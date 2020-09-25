87 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

Every Friday, we select for you the best offers of all Google Play. That is, paid applications, games and customization packages that you can get free for a limited time. Today we bring you 58 paid applications and games that you can take for free and another 29 that will cost you much less. Hurry, because the offers expire soon.





58 free Android apps

Let’s start with the first thing: Android apps and games at zero euros. This week’s is not a very extensive harvest, but we have the odd interesting title like Word Silent or Knight War.

Applications

Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock 2.69 euros free

free Ultimate Survival Manual 1.19 euros free

free Spelling Book PRO 1.99 euros free

free Bills Reminder, Payments Contacts Receipts tracker 1.89 euros free

free Real Zen Garden 3D LWP 1.19 euros free

free Drums Engineer 2.49 euros free

free 비밀 일기장, 다이어리 – 데이 팝 (DAYPOP) 0.89 euros free

free Screenshot Pro 2 1.49 euros free

free Screen Draw Screenshot Pro 3.59 euros free

free All Task Reminder Pro + Widget 3.59 euros free

free Buggy Backup Pro 6.49 euros free

free Quick Arc Launcher (Smart One Swipe Launcher) 3.29 euros free

free Gallery – Photo Gallery 0.99 euros free

free Hallows eve 2.19 euros free

free RIDBC Auslan Tutor 16.93 euros free

free Lurs-Abenteuer 4.49 euros free

free Game Booster Pro | Bug Fix & Lag Fix 0.59 euros free

free Genetic Helper 0.79 euros free

free Dictomer. English Words Vocabulary Trainer Quiz 1.09 euros free

free Digital Dashboard GPS Pro 0.89 euros free

free Peppa: Amusement Park 3.49 euros free

free Speed ​​Math 2018 – Pro 0.79 euros free

free eXportit, UPnP client / server 2.42 euros free

Games

Mermaid Treasure Hunting (No ads) – Match3 puzzle 2.09 euros free

free Marble hit 3D – Pool ball hyper casual game 1.19 euros free

free Knight War: Idle Defense Pro 0.59 euros free

free God of Attack VIP 0.99 euros free

free Stickman Legends: Shadow War – RPG Fighting Game 0.59 euros free

free Mathematica – Math Puzzle Brain Game 2.69 euros free

free Eternal Maze Puzzle Adventure 2.09 euros free

free Santa jump 349.99 euros free

free Infinite puzzle 4.69 euros free

free DOX: A Puzzle Game 0.89 euros free

free Симулятор Фрилансера 2: Премиум издание 0.59 euros free

free Colonies PRO 1.99 euros free

free War 1944 VIP: World War II 3.39 euros free

free Dark Legend of War 1945 0.99 euros free

free Dot Heroes III – Keep the Castle VIP Edition 1.79 euros free

free Super Hero Factory Inc Pro 0.99 euros free

Glidey – Relaxing brain puzzles 1.09 euros free

free BUMGINEER Clicker RPG 0.59 euros free

free Chess Art for Children – Bagatur Motor 1.39 euros free

free Collector 3D – Fun endless running hyper casual 1.19 euros free

free Hero’s 2nd Memory: Shooting RPG 0.99 euros free

free Merge Monster VIP – Idle Puzzle RPG 0.99 euros free

free Quizio PRO: trivia game 1.09 euros free

free Roll Adventure 0.59 euros free

free Shuriken Jump 0.59 euros free

free Magnetic Balls HD 0.59 euros free

free Magnet Balls 2 0.59 euros free

free Arrow Hit 0.59 euros free

free Word silent 1.49 euros free

free League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky) 0.59 euros free

Personalization

Hera Icon Pack – Circle Icons 🔥 1.49 euros free

free Space Wallpaper 4K Pro 0.99 euros free

free Egypt 3D Pro live wallpaper 1.19 euros free

free Black Army Sapphire – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free

free Rados – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

29 discounted Android apps

And after the apps with zero price come those with discounts. This week pay attention to the apps for those interested in learning music, or those who are already learning it, because a good selection comes at 0.89 euros per app.

Applications

Draw Cartoons 2 PRO 3.29 euros 2.09 euros

2.09 euros unitMeasure: Offline Material Unit Converter 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Belly Fix – 12 days PRO 4.59 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Fishing PRO (full) 1.59 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros My Singing Monsters Composer 4.59 euros 3.09 euros

3.09 euros READ MUSIC PRO 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Guitar Scales PRO 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Learn to play Piano PRO 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Read Sheet Music for Piano PRO 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Math – Addition and Subtraction 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

Games

Perfect Fit Block Puzzle 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros N-back IQ game test memory BrainB Premium 284.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Plasma duct – Premium Game 349.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Fishing PRO 2020 (premium) – fishing simulator 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Mirror land 2.89 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Arithmagic – Math Wizard Game 2.59 euros 1.49 euros

1.49 euros Lucid Dream Adventure 2: An Adventure Game 3.09 euros 1.29 euros

1.29 euros Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Tiny islands 2.29 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Munin 0.99 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Deponia – The Puzzle 1.29 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Dead Synchronicity: TCT 3.59 euros 1.19 euros

Personalization

Linebox – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.89 euros

0.89 euros Chiwi for KWGT 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Nae for KWGT 1.59 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Avocado KWGT 1.19 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Pixel Fluo – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Vera Outline Icon Pack – outline icons 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Pixel 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!