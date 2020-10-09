Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleLatest news

92 offers on Google Play: these free and discounted apps will last a very short time, download them now

By Brian Adam
Like every Friday we come to our appointment with the Google Play Store deals, a whole compendium of software for your Android that you can download for free or at a discount. They are temporary sales, you know what that implies: they will not last too long.

43 free Android apps

Let’s start with the juiciest: apps and games at zero cost. You know, it won’t cost you anything to download all the software you have below. And it will stay forever in your app library.

Applications

  • NetX Network Tools PRO 2.99 euros free
  • Underburn – Dynamic Content Aware Brightness euros reuros
  • Home Workout PRO: Full Body Workout 2.39 euros free
  • Gif Me! Camera Pro 1.59 euros free
  • TypIt Pro – Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos 1.19 euros free
  • BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera 1.59 euros free
  • Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer 1.59 euros free
  • Sketch Me! Pro 1.59 euros free
  • 80X Game Booster Premium: Faster Performance 6.99 euros free
  • BabyBook – Baby diary and routine log 2.99 euros free
  • Fraction Calculator “Fractal MK-12” 2.09 euros free
  • English Tenses Big Table 1.49 euros free

Games

  • Hangman Premium 2.99 euros free
  • Preston Sterling 0.99 euros free
  • Sudoku Challenge (No Ads) 2.19 euros free
  • Age of Civilizations America 1.49 euros free
  • The House: Action-horror 0.59 euros free
  • Hills Legend: Action-horror 0.59 euros free
  • Word Swing PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Hidden Numbers PRO 1.89 euros free
  • Parliament Tycoon 1.79 euros free
  • The Lone Hacker 2.99 euros free
  • Nova Galaxy 0.99 euros free
  • Jumpies 3 0.99 euros free
  • Magnet Balls: Match-Three Physics Puzzle 0.59 euros free
  • Crazy Owls Puzzle 0.59 euros free
  • G’Luck! 🍩 Jeu de plateforme 2D 0.79 euros free
  • iLinear ⭐ Passe-Temps ⭐ Dessine ta ligne 0.79 euros free
  • Puzzles for children and adults 0.89 euros free

Personalization

  • Hexaring – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Fledermaus – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
  • Stripe Black Icon Pack – 100% Black 0.99 euros free
  • Firi – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Orgi – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Mode – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • MIUI 11 – HD Icon Pack (NO ADS) 0.59 euros free
  • UX S9 – Icon Pack – (No Ads) 0.59 euros free
  • Oreo Square – Icon pack 0.59 euros free
  • Orini – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Flat Dark – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Blazing Icon Pack 2.09 euros free
  • Homver – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Planets Live Wallpaper Plus 0.99 euros free

49 discounted Android apps

Didn’t you have enough? No problem, that applications that we have found with discount they are very worth it. You will save a lot of money without losing an iota of quality.

Applications

  • Mobile Observatory 3 Pro: Astronomy 9.99 euros 4.99 euros
  • Star Walk 2 – Star Sky: 3D Constellations 3.49 euros 1.29 euros
  • Blue Light Filter to avoid Migraines and Insomnia 4.19 euros 1.99 euros
  • Speccy – Spectrum Analyzer Buy for 0.69 euros € euros
  • Gamers GLTool Pro with Game Turbo & Ping Booster 2.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • Float It ᴾᴿᴱᴹᴵᵁᴹ 2.19 euros 0.50 euros
  • Solar Walk 2 – Encyclopedia of the solar system 3.49 euros 0.59 euros
  • Geometry PRO 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Games

  • Bridge Constructor Portal 5.49 euros 2.59 euros
  • DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition 4.59 euros 0.99 euros
  • Data defense 3.89 euros 0.79 euros
  • Galaxy Trader 2.49 euros 0.79 euros
  • Search Premium Words 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • She Sees Red – Interactive Mystery Movie 3.39 euros 0.99 euros
  • This is the Police 7.99 euros free
  • Pocket Rogues: Ultimate 1.89 euros 1.09 euros
  • iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 “Immersive Reading” 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • iLovecraft 2 immersive reading 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • iPoe Collection Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • iPoe Collection Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • iPoe Collection Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • The interactive adventures of Sherlock Holmes 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • iWilde Collection (An Immersive Experience) 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Strike Team Hydra 6.49 euros 1.49 euros
  • The Inner World 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk 5.49 euros 2.59 euros
  • In Between 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Dead age 3.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Toby: The Secret Mine 4.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Shiny The Firefly 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • Skilltree Saga 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic 6.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Whale Trail Classic 3.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Kiwanuka 4.09 euros 1.99 euros
  • Spirit XHD 4.09 euros 1.99 euros
  • Her story 5.49 euros 0.99 euros
  • GET HER BACK: Adventure & Shooter At It’s Best Buy for 0.59 euros € euros
  • Marble Age 3.99 euros 2.19 euros
  • Predynastic Egypt 5.49 euros 2.99 euros
  • Ashworld 4.79 euros 2.39 euros
  • Dungeon warfare 3.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • Dungeon Warfare 2 4.99 euros 2.39 euros
  • Vengeance RPG 3.09 euros 1.49 euros
  • Doom & Destiny 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Doom & Destiny Advanced 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

Personalization

  • Verticons Icon Pack 1.39 euros 0.59 euros
  • Miui Original – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • X Launcher Pro 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Recticons – Icon Pack Buy for 0.69 euros € euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

