight War.

Applications

  • Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock 2.69 euros free
  • Ultimate Survival Manual 1.19 euros free
  • Spelling Book PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Bills Reminder, Payments Contacts Receipts tracker 1.89 euros free
  • Real Zen Garden 3D LWP 1.19 euros free
  • Drums Engineer 2.49 euros free
  • 비밀 일기장, 다이어리 – 데이 팝 (DAYPOP) 0.89 euros free
  • Screenshot Pro 2 1.49 euros free
  • Screen Draw Screenshot Pro 3.59 euros free
  • All Task Reminder Pro + Widget 3.59 euros free
  • Buggy Backup Pro 6.49 euros free
  • Quick Arc Launcher (Smart One Swipe Launcher) 3.29 euros free
  • Gallery – Photo Gallery 0.99 euros free
  • Hallows eve 2.19 euros free
  • RIDBC Auslan Tutor 16.93 euros free
  • Lurs-Abenteuer 4.49 euros free
  • Game Booster Pro | Bug Fix & Lag Fix 0.59 euros free
  • Genetic Helper 0.79 euros free
  • Dictomer. English Words Vocabulary Trainer Quiz 1.09 euros free
  • Digital Dashboard GPS Pro 0.89 euros free
  • Peppa: Amusement Park 3.49 euros free
  • Speed ​​Math 2018 – Pro 0.79 euros free
  • eXportit, UPnP client / server 2.42 euros free

Games

  • Mermaid Treasure Hunting (No ads) – Match3 puzzle 2.09 euros free
  • Marble hit 3D – Pool ball hyper casual game 1.19 euros free
  • Knight War: Idle Defense Pro 0.59 euros free
  • God of Attack VIP 0.99 euros free
  • Stickman Legends: Shadow War – RPG Fighting Game 0.59 euros free
  • Mathematica – Math Puzzle Brain Game 2.69 euros free
  • Eternal Maze Puzzle Adventure 2.09 euros free
  • Santa jump 349.99 euros free
  • Infinite puzzle 4.69 euros free
  • DOX: A Puzzle Game 0.89 euros free
  • Симулятор Фрилансера 2: Премиум издание 0.59 euros free
  • Colonies PRO 1.99 euros free
  • War 1944 VIP: World War II 3.39 euros free
  • Dark Legend of War 1945 0.99 euros free
  • Dot Heroes III – Keep the Castle VIP Edition 1.79 euros free
  • Super Hero Factory Inc Pro 0.99 euros free
  • Glidey – Relaxing brain puzzles 1.09 euros free
  • BUMGINEER Clicker RPG 0.59 euros free
  • Chess Art for Children – Bagatur Motor 1.39 euros free
  • Collector 3D – Fun endless running hyper casual 1.19 euros free
  • Hero’s 2nd Memory: Shooting RPG 0.99 euros free
  • Merge Monster VIP – Idle Puzzle RPG 0.99 euros free
  • Quizio PRO: trivia game 1.09 euros free
  • Roll Adventure 0.59 euros free
  • Shuriken Jump 0.59 euros free
  • Magnetic Balls HD 0.59 euros free
  • Magnet Balls 2 0.59 euros free
  • Arrow Hit 0.59 euros free
  • Word silent 1.49 euros free
  • League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) 0.59 euros free

Personalization

  • Hera Icon Pack – Circle Icons 🔥 1.49 euros free
  • Space Wallpaper 4K Pro 0.99 euros free
  • Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper 1.19 euros free
  • Black Army Sapphire – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free
  • Rados – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

29 discounted Android apps

Plasma Duct for Android

And after the apps with zero price come those with discounts. This week pay attention to the apps for those interested in learning music, or those who are already learning it, because a good selection comes at 0.89 euros per app.

Applications

  • Draw Cartoons 2 PRO 3.29 euros 2.09 euros
  • unitMeasure: Offline Material Unit Converter 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • Belly Fix – 12 days PRO 4.59 euros 1.39 euros
  • Fishing PRO (full) 1.59 euros 0.79 euros
  • My Singing Monsters Composer 4.59 euros 3.09 euros
  • READ MUSIC PRO 2.09 euros 0.89 euros
  • Guitar Scales PRO 1.59 euros 0.59 euros
  • Learn to play Piano PRO 2.09 euros 0.89 euros
  • Read Sheet Music for Piano PRO 2.09 euros 0.89 euros
  • Math – Addition and Subtraction 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

Games

  • Perfect Fit Block Puzzle 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
  • N-back IQ game test memory BrainB Premium 284.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Plasma duct – Premium Game 349.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Fishing PRO 2020 (premium) – fishing simulator 2.29 euros 1.19 euros
  • Mirror land 2.89 euros 0.89 euros
  • Arithmagic – Math Wizard Game 2.59 euros 1.49 euros
  • Lucid Dream Adventure 2: An Adventure Game 3.09 euros 1.29 euros
  • Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Tiny islands 2.29 euros 0.89 euros
  • Munin 0.99 euros 0.59 euros
  • Deponia – The Puzzle 1.29 euros 0.59 euros
  • Dead Synchronicity: TCT 3.59 euros 1.19 euros

Personalization

  • Linebox – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.89 euros
  • Chiwi for KWGT 1.69 euros 0.59 euros
  • Nae for KWGT 1.59 euros 0.99 euros
  • Avocado KWGT 1.19 euros 0.79 euros
  • Pixel Fluo – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Vera Outline Icon Pack – outline icons 1.69 euros 0.99 euros
  • Pixel 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

Related Articles

Community

Google Photos updates so you can share your memories more easily

Brian Adam - 0
Google Photos is one of those applications that those in Mountain View always keep alive since every so often we have breakfast with some...
Read more
Google

Google Maps already includes a layer of information on Covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
We already advanced it at the beginning of this month, which Google was preparing an extra layer of information for its map application which...
Read more
Android

Android 11 is official! Know all the news and compatible phones

Abraham - 0
After a long wait and many test modes, officially the Android 11 of Google is available; the operating system that many smartphones occupy with...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©