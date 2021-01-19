93 people died as a result of the crown virus, the highest number ever reported

- Advertisement -

The Government is not expected to end the restrictions in place in the state on 31 January

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that another 93 people had died as a result of the Covid-19, the highest number of deaths announced any day since the start of the pandemic.

89 of the deaths related to January, three related to December and the remaining deaths are still being investigated.

2,001 new cases of the disease confirmed in the evening.

There are 1,949 people with coronary heart disease in hospitals and 202 of them are in an intensive care unit, the highest number ever.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said “the early results of our concerted effort to reduce the spread of the disease were visible”.

He said, however, that the high number of deaths announced today has always highlighted the danger of the disease.

“We are very concerned about the Covid-19 figures in the ICU and hospitals, putting enormous pressure on our health workers and the provision of critical health care and non-Covid-19 surgeries. We must stay at home, except when there is a need.

“The more everyone follows the advice into their daily lives, the more we will be able to reduce the spread of the disease and mitigate its impact on essential health services, patients and frontline workers.”

Today ‘s 204 new cases involved Cork, 102 in Waterford, 98 in Meath and 90 in Donegal.

73 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Galway, 62 in Mayo and 33 in Kerry.

The fortnightly rate of the disease has dropped again to 1,334,6 cases per 100,000 people in the state.

The rate was 1,919 in Waterford, 1,573 in Mayo, 1,471 in Cork and 1,281 in Donegal.

The rate was 1,120 in Meath, 1,054 in Galway and 917 in Kerry.

The Government is conducting a review of the Level 5 restrictions introduced on 30 December and it is expected that this review will be completed at a Government meeting next Tuesday. It is reported that they will not end on 31 January.

There is great concern about the number of people in hospitals and the pressure on the health service.

Workplace outbreaks last week rose from 25 outbreaks to 41 outbreaks and hospital and residential outbreaks also worsened. Nationwide there were 293 new outbreaks last week, 73 more outbreaks than the previous week.

The Health Protection Surveillance Center released this latest data for the week ending 16 January. Things are improving in private homes and fewer outbreaks are happening at home.

At today’s Government meeting, Education Minister Norma Foley reiterated that medical advice was that schools and crèches were safe and that her Department wanted all schools to open on St. Bride’s Day and hold the traditional Leaving Certificate examination this year.

It is reported that tonight is the turning point for students with additional educational needs who were due to return to school tomorrow but unions have not yet given their blessing to that suggestion.

1.9% of the population have received a vaccine and the first dose is ready to be given to the first people to receive it, says Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

“We have now vaccinated 1.9% of the population. Our journey in terms of vaccination is only just beginning and there will be some occasional challenges along the way, but Paul Reid deserves a lot of credit. [Príomhfheidhmeannach an HSE] and its staff for their achievements at a time when they are also caring for many patients in Covid-19 hospitals, ”the Minister for Health said on Twitter.

He indicated that 94,000 people had received the needle by Sunday night, 71,000 health workers in the front line and 23,000 people in nursing homes.

Health Service Executive Chief Executive Paul Reid said 140,000 doses would have been delivered by the end of next week.

The Northern Department of Health confirmed that another 24 people who had contracted the coronary virus had died.

713 new cases of the disease were announced earlier in the afternoon.

842 patients with the Covid-19 are in Northern hospitals. 70 of them are in intensive care units.

Based on a test carried out on people north of the border in December, it is estimated that one in thirteen people who contracted the Covid-19 had produced antibodies.

This research was part of the survey on coronary virus infection and was based on data collected by the Office for National Statistics. Antibodies to the coronavirus were shown to have been produced by 7.8% of people over the age of 16 tested in the North in December.

This was 12.1% of those in England, 8.9% in Scotland and 9.8% in Wales.

“These estimates appear to have seen an increase in the number of people producing antibodies last month,” the report said.

Data from hospitals, care centers or other care institutions were not included in the survey.

To date, 273,553 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 176,839 cases south of the border and 96,714 cases north of it.

4,357 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,708 people south of the border and 1,649 north.