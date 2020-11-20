Tech GiantsGoogle

93 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

But is it already Friday? Yes, and it was time to review the Google Play store in search of the best deals on apps. Free, discounted and on the verge of candy: all these apps and games will cost you much less money. Take advantage while you can!


59 free Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=YJV8ARa-tQA

We start with the games, apps and customization packs that will not cost you anything right now. Completely free and forever in your catalog from the moment you install them for the first time. Take advantage and do not delay, what the icon pack zone comes all the way up this week.

Applications

  • Happy holidaze 2.19 euros free
  • Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON 0.69 euros free
  • SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder 2.99 euros free
  • Keep Screen On 2.39 euros free
  • Barcode / Qr Scanner Pro 2.49 euros free
  • ZHEN JIU – Acupuncture Jogos 1.99 euros free
  • English Puzzle 0.59 euros free
  • English Tenses Big Table 0.59 euros free
  • English Times. The basics. Briefly. Essence 0.59 euros free
  • The Times in English / English Tenses 0.99 euros free
  • VX Video Editor Pro 4.79 euros free
  • Website Shortcut Maker – URL Shortcut Maker 0.59 euros free

Games

  • Dino Tim Full Version: Preschool Game 2.29 euros free
  • Słowo Gram PRO – Polska Gra Słowna 2.09 euros free
  • Balloons Pop PRO 2.19 euros free
  • Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell 1.29 euros free
  • WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) 0.89 euros free
  • Merge Attack: Attack on Legion € 1.00 free
  • Everybody’s RPG: Reborn 0.89 euros free
  • SLOC – 2D Rubik’s Cube 1.39 euros free
  • Take Away 3D – Endless running hyper casual game 1.39 euros free
  • Stone Of Souls HD 0.59 euros free
  • Words & Cards PRO 2.09 euros free
  • Guardians of Kingdom: Idle Defense (Premium) 0.50 euros free
  • [VIP]Retro Mini Game Arena Online 0.99 euros free
  • [VIP] SweetFly: Offline Idle Merge Game 0.99 euros free
  • Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO 1.99 euros free
  • Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) 1.09 euros free
  • ShapeOminoes 1.49 euros free
  • Hills Legend: Action-horror 0.59 euros free
  • The House: Action-horror 0.59 euros free
  • Monster Slayer Pro – Archers, Game, Shooter 1.19 euros free
  • Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game 1.39 euros free
  • DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game! 1.89 euros free
  • Memorize: Learn Chinese Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros free

Personalization

  • Space Clock Live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free
  • Star X 3D live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free
  • Domver – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Simple Photo Widget – Photo Widget – Gallery photo 0.59 euros free
  • Battery Widget 0.89 euros free
  • Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder Widget 0.79 euros free
  • Givon – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Star Launcher Prime – No ads, Customize, Fresh 1.99 euros free
  • Planets Live Wallpaper Plus 0.99 euros free
  • Erimo – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free
  • Bize – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Octane icon pack 0.69 euros free
  • Glossy Blue Icons 2.09 euros free
  • Fimber – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Shimu – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Rest – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Color Gloss – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Annabelle UI – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Amons – Icon Pack 0.99 euros free
  • Goody Icon pack 0.99 euros free
  • Sweetbo – Icon Pack 0.89 euros free
  • Pixel Ring – Icon Pack 1.39 euros free
  • Wiron – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free
  • Backgrounds – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

34 discounted Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=2Xjpv4CWKGA

And it is the turn of games, apps and customization packs with a reduced price. We don’t know what happened this week but there are plenty of options in board games, from mahjongs to solitaire, hurry up before they return to their original price. And how not to stand out the Pilot Brothers trilogy.

Applications

  • FiLMiC Remote 8.49 euros 3.09 euros
  • Mindz – Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply 4.99 euros 2.99 euros
  • Notification blocker & history (pro) 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Lucidly: Dream Diary and Lucid Dreaming Help 5.49 euros 3.50 euros
  • CE5 Contact 10.99 euros 4.99 euros
  • Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server 3.59 euros 2.19 euros
  • PDF Utility – PDF Tools – PDF Reader 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Games

  • Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. 2.59 euros 1.19 euros
  • Greenskin Invasion 3.69 euros 1.39 euros
  • Last Day Survivors (zombie shooter TDS) 4.29 euros 1.79 euros
  • Pyramid Solitaire Asia 5.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Mahjong Star Pro 5.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga 5.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Mahjong Solitaire Blast 5.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 5.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • Dungeon Escape Solitaire 5.99 euros 1.99 euros
  • DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros
  • Mars Electrical 2.09 euros 1.19 euros
  • Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy 3.99 euros 0.69 euros
  • Dungeon warfare 3.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • Dungeon Warfare 2 4.99 euros 2.49 euros
  • Hero Siege: Pocket Edition 7.99 euros 1.79 euros
  • Speed ​​ball 3.09 euros 1.19 euros
  • Pilot Brothers 1 4.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • Pilot Brothers 2 4.09 euros 0.99 euros
  • Pilot Brothers 3 4.09 euros 0.99 euros

Personalization

  • Flyme 6 – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros
  • Squirrel – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
  • Flora: Material Icon Pack 2.09 euros 0.79 euros
  • Kraken – Dark Icon Pack 2.59 euros 0.99 euros
  • Oxigen Circle – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
  • Miui Vintage – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
  • Line Icon Pack: Simple Line Style Icons 1.69 euros 0.99 euros
  • O Pro Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

