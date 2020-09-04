94 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps, games and customization tools

Tired of the same old apps and games? Take a look at our weekly selection with the best deals on Google Play, where you will find paid applications, and also games and customization tools, which you can get for free and others with a much lower price than normal. Don’t think too much about it, as some offers expire after a few hours.





59 free Android apps

We start, as every week, with apps and games (and also icon packs) whose price has dropped to zero. The week comes loaded with games galore ideal for lovers of leisure and fun. Remember, once a game or an app is on your mobile it is yours forever.

Applications

Phone Booster Pro – Force Stop, Speed ​​Booster 9.99 euros free

Decimal to fraction Pro 0.50 euros free

Brightness Manager – brightness per app manager 0.69 euros free

Ray Watermark – Watermark with QR, Logo, Text 3.09 euros free

Phocus: Portrait Mode & Portrait Lighting Editor 4.39 euros free

Motivate Me! Encourage Me! 0.59 euros free

Gallery No Ads- Photo Manager, Gallery 2020 0.59 euros free

Note Recognition – Convert Music into Sheet Music 2.99 euros free

Learn French – MosaLingua 5.49 euros free

Simple Draw Pad (No Advertisement) 0.79 euros free

Musıc Player Pro 21.99 euros free

Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO 0.59 euros free

Video Gallery – HD Video Live Wallpapers 1.79 euros free

My Vocabulary (Store And Learn Your Words) 0.69 euros free

Games

Fill Deluxe VIP 1.89 euros free

Blossom Clicker VIP 0.89 euros free

Let the Pharaoh FREE !!! 0.89 euros free

Boxes Drop – Tower block 0.59 euros free

Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free

New Math Puzzles For Geniuses 2020 0.89 euros free

Hills Legend: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

The House: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) 1.09 euros free

Take Away 3D – Endless running hyper casual game 1.39 euros free

Matchy moods 1.19 euros free

Edge Ball 1.49 euros free

Wildlife world 349.99 euros free

Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game 1.09 euros free

Merge Attack: Attack on Legion € 1.00 free

Paranormal Territory 2.19 euros free

Paranormal Territory 2 2.89 euros free

Wormster Dash 0.59 euros free

Crazy Owls Puzzle 0.59 euros free

Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG 1.29 euros free

Hangman Premium 2.99 euros free

Search Premium Words 2.99 euros free

Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game 1.39 euros free

Trigono – geometric brain boiling adventure 0.99 euros free

Bullet Agent – Fighting relaxing hyper casual game 1.39 euros free

Personalization

Star Clock Live Wallpaper 0.59 euros free

Wenpo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Hevo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

S8 UI – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Bize – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Stony Icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Ruvom – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Solabo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Octoro – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Xetrox – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

X mas – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Cuticon Drop – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free

Fixon – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Vedo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Pubblo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Evom – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Soro – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Nomo – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Oranux – Icon Pack 0.59 euros free

Wooden Icons Blue 1.59 euros free

35 discounted Android apps

We come to the games and apps discounted on their original price, and this is where we surely find the best offer, not for price but for the game itself, of this week’s newsletter. The great jewels of this week are “Dark Quest” 1 and 2, which come with some discount and if they are not in your collection, they should be.

Applications

Learn German from scratch full 4.49 euros 2.29 euros

Learn Spanish from scratch full 4.49 euros 2.29 euros

Learn French from scratch full 4.49 euros 2.29 euros

Notes 2.59 euros 1.39 euros

FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader 5.99 euros 3.89 euros

Fem menstrual calendar 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Games

Katy & Bob: Safari Café 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Mini-Games Pro 4.29 euros 1.59 euros

Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles 3.69 euros 1.79 euros

Muscle Princess 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

Arrog 2.99 euros 1.99 euros

Teslagrad 6.99 euros 1.99 euros

Cultist Simulator 6.99 euros 3.49 euros

Zombie Simulator Z – Premium 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros

FRACTER 4.59 euros 2.09 euros

MACE Space Shooter 2.19 euros 0.59 euros

Tap Blox Full 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

Blox 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

Spencer 4.19 euros 1.79 euros

Bronze Age 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

Predynastic Egypt 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

Marble Age 3.99 euros 1.99 euros

SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight 4.19 euros 2.09 euros

Legacy of Elaed: RPG 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

Collision Line 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

Story of a Gladiator 2.99 euros 1.29 euros

Dark quest 1.99 euros 0.69 euros

Dark quest 2 4.69 euros 2.59 euros

雞 同 鴨 講 2 Chick Duck Talk 2 (旅遊 即時 雙向 語音 翻譯 機) 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

Mental Hospital III HD 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Personalization

Hera Dark Icon Pack – Circle Shaped Dark Icons 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

Compass Live Wallpaper 2.39 euros 0.99 euros

Colored Wood Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!