93 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

But is it already Friday? Yes, and it was time to review the Google Play store in search of the best deals on apps. Free, discounted and on the verge of candy: all these apps and games will cost you much less money. Take advantage while you can!
59 free Android apps
We start with the games, apps and customization packs that will not cost you anything right now. Completely free and forever in your catalog from the moment you install them for the first time. Take advantage and do not delay, what the icon pack zone comes all the way up this week.
Applications
- Happy holidaze
2.19 eurosfree
- Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON
0.69 eurosfree
- SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder
2.99 eurosfree
- Keep Screen On
2.39 eurosfree
- Barcode / Qr Scanner Pro
2.49 eurosfree
- ZHEN JIU – Acupuncture Jogos
1.99 eurosfree
- English Puzzle
0.59 eurosfree
- English Tenses Big Table
0.59 eurosfree
- English Times. The basics. Briefly. Essence
0.59 eurosfree
- The Times in English / English Tenses
0.99 eurosfree
- VX Video Editor Pro
4.79 eurosfree
- Website Shortcut Maker – URL Shortcut Maker
0.59 eurosfree
Games
- Dino Tim Full Version: Preschool Game
2.29 eurosfree
- Słowo Gram PRO – Polska Gra Słowna
2.09 eurosfree
- Balloons Pop PRO
2.19 eurosfree
- Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell
1.29 eurosfree
- WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium)
0.89 eurosfree
- Merge Attack: Attack on Legion
€ 1.00free
- Everybody’s RPG: Reborn
0.89 eurosfree
- SLOC – 2D Rubik’s Cube
1.39 eurosfree
- Take Away 3D – Endless running hyper casual game
1.39 eurosfree
- Stone Of Souls HD
0.59 eurosfree
- Words & Cards PRO
2.09 eurosfree
- Guardians of Kingdom: Idle Defense (Premium)
0.50 eurosfree
- [VIP]Retro Mini Game Arena Online
0.99 eurosfree
- [VIP] SweetFly: Offline Idle Merge Game
0.99 eurosfree
- Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO
1.99 eurosfree
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG)
1.09 eurosfree
- ShapeOminoes
1.49 eurosfree
- Hills Legend: Action-horror
0.59 eurosfree
- The House: Action-horror
0.59 eurosfree
- Monster Slayer Pro – Archers, Game, Shooter
1.19 eurosfree
- Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game
1.39 eurosfree
- DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game!
1.89 eurosfree
- Memorize: Learn Chinese Words with Flashcards
4.99 eurosfree
Personalization
- Space Clock Live Wallpaper
0.59 eurosfree
- Star X 3D live Wallpaper
0.59 eurosfree
- Domver – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Simple Photo Widget – Photo Widget – Gallery photo
0.59 eurosfree
- Battery Widget
0.89 eurosfree
- Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder Widget
0.79 eurosfree
- Givon – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Star Launcher Prime – No ads, Customize, Fresh
1.99 eurosfree
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus
0.99 eurosfree
- Erimo – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Bize – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Octane icon pack
0.69 eurosfree
- Glossy Blue Icons
2.09 eurosfree
- Fimber – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Shimu – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Rest – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Color Gloss – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Annabelle UI – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Amons – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Goody Icon pack
0.99 eurosfree
- Sweetbo – Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
- Pixel Ring – Icon Pack
1.39 eurosfree
- Wiron – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
- Backgrounds – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
34 discounted Android apps
And it is the turn of games, apps and customization packs with a reduced price. We don’t know what happened this week but there are plenty of options in board games, from mahjongs to solitaire, hurry up before they return to their original price. And how not to stand out the Pilot Brothers trilogy.
Applications
- FiLMiC Remote
8.49 euros3.09 euros
- Mindz – Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply
4.99 euros2.99 euros
- Notification blocker & history (pro)
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Lucidly: Dream Diary and Lucid Dreaming Help
5.49 euros3.50 euros
- CE5 Contact
10.99 euros4.99 euros
- Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server
3.59 euros2.19 euros
- PDF Utility – PDF Tools – PDF Reader
2.09 euros0.99 euros
Games
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed.
2.59 euros1.19 euros
- Greenskin Invasion
3.69 euros1.39 euros
- Last Day Survivors (zombie shooter TDS)
4.29 euros1.79 euros
- Pyramid Solitaire Asia
5.99 euros1.99 euros
- Mahjong Star Pro
5.99 euros1.99 euros
- Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga
5.99 euros1.99 euros
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast
5.99 euros1.99 euros
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2
5.99 euros1.99 euros
- Dungeon Escape Solitaire
5.99 euros1.99 euros
- DISTRAINT 2
7.49 euros2.99 euros
- Mars Electrical
2.09 euros1.19 euros
- Codex of Victory – sci-fi strategy
3.99 euros0.69 euros
- Dungeon warfare
3.09 euros0.99 euros
- Dungeon Warfare 2
4.99 euros2.49 euros
- Hero Siege: Pocket Edition
7.99 euros1.79 euros
- Speed ball
3.09 euros1.19 euros
- Pilot Brothers 1
4.09 euros0.99 euros
- Pilot Brothers 2
4.09 euros0.99 euros
- Pilot Brothers 3
4.09 euros0.99 euros
Personalization
- Flyme 6 – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.99 euros
- Squirrel – Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
- Flora: Material Icon Pack
2.09 euros0.79 euros
- Kraken – Dark Icon Pack
2.59 euros0.99 euros
- Oxigen Circle – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
- Miui Vintage – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
- Line Icon Pack: Simple Line Style Icons
1.69 euros0.99 euros
- O Pro Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.99 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!