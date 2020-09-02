The Department of Health announced this afternoon that another person has died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 89 new cases.

That person was said to have died in June. It has also been said that no one has died of the disease in the State in two weeks.

1,777 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland since the onset of the pandemic and 29,114 people have contracted it.

This afternoon also reported two deaths with Covid-19 in the North twenty-four hours as well as an additional 71 cases.

That leaves 562 people killed by Covid-19 in the north and infected by 7,365 people.