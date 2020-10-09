Like every Friday we come to our appointment with the Google Play Store deals, a whole compendium of software for your Android that you can download for free or at a discount. They are temporary sales, you know what that implies: they will not last too long.
43 free Android apps
Let’s start with the juiciest: apps and games at zero cost. You know, it won’t cost you anything to download all the software you have below. And it will stay forever in your app library.
Applications
- NetX Network Tools PRO
2.99 eurosfree
- Underburn – Dynamic Content Aware Brightness
eurosreuros
- Home Workout PRO: Full Body Workout
2.39 eurosfree
- Gif Me! Camera Pro
1.59 eurosfree
- TypIt Pro – Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos
1.19 eurosfree
- BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera
1.59 eurosfree
- Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer
1.59 eurosfree
- Sketch Me! Pro
1.59 eurosfree
- 80X Game Booster Premium: Faster Performance
6.99 eurosfree
- BabyBook – Baby diary and routine log
2.99 eurosfree
- Fraction Calculator “Fractal MK-12”
2.09 eurosfree
- English Tenses Big Table
1.49 eurosfree
Games
- Hangman Premium
2.99 eurosfree
- Preston Sterling
0.99 eurosfree
- Sudoku Challenge (No Ads)
2.19 eurosfree
- Age of Civilizations America
1.49 eurosfree
- The House: Action-horror
0.59 eurosfree
- Hills Legend: Action-horror
0.59 eurosfree
- Word Swing PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Hidden Numbers PRO
1.89 eurosfree
- Parliament Tycoon
1.79 eurosfree
- The Lone Hacker
2.99 eurosfree
- Nova Galaxy
0.99 eurosfree
- Jumpies 3
0.99 eurosfree
- Magnet Balls: Match-Three Physics Puzzle
0.59 eurosfree
- Crazy Owls Puzzle
0.59 eurosfree
- G’Luck! 🍩 Jeu de plateforme 2D
0.79 eurosfree
- iLinear ⭐ Passe-Temps ⭐ Dessine ta ligne
0.79 eurosfree
- Puzzles for children and adults
0.89 eurosfree
Personalization
- Hexaring – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Fledermaus – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
- Stripe Black Icon Pack – 100% Black
0.99 eurosfree
- Firi – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Orgi – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Mode – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- MIUI 11 – HD Icon Pack (NO ADS)
0.59 eurosfree
- UX S9 – Icon Pack – (No Ads)
0.59 eurosfree
- Oreo Square – Icon pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Orini – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Flat Dark – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Blazing Icon Pack
2.09 eurosfree
- Homver – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus
0.99 eurosfree
49 discounted Android apps
Didn’t you have enough? No problem, that applications that we have found with discount they are very worth it. You will save a lot of money without losing an iota of quality.
Applications
- Mobile Observatory 3 Pro: Astronomy
9.99 euros4.99 euros
- Star Walk 2 – Star Sky: 3D Constellations
3.49 euros1.29 euros
- Blue Light Filter to avoid Migraines and Insomnia
4.19 euros1.99 euros
- Speccy – Spectrum Analyzer
Buy for 0.69 euros€ euros
- Gamers GLTool Pro with Game Turbo & Ping Booster
2.79 euros0.59 euros
- Float It ᴾᴿᴱᴹᴵᵁᴹ
2.19 euros0.50 euros
- Solar Walk 2 – Encyclopedia of the solar system
3.49 euros0.59 euros
- Geometry PRO
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Games
- Bridge Constructor Portal
5.49 euros2.59 euros
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
4.59 euros0.99 euros
- Data defense
3.89 euros0.79 euros
- Galaxy Trader
2.49 euros0.79 euros
- Search Premium Words
2.99 euros1.19 euros
- She Sees Red – Interactive Mystery Movie
3.39 euros0.99 euros
- This is the Police
7.99 eurosfree
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate
1.89 euros1.09 euros
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 “Immersive Reading”
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iLovecraft 2 immersive reading
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- The interactive adventures of Sherlock Holmes
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- iWilde Collection (An Immersive Experience)
3.99 euros0.99 euros
- Strike Team Hydra
6.49 euros1.49 euros
- The Inner World
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
5.49 euros2.59 euros
- In Between
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Dead age
3.49 euros0.99 euros
- Toby: The Secret Mine
4.99 euros0.99 euros
- Shiny The Firefly
2.49 euros0.99 euros
- Skilltree Saga
2.99 euros0.99 euros
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
6.99 euros1.99 euros
- Whale Trail Classic
3.99 euros1.99 euros
- Kiwanuka
4.09 euros1.99 euros
- Spirit XHD
4.09 euros1.99 euros
- Her story
5.49 euros0.99 euros
- GET HER BACK: Adventure & Shooter At It’s Best
Buy for 0.59 euros€ euros
- Marble Age
3.99 euros2.19 euros
- Predynastic Egypt
5.49 euros2.99 euros
- Ashworld
4.79 euros2.39 euros
- Dungeon warfare
3.09 euros0.99 euros
- Dungeon Warfare 2
4.99 euros2.39 euros
- Vengeance RPG
3.09 euros1.49 euros
- Doom & Destiny
2.99 euros1.19 euros
- Doom & Destiny Advanced
2.99 euros1.19 euros
Personalization
- Verticons Icon Pack
1.39 euros0.59 euros
- Miui Original – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- X Launcher Pro
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Recticons – Icon Pack
Buy for 0.69 euros€ euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!