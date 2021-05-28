95 Google Play deals: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

One more week, we search and collect the best offers from all of Google Play. Have 95 paid apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a much cheaper price than the official one. Offers last a limited time, but once you buy them, the apps and games stay in your account forever.





24 free Android apps

As usual, we begin our count with paid applications, games and icon packs that you can get totally free for the duration of the promotion. From the list, some popular games that may interest you are Sorceress Rescue, Professional Brain Games, Monkey GO Happy and King of Defense Premium.

Applications

Star Link 2: Constellation 0.69 euros free

BabyBook – Baby diary and routine log 2.99 euros free

Nav Aid Pro 9.49 euros free

Best U – Be happy and feel great every day 1.99 euros free

ProCam X (HD Pro Camera) 5.29 euros free

Games

D7: pack the colored Domino for 7. Casual game. 0.89 euros free

DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game! 1.79 euros free

The sorceress’s rescue 4.29 euros free

Knight War: Idle Defense Pro 0.59 euros free

Professional brain games 3.09 euros free

Monkey GO Happy 0.69 euros free

Sudoku {Premium Pro} 4.59 euros free

King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline 0.59 euros free

Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse: Zombie Action-Horror 0.59 euros free

Fruit Pop Saga 1.69 euros free

The House: Action-horror 0.59 euros free

Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads 4.19 euros free

Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) 0.59 euros free

Mystery of Fortune 2 1.09 euros free

Personalization

Milky Launcher Pro Beautiful, Clean, Fresh 3.09 euros free

Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 1.49 euros free

Lines Square – Neon icon Pack 0.99 euros free

Simple Clock Widget – Word Clock 0.69 euros free

One UI Icon Pack – Samsung Icons & Wallpapers 0.59 euros free

71 discounted Android apps

Neon Chrome

We continue with other paid customization apps, games and packages that are temporarily heavily discounted. Some popular titles are Samorost 2, Samorost 3, Icewind Dale and Neon Chrome.

Applications

Pholorize: Colorize Your Old Black & White Photos 2.99 euros 1.09 euros

AngularDev PRO: Learn Angular v10 Development 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

Bass Engineer 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

Day by day (organizer) 4.49 euros 2.49 euros

QuickTune 7 – Tune Calculator for Forza 7 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

QuickTune H4 – Tuning Calculator for Horizon 4 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

Pocket Note Pro – Handwriting 4.49 euros 1.69 euros

PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Default application manager 3.89 euros 1.59 euros

Fenix ​​2 for Twitter 7.49 euros 2.39 euros

Daily expenses 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Image Optimizer & Compressor 2021 Recommended 2.89 euros 0.99 euros

Notes 3.69 euros 2.39 euros

Games

A Street Cat’s Tale: support edition 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k) 3.79 euros 1.49 euros

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition 4.59 euros 0.99 euros

Endless ATC 3.99 euros 2.29 euros

QV – A puzzle action adventure 4.39 euros 2.99 euros

Snake Core 3.59 euros 1.79 euros

Fliplomacy 2.59 euros 0.59 euros

Hollow Earth – Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Neon Chrome 6.99 euros 2.39 euros

Samorost 2 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Samorost 3 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game 5.49 euros 0.99 euros

Hue: A colorful adventure 4.99 euros 2.39 euros

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

Word Search Super Pro (Ad Free) 2.99 euros 1.39 euros

ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator 4.99 euros 2.99 euros

Jack in Space 2.59 euros 1.29 euros

Mission Ammunition 2.89 euros 0.79 euros

I was rebuilt 3.99 euros 0.59 euros

Space battle 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full) 4.99 euros 0.99 euros

Chess Trainer Pro 9.49 euros 6.49 euros

Earth 3D – World Atlas 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

Legacy of Elaed: RPG 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

Mystery Guy: King of Puzzles 3.39 euros 0.59 euros

Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) 4.69 euros 1.09 euros

Styledoll! – Decorate your 3D avatar 3.49 euros 0.89 euros

Personalization

MIUl 12 Circle – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Flixy – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Flixy 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.29 euros

Oxigen – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.39 euros

Oxigen Circle – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Pixly Dark – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Pixly Vintage – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Xperia – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Pixly Limitless – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Sliced ​​Icon Pack 1.19 euros 0.79 euros

Cuticon Square – Icon Pack 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

Dark Pink – Icon Pack 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

LED Blinker Notifications Pro -AoD-Manage lights 3.99 euros 2.49 euros

Light Pink – Icon Pack 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

Olympia – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

Perfect Icon Pack 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Rubuk – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Supreme Icon Pack 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Vion – Icon Pack 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

Vera Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

Vera Outline Icon Pack – outline icons 1.79 euros 0.99 euros

Grace UX – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

Grace UX – Round Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

OneUI Horux Black – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

OneUI Horux Black – Round Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

TouchWiz – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

FluOxigen – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

FluOxigen 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Dark Sensation -Icon Pack 1.85 euros 0.89 euros

Pixly Limitless 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!