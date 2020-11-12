9 PlayStation 2 games you can play on Android right now

Released on March 4, 2000 in Japan, Sony’s PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console ever. A console that for many is also the best in the world thanks to its large number of games, the quality of these and the wide variety of genres.

The truth is that many years have passed since then and two generations of consoles, but what there is no doubt is that Sony’s black console and its games continue to make us fall in love today.

Unfortunately, to recall many of their titles we have no choice but to plug our old console back in, although luckily in the Play Store we can find some of the best PS2 games , all officially and without the need to install emulators.

GTA Saga

Rockstar is not only one of the best developers today thanks to titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 since years ago it started thanks to its Grand Theft Auto saga .

PlayStation 2 was a great time for the saga and was the basis for later titles such as the current GTA V. Grand Theft Auto 3, San Andreas, Vice City … surely you have spent many hours on them .

And yes, on Android we can find all the GTA games for PS2 at a laughable price , officially, without emulators.

Bully

We continue with Rockstar because in addition to the GTA saga, it also has another great title to download from the Google Play Store.

Bully is a kind of GTA in a high school and with students instead of bosses , which is part of our selection of play 2 games for Android .

We are a newcomer to a prestigious institute full of social classes and prejudices. Our goal will be to survive, get good grades – if we want to – and make a gap between so many pedantic students.

Bully was a revolution and quite criticized in its day for inciting, according to a sector contrary to video games, perhaps school.

Dragon Quest VIII

Dragon Quest is one of the most important JRPG sagas in the world and although it is possible that years ago it was not as well known as Final Fantasy, in Japan it is something similar to a religion .

Today the saga is highly known thanks to its new title for next-generation consoles, Dragon Quest XI, but it is true that what is possibly the best game in the series was released on PlayStation 2 .

In Dragon Quest VIII a powerful wizard has cast a terrible curse on the kingdom of Trodain , turning all its inhabitants into thorns.

We, as the sole survivor of the kingdom – a simple royal guard -, must travel the immense world of Dragon Quest in search of a cure, with the only help of a mare, a strange green creature and Yangus, a robber of roads that strange circumstances decides to join us.

Characters designed by Akira Toriyama, an immense world and a classic combat system. A delight of a Ps2 title that we can now enjoy on Android.

Virtua Tennis

And for lovers of sports and especially tennis, we leave you with the legendary Virtua Tennis by SEGA. One of those games that we fell in love with thanks to its realism and spectacular playability and that to this day has not lost a bit of fun .

Quick games, championships, multiplayer modes … the best tennis in the palm of our hand in this PS2 game for Android without an emulator.

Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted

With the irruption of films like Fast and Furious (Full throttle in Spain), cars, racing and tuning became fashionable.

Electronic Arts wanted to get a slice of this trend and used its Need for Speed ​​franchise for it .

Most Wanted was next to Underground the arcade racing games par excellence. While the second was based on clandestine races, the first introduced a new element: police chases on large stages .

Android also has its version of Most Wanted with which you can remember old times and all this for only 5 euros .

Max payne

The first Max Payne came out for consoles like Xbox or PlayStation 2 and PC in 2001. It is a title in which we put ourselves in the shoes of a former New York City police officer who one day witnesses how his woman and her daughter are murdered by some addicts to a new drug .

In this way and with the aim of revenge, he will decide to investigate to find out who or who have been responsible for this act.

You can imagine the rest: lots of action and lots of shots.

These are some of the PS2 games for Android that we can find in Google Play, and that it is possible to enjoy without the need for an emulator.

However, re-editions and console ports for mobile phones are in fashion, and it is not surprising that with the passage of time more and more PlayStation games are arriving on Android .