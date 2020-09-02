89 new cases in the south and 71 new cases in the north, three more deaths announced

NPHET Professor Philip Nolan said in the evening that a detailed analysis of the number and nature of cases over the past week shows that “the epidemic is growing very slowly” in many counties, including Dublin.

Three more have died from coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the north and south health departments this afternoon.

One death and 89 new cases of the Covid-19 were to be announced by the southern Department of Health this afternoon. It was confirmed that the person had died in June and that no one had died from the disease in the south in the past two weeks.

Professor Philip Nolan of NPHET said in the evening that a detailed analysis of the number and nature of cases over the past week shows that “the epidemic is growing very slowly” in many counties, including Dublin.

Many of the cases involve families, he said.

Professor Nolan said the rate of spread of the disease, the R number, was just over 1 and could be as high as 1.2. Work would be needed to push the R number below 1 again, Professor Nolan said.

He also pointed out that there has been an increase in the number of older people who are contracting the disease.

The average number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals each day is now around 35, compared to about 10 a few weeks ago. The number of people in the intensive care units is “still low”, Professor Nolan said. The bottom of 20% of new cases of the disease in the last few weeks has been widespread in the community.

52 of the 89 new cases announced today involved Dublin and 15 in Limerick.

The remaining 21 cases involved a further 13 counties, including Cork, Waterford and Meath.

It was also confirmed in the evening that 56% of new cases involved outbreaks of Covid-19 or people who had close contact with others who had tested positive for the disease.

Eight new cases today involved public dissemination.

63% of those affected were under 45 years of age.

Earlier in the evening, the Northern Department of Health announced that two others had died as a result of the crown virus.

They were a man and a woman and they had both turned forty.

The man died at a hospital in County Antrim yesterday and died last Friday in a nursing home in County Down.

71 new cases were to be announced by the northern Department of Health today.

2,339 people have been diagnosed with the disease in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,777 people south of the border and 562 people north of it.

36,479 cases of the disease have been confirmed by the health authorities, 29,114 cases in the south and 7,365 in the north.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Clare Byrne, Paul Reid, Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive, said that health was “worried” about next winter as “95% of hospital beds are usually full” and “over 100%” are full in winter – without the crown virus being around at all.

In addition, medical services that have been canceled for six months due to the pandemic will have to be reinstated.

Reid said the country was in better shape now than in April, despite an average of 115 cases being confirmed over the past five days. The number of people in hospital and intensive care units is much lower and testing is faster. 42 people were hospitalized today due to the coronary virus compared to 879 people in April.

The Chief Executive said that it was very important for people to be very careful and adhere to the public health directives as these measures are 80% of our protection against the virus.

Reid said the flu vaccine would be available to two million people from the middle of this month and would give priority to people who are out in the years and those with health problems.

He hopes to have a flu vaccine as a nasal spray for children between the ages of two and twelve by mid-October.

Reid said young people are not “regardless of Covid-19” and are “always at the same risk” of passing the virus to the elderly or people whose health is fragile.

The latest cumulative figures over 14 days from the European Center for Disease Control show that 31.1 people out of every 100,000 in this country have contracted the disease.

In the Dáil today, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she is proposing new legislation that would give gardaí extra powers and allow them to close a pub for a month in the event that the publican refuses to comply with the rules on the gardaí. public health.

That new legislation would pave the way for the reopening of food-free drinking houses, the Justice Minister said.