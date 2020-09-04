94 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps, games and customization tools

Tired of the same old apps and games? Take a look at our weekly selection with the best deals on Google Play, where you will find paid applications, and also games and customization tools, which you can get for free and others with a much lower price than normal. Don’t think too much about it, as some offers expire after a few hours.
59 free Android apps
We start, as every week, with apps and games (and also icon packs) whose price has dropped to zero. The week comes loaded with games galore ideal for lovers of leisure and fun. Remember, once a game or an app is on your mobile it is yours forever.
Applications
Phone Booster Pro – Force Stop, Speed Booster
9.99 eurosfree
Decimal to fraction Pro
0.50 eurosfree
Brightness Manager – brightness per app manager
0.69 eurosfree
Ray Watermark – Watermark with QR, Logo, Text
3.09 eurosfree
Phocus: Portrait Mode & Portrait Lighting Editor
4.39 eurosfree
Motivate Me! Encourage Me!
0.59 eurosfree
Gallery No Ads- Photo Manager, Gallery 2020
0.59 eurosfree
Note Recognition – Convert Music into Sheet Music
2.99 eurosfree
Learn French – MosaLingua
5.49 eurosfree
Simple Draw Pad (No Advertisement)
0.79 eurosfree
Musıc Player Pro
21.99 eurosfree
Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO
0.59 eurosfree
Video Gallery – HD Video Live Wallpapers
1.79 eurosfree
My Vocabulary (Store And Learn Your Words)
0.69 eurosfree
Games
Fill Deluxe VIP
1.89 eurosfree
Blossom Clicker VIP
0.89 eurosfree
Let the Pharaoh FREE !!!
0.89 eurosfree
Boxes Drop – Tower block
0.59 eurosfree
Monkey GO Happy
0.69 eurosfree
New Math Puzzles For Geniuses 2020
0.89 eurosfree
Hills Legend: Action-horror
0.59 eurosfree
The House: Action-horror
0.59 eurosfree
Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG)
1.09 eurosfree
Take Away 3D – Endless running hyper casual game
1.39 eurosfree
Matchy moods
1.19 eurosfree
Edge Ball
1.49 eurosfree
Wildlife world
349.99 eurosfree
Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game
1.09 eurosfree
Merge Attack: Attack on Legion
€ 1.00free
Paranormal Territory
2.19 eurosfree
Paranormal Territory 2
2.89 eurosfree
Wormster Dash
0.59 eurosfree
Crazy Owls Puzzle
0.59 eurosfree
Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG
1.29 eurosfree
Hangman Premium
2.99 eurosfree
Search Premium Words
2.99 eurosfree
Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game
1.39 eurosfree
Trigono – geometric brain boiling adventure
0.99 eurosfree
Bullet Agent – Fighting relaxing hyper casual game
1.39 eurosfree
Personalization
Star Clock Live Wallpaper
0.59 eurosfree
Wenpo – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
Hevo – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
S8 UI – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
Bize – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
Stony Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
Ruvom – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
Solabo – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
Octoro – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
Xetrox – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
X mas – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
Cuticon Drop – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
Fixon – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
Vedo – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
Pubblo – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
Evom – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
Soro – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
Nomo – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
Oranux – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
Wooden Icons Blue
1.59 eurosfree
35 discounted Android apps
We come to the games and apps discounted on their original price, and this is where we surely find the best offer, not for price but for the game itself, of this week’s newsletter. The great jewels of this week are “Dark Quest” 1 and 2, which come with some discount and if they are not in your collection, they should be.
Applications
Learn German from scratch full
4.49 euros2.29 euros
Learn Spanish from scratch full
4.49 euros2.29 euros
Learn French from scratch full
4.49 euros2.29 euros
Notes
2.59 euros1.39 euros
FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader
5.99 euros3.89 euros
Fem menstrual calendar
2.09 euros0.99 euros
Games
Katy & Bob: Safari Café
2.09 euros0.99 euros
Mini-Games Pro
4.29 euros1.59 euros
Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles
3.69 euros1.79 euros
Muscle Princess
1.79 euros0.89 euros
Arrog
2.99 euros1.99 euros
Teslagrad
6.99 euros1.99 euros
Cultist Simulator
6.99 euros3.49 euros
Zombie Simulator Z – Premium
2.09 euros0.99 euros
DISTRAINT 2
7.49 euros2.99 euros
FRACTER
4.59 euros2.09 euros
MACE Space Shooter
2.19 euros0.59 euros
Tap Blox Full
1.79 euros0.59 euros
Blox
1.79 euros0.59 euros
Spencer
4.19 euros1.79 euros
Bronze Age
2.09 euros1.09 euros
Predynastic Egypt
5.49 euros2.79 euros
Marble Age
3.99 euros1.99 euros
SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator)
2.09 euros0.99 euros
Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight
4.19 euros2.09 euros
Legacy of Elaed: RPG
2.19 euros0.99 euros
Collision Line
1.59 euros0.59 euros
Story of a Gladiator
2.99 euros1.29 euros
Dark quest
1.99 euros0.69 euros
Dark quest 2
4.69 euros2.59 euros
雞 同 鴨 講 2 Chick Duck Talk 2 (旅遊 即時 雙向 語音 翻譯 機)
2.09 euros0.89 euros
Mental Hospital III HD
1.69 euros0.59 euros
Personalization
Hera Dark Icon Pack – Circle Shaped Dark Icons
1.49 euros0.99 euros
Compass Live Wallpaper
2.39 euros0.99 euros
Colored Wood Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!