95 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

By Brian Adam
There are still a few weeks until Christmas, but on Google Play gifts are available all year round through special offers. With them, you can get free paid apps, games and icon packs or at a much lower price than normal. Here we select the best Google Play offers of the week.


32 free Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=aUnpKEcjfTg

We start, as always, with paid apps, games and customization packages that you can get totally free while the offer lasts. There are not many well-known names, although some interesting games that may interest you are Stories: Your Choice, Concrete defense 1940, Heroes Legend or Let the Faraoh Free.

Applications

  • Access Indicator Pro – iOS14 like cam / mic dot 1.19 euros free

  • Correlate – Symptom and Habit Diary 2.99 euros free

  • Lists 2.19 euros free

  • QR and barcode scanner PRO 2.29 euros free

  • Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro 2.19 euros free

  • Equalizer Bass Booster Pro 2.19 euros free

  • Equalizer – Bass Booster – Volume Booster Pro 2.09 euros free

  • Manual Professional Camera 2020 0.59 euros free

  • Star Link 2: Constellation € 1.00 free

Games

  • Fill Expert VIP 1.89 euros free

  • King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline 0.59 euros free

  • Sudoku: Cartoon 0.89 euros free

  • Lynn, drawn in puzzles 3.49 euros free

  • Bubble hero 0.99 euros free

  • Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Defense 0.79 euros free

  • Knight War: Idle Defense Pro 0.59 euros free

  • Stories: Your Choice (crystal prices reduced) 3.59 euros free

  • Project Alnilam 3.59 euros free

  • Let the Pharaoh FREE !!! 0.89 euros free

  • Monster VS Zombie[VIP] 1.69 euros free

  • Boymate10 – Brain Card Games 3.29 euros free

  • Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games 0.79 euros free

  • Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy RPG 0.99 euros free

  • Merge Monster VIP – Offline Idle Puzzle RPG 0.99 euros free

  • Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight – Action RPG 1.99 euros free

Personalization

  • Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard 0.99 euros free

  • Roui – Icon Pack 1.69 euros free

  • Rugo – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • Salpicons – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • Win Circle – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

  • Win10 Flat – Icon Pack 1.19 euros free

  • Win Metal – Icon Pack 1.09 euros free

63 discounted Android apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=w17vHsQz5oM

We track our compilation with other paid customization apps, games, and packs that are on sale for a limited time. You can get it for a much lower price than normal with games like Star Wars Kotor, Icewind Dale, or Cultist Simulator.

Applications

  • Learn Forex Trading [PRO] Guide – Learn To Trade 1.69 euros 0.89 euros

  • Gym Coach | Gym Trainer workout for Beginners Pro 3.39 euros 0.79 euros

  • Horoscope Vedic – A Jyotish App 8.49 euros 4.79 euros

  • KnowledgeBase Builder 11.99 euros 4.79 euros

  • 3D Graphics Pro 2.45 euros 0.99 euros

  • All Currency Converter Pro – Money Exchange Rates 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Melody Engineer 4.29 euros 1.19 euros

  • PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset 5.99 euros 2.69 euros

  • Rhythm Engineer 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

  • Bluetooth Commander Pro 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

  • Bluetooth Splitter Pro 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

  • BT / USB / TCP Bridge Pro 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

  • Text Voice Pro Text-to-speech and Audio PDF Reader 4.79 euros 2.19 euros

  • Day by day (organizer) 4.59 euros 2.49 euros

  • Complete “Linguist” 2.59 euros 0.59 euros

  • Memorize: Learn French Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros 2.29 euros

  • Memorize: Learn Russian Words with Flashcards 4.99 euros 2.29 euros

  • Shopping list S 2.69 euros 1.49 euros

  • Easy Parental Control Pro 2.19 euros 0.59 euros

  • Simple Scan Pro – PDF Scanner 5.49 euros 3.19 euros

Games

  • Sir Questionnaire 5.99 euros 3.59 euros

  • ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator 5.49 euros 3.09 euros

  • 9th Dawn III RPG 9.49 euros 4.69 euros

  • Bloody Roller Coaster VR 18+ 2.89 euros 1.59 euros

  • BonVoyage! 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Cultist Simulator 6.99 euros 3.99 euros

  • Rogue Master – The Seven Artifacts 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

  • Preposition Master Pro – Learn English 7.49 euros 3.59 euros

  • Star Wars ™: KOTOR 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

  • Super8Pro (NE $ / FC Emulator) 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • BuildFall 2 1.09 euros 0.69 euros

  • Fishing PRO 2020 (premium) – fishing simulator 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

  • N ° 752 Out of Isolation-Horror in the prison 2.89 euros 0.79 euros

  • OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game 1.29 euros 0.69 euros

  • Party Pop: Party Balloon Popping Game 1.09 euros 0.69 euros

  • Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles 3.69 euros 1.79 euros

  • WitchSpring 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

  • WitchSpring2 4.19 euros 1.99 euros

  • 마녀 의 샘 3 4.39 euros 2.19 euros

  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

  • The Dew 1.29 euros 0.89 euros

  • The last Roman people 2.19 euros 0.99 euros

  • Mission Ammunition 3.09 euros 0.59 euros

  • One Up – Lemonade Rush! 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

  • Roads of Time 1 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • RPG Knight Bewitched 2 4.09 euros 1.99 euros

  • Heal: Pocket Edition 5.49 euros 2.39 euros

  • Let’s Break Things! Cousin 2.41 euros 0.99 euros

  • Tallowmere 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

  • ZONE Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Personalization

  • Bubbles Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD 2.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Game of Life Live Wallpaper 2.49 euros 1.09 euros

  • Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL 2.49 euros 0.59 euros

  • Retro Vintage Purple – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.99 euros

  • Flixy 3D – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

  • WALLSY – HD WALLPAPERS 2.09 euros 0.59 euros

  • Pixel Fluo – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Emui – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • Dark Pixel – Icon Pack 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

  • PushOn – Icon Pack 1.49 euros 0.59 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

