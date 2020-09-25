87 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

Every Friday, we select for you the best offers of all Google Play. That is, paid applications, games and customization packages that you can get free for a limited time. Today we bring you 58 paid applications and games that you can take for free and another 29 that will cost you much less. Hurry, because the offers expire soon.
58 free Android apps
Let’s start with the first thing: Android apps and games at zero euros. This week’s is not a very extensive harvest, but we have the odd interesting title like Word Silent or Knight War.
Applications
- Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock
2.69 eurosfree
- Ultimate Survival Manual
1.19 eurosfree
- Spelling Book PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Bills Reminder, Payments Contacts Receipts tracker
1.89 eurosfree
- Real Zen Garden 3D LWP
1.19 eurosfree
- Drums Engineer
2.49 eurosfree
- 비밀 일기장, 다이어리 – 데이 팝 (DAYPOP)
0.89 eurosfree
- Screenshot Pro 2
1.49 eurosfree
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro
3.59 eurosfree
- All Task Reminder Pro + Widget
3.59 eurosfree
- Buggy Backup Pro
6.49 eurosfree
- Quick Arc Launcher (Smart One Swipe Launcher)
3.29 eurosfree
- Gallery – Photo Gallery
0.99 eurosfree
- Hallows eve
2.19 eurosfree
- RIDBC Auslan Tutor
16.93 eurosfree
- Lurs-Abenteuer
4.49 eurosfree
- Game Booster Pro | Bug Fix & Lag Fix
0.59 eurosfree
- Genetic Helper
0.79 eurosfree
- Dictomer. English Words Vocabulary Trainer Quiz
1.09 eurosfree
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro
0.89 eurosfree
- Peppa: Amusement Park
3.49 eurosfree
- Speed Math 2018 – Pro
0.79 eurosfree
- eXportit, UPnP client / server
2.42 eurosfree
Games
- Mermaid Treasure Hunting (No ads) – Match3 puzzle
2.09 eurosfree
- Marble hit 3D – Pool ball hyper casual game
1.19 eurosfree
- Knight War: Idle Defense Pro
0.59 eurosfree
- God of Attack VIP
0.99 eurosfree
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War – RPG Fighting Game
0.59 eurosfree
- Mathematica – Math Puzzle Brain Game
2.69 eurosfree
- Eternal Maze Puzzle Adventure
2.09 eurosfree
- Santa jump
349.99 eurosfree
- Infinite puzzle
4.69 eurosfree
- DOX: A Puzzle Game
0.89 eurosfree
- Симулятор Фрилансера 2: Премиум издание
0.59 eurosfree
- Colonies PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- War 1944 VIP: World War II
3.39 eurosfree
- Dark Legend of War 1945
0.99 eurosfree
- Dot Heroes III – Keep the Castle VIP Edition
1.79 eurosfree
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro
0.99 eurosfree
- Glidey – Relaxing brain puzzles
1.09 eurosfree
- BUMGINEER Clicker RPG
0.59 eurosfree
- Chess Art for Children – Bagatur Motor
1.39 eurosfree
- Collector 3D – Fun endless running hyper casual
1.19 eurosfree
- Hero’s 2nd Memory: Shooting RPG
0.99 eurosfree
- Merge Monster VIP – Idle Puzzle RPG
0.99 eurosfree
- Quizio PRO: trivia game
1.09 eurosfree
- Roll Adventure
0.59 eurosfree
- Shuriken Jump
0.59 eurosfree
- Magnetic Balls HD
0.59 eurosfree
- Magnet Balls 2
0.59 eurosfree
- Arrow Hit
0.59 eurosfree
- Word silent
1.49 eurosfree
- League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky)
0.59 eurosfree
Personalization
- Hera Icon Pack – Circle Icons 🔥
1.49 eurosfree
- Space Wallpaper 4K Pro
0.99 eurosfree
- Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper
1.19 eurosfree
- Black Army Sapphire – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
0.99 eurosfree
- Rados – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
29 discounted Android apps
And after the apps with zero price come those with discounts. This week pay attention to the apps for those interested in learning music, or those who are already learning it, because a good selection comes at 0.89 euros per app.
Applications
- Draw Cartoons 2 PRO
3.29 euros2.09 euros
- unitMeasure: Offline Material Unit Converter
2.09 euros0.99 euros
- Belly Fix – 12 days PRO
4.59 euros1.39 euros
- Fishing PRO (full)
1.59 euros0.79 euros
- My Singing Monsters Composer
4.59 euros3.09 euros
- READ MUSIC PRO
2.09 euros0.89 euros
- Guitar Scales PRO
1.59 euros0.59 euros
- Learn to play Piano PRO
2.09 euros0.89 euros
- Read Sheet Music for Piano PRO
2.09 euros0.89 euros
- Math – Addition and Subtraction
1.79 euros1.09 euros
Games
- Perfect Fit Block Puzzle
2.19 euros1.09 euros
- N-back IQ game test memory BrainB Premium
284.99 euros0.99 euros
- Plasma duct – Premium Game
349.99 euros0.59 euros
- Fishing PRO 2020 (premium) – fishing simulator
2.29 euros1.19 euros
- Mirror land
2.89 euros0.89 euros
- Arithmagic – Math Wizard Game
2.59 euros1.49 euros
- Lucid Dream Adventure 2: An Adventure Game
3.09 euros1.29 euros
- Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- Tiny islands
2.29 euros0.89 euros
- Munin
0.99 euros0.59 euros
- Deponia – The Puzzle
1.29 euros0.59 euros
- Dead Synchronicity: TCT
3.59 euros1.19 euros
Personalization
- Linebox – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.89 euros
- Chiwi for KWGT
1.69 euros0.59 euros
- Nae for KWGT
1.59 euros0.99 euros
- Avocado KWGT
1.19 euros0.79 euros
- Pixel Fluo – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Vera Outline Icon Pack – outline icons
1.69 euros0.99 euros
- Pixel 3D – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!