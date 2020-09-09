Latest news

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

According to the latest figures in the south, there have been 2,878 outbreaks of coronavirus to date and 2,018 of these were in private homes.

88 cases of coronavirus in 64 northern schools since reopening

88 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in 64 schools in the North since the schools reopened.

According to new figures from the Northern Department of Education, by yesterday, Tuesday 8 March, they had received a total of 88 cases in the 64 schools.

Over 300,000 students returned to 1,300 Northern schools at the beginning of the month.

The Northern Department of Health announced today that 49 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the past day.

3,341 people were tested during that period. No further deaths from the disease were to be announced in the north today.

7,957 confirmed cases north of the start of the pandemic and 557 people who had the Covid-19 killed.

Meanwhile, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Center

south, 2,878 an outbreak of the crown virus to date and 2,018 of these were in private homes.

Five outbreaks involved pubs, five outbreaks involved restaurants or cafes and two confirmed in hotels. Only one outbreak involved a childcare center. There were 85 workplace outbreaks and 31 of these involved meat or poultry processing plants.

Only seven related to stores. 1,877 confirmed cases of the disease associated with the 85 workplace outbreaks. Other workplaces included Garda stations, mushroom farms, wholesale centers and pizza delivery service centers.

279 confirmed outbreaks in nursing homes and 194 related to other care centers. There have been 108 outbreaks in hospitals to date.

Of the groups identified as vulnerable, to date 292 cases involved direct supply centers, 101 cases involved the traveler community and 69 cases involved the Roma community.

There were 24 cases among prisoners and 20 cases involving homeless people.

Six died in the groups classified as vulnerable.

