95 Google Play deals: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

One more week, we search and collect the best offers from all of Google Play. Have 95 paid apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a much cheaper price than the official one. Offers last a limited time, but once you buy them, the apps and games stay in your account forever.
24 free Android apps
As usual, we begin our count with paid applications, games and icon packs that you can get totally free for the duration of the promotion. From the list, some popular games that may interest you are Sorceress Rescue, Professional Brain Games, Monkey GO Happy and King of Defense Premium.
Applications
Star Link 2: Constellation
0.69 eurosfree
BabyBook – Baby diary and routine log
2.99 eurosfree
Nav Aid Pro
9.49 eurosfree
Best U – Be happy and feel great every day
1.99 eurosfree
ProCam X (HD Pro Camera)
5.29 eurosfree
Games
D7: pack the colored Domino for 7. Casual game.
0.89 eurosfree
DungeonCorp. Q> An auto-earning game!
1.79 eurosfree
The sorceress’s rescue
4.29 eurosfree
Knight War: Idle Defense Pro
0.59 eurosfree
Professional brain games
3.09 eurosfree
Monkey GO Happy
0.69 eurosfree
Sudoku {Premium Pro}
4.59 eurosfree
King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline
0.59 eurosfree
Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse: Zombie Action-Horror
0.59 eurosfree
Fruit Pop Saga
1.69 eurosfree
The House: Action-horror
0.59 eurosfree
Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads
4.19 eurosfree
Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD)
0.59 eurosfree
Mystery of Fortune 2
1.09 eurosfree
Personalization
Milky Launcher Pro Beautiful, Clean, Fresh
3.09 eurosfree
Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
1.49 eurosfree
Lines Square – Neon icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
Simple Clock Widget – Word Clock
0.69 eurosfree
One UI Icon Pack – Samsung Icons & Wallpapers
0.59 eurosfree
71 discounted Android apps
We continue with other paid customization apps, games and packages that are temporarily heavily discounted. Some popular titles are Samorost 2, Samorost 3, Icewind Dale and Neon Chrome.
Applications
Pholorize: Colorize Your Old Black & White Photos
2.99 euros1.09 euros
AngularDev PRO: Learn Angular v10 Development
1.79 euros0.99 euros
Bass Engineer
2.49 euros1.19 euros
Day by day (organizer)
4.49 euros2.49 euros
QuickTune 7 – Tune Calculator for Forza 7
4.99 euros2.99 euros
QuickTune H4 – Tuning Calculator for Horizon 4
4.99 euros2.99 euros
Pocket Note Pro – Handwriting
4.49 euros1.69 euros
PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now
1.79 euros0.99 euros
AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro
3.99 euros0.99 euros
Default application manager
3.89 euros1.59 euros
Fenix 2 for Twitter
7.49 euros2.39 euros
Daily expenses
2.09 euros0.99 euros
Image Optimizer & Compressor 2021 Recommended
2.89 euros0.99 euros
Notes
3.69 euros2.39 euros
Games
A Street Cat’s Tale: support edition
2.29 euros1.09 euros
Despotism 3k (Despotism 3k)
3.79 euros1.49 euros
DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
4.59 euros0.99 euros
Endless ATC
3.99 euros2.29 euros
QV – A puzzle action adventure
4.39 euros2.99 euros
Snake Core
3.59 euros1.79 euros
Fliplomacy
2.59 euros0.59 euros
Hollow Earth – Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter
1.99 euros0.59 euros
Neon Chrome
6.99 euros2.39 euros
Samorost 2
2.99 euros0.99 euros
Samorost 3
4.99 euros1.99 euros
Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game
5.49 euros0.99 euros
Hue: A colorful adventure
4.99 euros2.39 euros
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros4.99 euros
Word Search Super Pro (Ad Free)
2.99 euros1.39 euros
ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator
4.99 euros2.99 euros
Jack in Space
2.59 euros1.29 euros
Mission Ammunition
2.89 euros0.79 euros
I was rebuilt
3.99 euros0.59 euros
Space battle
2.29 euros0.59 euros
Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full)
4.99 euros0.99 euros
Chess Trainer Pro
9.49 euros6.49 euros
Earth 3D – World Atlas
2.99 euros0.59 euros
Legacy of Elaed: RPG
1.49 euros0.99 euros
Mystery Guy: King of Puzzles
3.39 euros0.59 euros
Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full)
4.69 euros1.09 euros
Styledoll! – Decorate your 3D avatar
3.49 euros0.89 euros
Personalization
MIUl 12 Circle – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Flixy – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Flixy 3D – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.29 euros
Oxigen – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.39 euros
Oxigen Circle – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Pixly Dark – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Pixly Vintage – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
Xperia – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Pixly Limitless – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Sliced Icon Pack
1.19 euros0.79 euros
Cuticon Square – Icon Pack
1.39 euros0.59 euros
Dark Pink – Icon Pack
1.39 euros0.59 euros
LED Blinker Notifications Pro -AoD-Manage lights
3.99 euros2.49 euros
Light Pink – Icon Pack
1.39 euros0.59 euros
Olympia – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.99 euros
Perfect Icon Pack
2.49 euros0.99 euros
Rubuk – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.59 euros
Supreme Icon Pack
2.49 euros0.99 euros
Vion – Icon Pack
1.59 euros0.59 euros
Vera Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.99 euros
Vera Outline Icon Pack – outline icons
1.79 euros0.99 euros
Grace UX – Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
Grace UX – Round Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
OneUI Horux Black – Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
OneUI Horux Black – Round Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
TouchWiz – Icon Pack
1.79 euros0.59 euros
FluOxigen – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
FluOxigen 3D – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
Dark Sensation -Icon Pack
1.85 euros0.89 euros
Pixly Limitless 3D – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
