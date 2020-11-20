93 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

But is it already Friday? Yes, and it was time to review the Google Play store in search of the best deals on apps. Free, discounted and on the verge of candy: all these apps and games will cost you much less money. Take advantage while you can!





59 free Android apps

We start with the games, apps and customization packs that will not cost you anything right now. Completely free and forever in your catalog from the moment you install them for the first time. Take advantage and do not delay, what the icon pack zone comes all the way up this week.

Applications

Happy holidaze 2.19 euros free

free Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON 0.69 euros free

free SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder 2.99 euros free

free Keep Screen On 2.39 euros free

free Barcode / Qr Scanner Pro 2.49 euros free

free ZHEN JIU – Acupuncture Jogos 1.99 euros free

free English Puzzle 0.59 euros free

free English Tenses Big Table 0.59 euros free

free English Times. The basics. Briefly. Essence 0.59 euros free

free The Times in English / English Tenses 0.99 euros free

free VX Video Editor Pro 4.79 euros free

free Website Shortcut Maker – URL Shortcut Maker 0.59 euros free

Games

Dino Tim Full Version: Preschool Game 2.29 euros free

free Słowo Gram PRO – Polska Gra Słowna 2.09 euros free

free Balloons Pop PRO 2.19 euros free

free Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell 1.29 euros free

free WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) 0.89 euros free

free Merge Attack: Attack on Legion € 1.00 free

free Everybody’s RPG: Reborn 0.89 euros free

free SLOC – 2D Rubik’s Cube 1.39 euros free

free Take Away 3D – Endless running hyper casual game 1.39 euros free

Stone Of Souls HD 0.59 euros free

free Words & Cards PRO 2.09 euros free

free Guardians of Kingdom: Idle Defense (Premium) 0.50 euros free

free [VIP]Retro Mini Game Arena Online 0.99 euros free

free [VIP] SweetFly: Offline Idle Merge Game 0.99 euros free

free Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO 1.99 euros free

free Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) 1.09 euros free

free ShapeOminoes 1.49 euros free

free Hills Legend: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

free The House: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

free Monster Slayer Pro – Archers, Game, Shooter 1.19 euros free

free Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game 1.39 euros free

free DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game! 1.89 euros free

free Memorize: Learn Chinese Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros free

Personalization

Space Clock Live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free

free Star X 3D live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free

free Domver – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Simple Photo Widget – Photo Widget – Gallery photo 0.59 euros free

free Battery Widget 0.89 euros free

free Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder Widget 0.79 euros free

free Givon – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Star Launcher Prime – No ads, Customize, Fresh 1.99 euros free

free Planets Live Wallpaper Plus 0.99 euros free

free Erimo – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free Bize – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Octane icon pack 0.69 euros free

free Glossy Blue Icons 2.09 euros free

free Fimber – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Shimu – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Rest – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Color Gloss – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Annabelle UI – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Amons – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

free Goody Icon pack 0.99 euros free

free Sweetbo – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free

free Pixel Ring – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free

free Wiron – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

free Backgrounds – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

34 discounted Android apps

And it is the turn of games, apps and customization packs with a reduced price. We don’t know what happened this week but there are plenty of options in board games, from mahjongs to solitaire, hurry up before they return to their original price. And how not to stand out the Pilot Brothers trilogy.

Applications

FiLMiC Remote 8.49 euros 3.09 euros

3.09 euros Mindz – Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

2.99 euros Notification blocker & history (pro) 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Lucidly: Dream Diary and Lucid Dreaming Help 5.49 euros 3.50 euros

3.50 euros CE5 Contact 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

4.99 euros Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server 3.59 euros 2.19 euros

2.19 euros PDF Utility – PDF Tools – PDF Reader 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Games

Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. 2.59 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Greenskin Invasion 3.69 euros 1.39 euros

1.39 euros Last Day Survivors (zombie shooter TDS) 4.29 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Pyramid Solitaire Asia 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Mahjong Star Pro 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Mahjong Solitaire Blast 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Dungeon Escape Solitaire 5.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros

2.99 euros Mars Electrical 2.09 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy 3.99 euros 0.69 euros

0.69 euros Dungeon warfare 3.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Dungeon Warfare 2 4.99 euros 2.49 euros

2.49 euros Hero Siege: Pocket Edition 7.99 euros 1.79 euros

1.79 euros Speed ​​ball 3.09 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Pilot Brothers 1 4.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Pilot Brothers 2 4.09 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Pilot Brothers 3 4.09 euros 0.99 euros

Personalization

Flyme 6 – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Squirrel – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

0.59 euros Flora: Material Icon Pack 2.09 euros 0.79 euros

0.79 euros Kraken – Dark Icon Pack 2.59 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Oxigen Circle – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

1.19 euros Miui Vintage – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros Line Icon Pack: Simple Line Style Icons 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

0.99 euros O Pro Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!