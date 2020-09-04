Tech NewsApps

94 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps, games and customization tools

By Brian Adam
94 Google Play Deals: Free And Heavily Discounted Apps, Games

Tired of the same old apps and games? Take a look at our weekly selection with the best deals on Google Play, where you will find paid applications, and also games and customization tools, which you can get for free and others with a much lower price than normal. Don’t think too much about it, as some offers expire after a few hours.


59 free Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=0HK0ZT78_wM

We start, as every week, with apps and games (and also icon packs) whose price has dropped to zero. The week comes loaded with games galore ideal for lovers of leisure and fun. Remember, once a game or an app is on your mobile it is yours forever.

Applications

  • Phone Booster Pro – Force Stop, Speed ​​Booster 9.99 euros free

  • Decimal to fraction Pro 0.50 euros free

  • Brightness Manager – brightness per app manager 0.69 euros free

  • Ray Watermark – Watermark with QR, Logo, Text 3.09 euros free

  • Phocus: Portrait Mode & Portrait Lighting Editor 4.39 euros free

  • Motivate Me! Encourage Me! 0.59 euros free

  • Gallery No Ads- Photo Manager, Gallery 2020 0.59 euros free

  • Note Recognition – Convert Music into Sheet Music 2.99 euros free

  • Learn French – MosaLingua 5.49 euros free

  • Simple Draw Pad (No Advertisement) 0.79 euros free

  • Musıc Player Pro 21.99 euros free

  • Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO 0.59 euros free

  • Video Gallery – HD Video Live Wallpapers 1.79 euros free

  • My Vocabulary (Store And Learn Your Words) 0.69 euros free

Games

  • Fill Deluxe VIP 1.89 euros free

  • Blossom Clicker VIP 0.89 euros free

  • Let the Pharaoh FREE !!! 0.89 euros free

  • Boxes Drop – Tower block 0.59 euros free

  • Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free

  • New Math Puzzles For Geniuses 2020 0.89 euros free

  • Hills Legend: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

  • The House: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

  • Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) 1.09 euros free

  • Take Away 3D – Endless running hyper casual game 1.39 euros free

  • Matchy moods 1.19 euros free

  • Edge Ball 1.49 euros free

  • Wildlife world 349.99 euros free

  • Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game 1.09 euros free

  • Merge Attack: Attack on Legion € 1.00 free

  • Paranormal Territory 2.19 euros free

  • Paranormal Territory 2 2.89 euros free

  • Wormster Dash 0.59 euros free

  • Crazy Owls Puzzle 0.59 euros free

  • Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG 1.29 euros free

  • Hangman Premium 2.99 euros free

  • Search Premium Words 2.99 euros free

  • Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game 1.39 euros free

  • Trigono – geometric brain boiling adventure 0.99 euros free

  • Bullet Agent – Fighting relaxing hyper casual game 1.39 euros free

Personalization

  • Star Clock Live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free

  • Wenpo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Hevo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • S8 UI – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Bize – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Stony Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

  • Ruvom – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Solabo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Octoro – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Xetrox – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • X mas – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Cuticon Drop – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

  • Fixon – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Vedo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Pubblo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Evom – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Soro – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Nomo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Oranux – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

  • Wooden Icons Blue 1.59 euros free

35 discounted Android apps

Darkquest

We come to the games and apps discounted on their original price, and this is where we surely find the best offer, not for price but for the game itself, of this week’s newsletter. The great jewels of this week are “Dark Quest” 1 and 2, which come with some discount and if they are not in your collection, they should be.

Applications

  • Learn German from scratch full 4.49 euros 2.29 euros

  • Learn Spanish from scratch full 4.49 euros 2.29 euros

  • Learn French from scratch full 4.49 euros 2.29 euros

  • Notes 2.59 euros 1.39 euros

  • FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader 5.99 euros 3.89 euros

  • Fem menstrual calendar 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Games

  • Katy & Bob: Safari Café 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Mini-Games Pro 4.29 euros 1.59 euros

  • Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles 3.69 euros 1.79 euros

  • Muscle Princess 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

  • Arrog 2.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Teslagrad 6.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • Cultist Simulator 6.99 euros 3.49 euros

  • Zombie Simulator Z – Premium 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros

  • FRACTER 4.59 euros 2.09 euros

  • MACE Space Shooter 2.19 euros 0.59 euros

  • Tap Blox Full 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Blox 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Spencer 4.19 euros 1.79 euros

  • Bronze Age 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

  • Predynastic Egypt 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

  • Marble Age 3.99 euros 1.99 euros

  • SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight 4.19 euros 2.09 euros

  • Legacy of Elaed: RPG 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • Collision Line 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

  • Story of a Gladiator 2.99 euros 1.29 euros

  • Dark quest 1.99 euros 0.69 euros

  • Dark quest 2 4.69 euros 2.59 euros

  • 雞 同 鴨 講 2 Chick Duck Talk 2 (旅遊 即時 雙向 語音 翻譯 機) 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

  • Mental Hospital III HD 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Personalization

  • Hera Dark Icon Pack – Circle Shaped Dark Icons 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

  • Compass Live Wallpaper 2.39 euros 0.99 euros

  • Colored Wood Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

