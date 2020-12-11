95 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

There are still a few weeks until Christmas, but on Google Play gifts are available all year round through special offers. With them, you can get free paid apps, games and icon packs or at a much lower price than normal. Here we select the best Google Play offers of the week.
32 free Android apps
We start, as always, with paid apps, games and customization packages that you can get totally free while the offer lasts. There are not many well-known names, although some interesting games that may interest you are Stories: Your Choice, Concrete defense 1940, Heroes Legend or Let the Faraoh Free.
Applications
Access Indicator Pro – iOS14 like cam / mic dot
1.19 eurosfree
Correlate – Symptom and Habit Diary
2.99 eurosfree
Lists
2.19 eurosfree
QR and barcode scanner PRO
2.29 eurosfree
Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro
2.19 eurosfree
Equalizer Bass Booster Pro
2.19 eurosfree
Equalizer – Bass Booster – Volume Booster Pro
2.09 eurosfree
Manual Professional Camera 2020
0.59 eurosfree
Star Link 2: Constellation
€ 1.00free
Games
Fill Expert VIP
1.89 eurosfree
King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline
0.59 eurosfree
Sudoku: Cartoon
0.89 eurosfree
Lynn, drawn in puzzles
3.49 eurosfree
Bubble hero
0.99 eurosfree
Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Defense
0.79 eurosfree
Knight War: Idle Defense Pro
0.59 eurosfree
Stories: Your Choice (crystal prices reduced)
3.59 eurosfree
Project Alnilam
3.59 eurosfree
Let the Pharaoh FREE !!!
0.89 eurosfree
Monster VS Zombie[VIP]
1.69 eurosfree
Boymate10 – Brain Card Games
3.29 eurosfree
Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games
0.79 eurosfree
Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy RPG
0.99 eurosfree
Merge Monster VIP – Offline Idle Puzzle RPG
0.99 eurosfree
Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight – Action RPG
1.99 eurosfree
Personalization
Black Army Emerald – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
0.99 eurosfree
Roui – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
Rugo – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
Salpicons – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
Win Circle – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
Win10 Flat – Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
Win Metal – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
63 discounted Android apps
We track our compilation with other paid customization apps, games, and packs that are on sale for a limited time. You can get it for a much lower price than normal with games like Star Wars Kotor, Icewind Dale, or Cultist Simulator.
Applications
Learn Forex Trading [PRO] Guide – Learn To Trade
1.69 euros0.89 euros
Gym Coach | Gym Trainer workout for Beginners Pro
3.39 euros0.79 euros
-
8.49 euros4.79 euros
-
11.99 euros4.79 euros
-
2.45 euros0.99 euros
-
1.79 euros0.59 euros
-
4.29 euros1.19 euros
-
5.99 euros2.69 euros
-
2.49 euros1.19 euros
-
1.69 euros1.09 euros
-
1.69 euros1.09 euros
-
1.69 euros1.09 euros
-
4.79 euros2.19 euros
-
4.59 euros2.49 euros
-
2.59 euros0.59 euros
-
4.99 euros2.29 euros
-
4.99 euros2.29 euros
-
2.69 euros1.49 euros
-
2.19 euros0.59 euros
-
5.49 euros3.19 euros
Games
Sir Questionnaire
5.99 euros3.59 euros
ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator
5.49 euros3.09 euros
9th Dawn III RPG
9.49 euros4.69 euros
Bloody Roller Coaster VR 18+
2.89 euros1.59 euros
BonVoyage!
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Cultist Simulator
6.99 euros3.99 euros
Rogue Master – The Seven Artifacts
1.79 euros0.59 euros
Preposition Master Pro – Learn English
7.49 euros3.59 euros
Star Wars ™: KOTOR
10.99 euros4.99 euros
Super8Pro (NE $ / FC Emulator)
2.09 euros0.99 euros
BuildFall 2
1.09 euros0.69 euros
Fishing PRO 2020 (premium) – fishing simulator
2.29 euros1.19 euros
N ° 752 Out of Isolation-Horror in the prison
2.89 euros0.79 euros
OVIVO – Black and White Platformer Game
1.29 euros0.69 euros
Party Pop: Party Balloon Popping Game
1.09 euros0.69 euros
Mathematiqa – Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles
3.69 euros1.79 euros
WitchSpring
2.29 euros1.09 euros
WitchSpring2
4.19 euros1.99 euros
마녀 의 샘 3
4.39 euros2.19 euros
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
10.99 euros4.99 euros
The Dew
1.29 euros0.89 euros
The last Roman people
2.19 euros0.99 euros
Mission Ammunition
3.09 euros0.59 euros
One Up – Lemonade Rush!
1.99 euros0.59 euros
Roads of Time 1
2.09 euros0.99 euros
RPG Knight Bewitched 2
4.09 euros1.99 euros
Heal: Pocket Edition
5.49 euros2.39 euros
Let’s Break Things! Cousin
2.41 euros0.99 euros
Tallowmere
2.09 euros0.99 euros
ZONE Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter
1.69 euros0.59 euros
Personalization
Bubbles Live Wallpaper
2.49 euros1.09 euros
Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion
2.49 euros0.59 euros
Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD
2.49 euros0.59 euros
Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper
3.99 euros0.99 euros
Game of Life Live Wallpaper
2.49 euros1.09 euros
Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL
2.49 euros0.59 euros
Retro Vintage Purple – Icon Pack
1.69 euros0.99 euros
Flixy 3D – Icon Pack
1.99 euros1.19 euros
WALLSY – HD WALLPAPERS
2.09 euros0.59 euros
Pixel Fluo – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Emui – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
Dark Pixel – Icon Pack
1.99 euros0.99 euros
PushOn – Icon Pack
1.49 euros0.59 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues from Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so that you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!