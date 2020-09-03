It was announced in the evening that no deaths have been recorded with Covid-19 in the State for twenty-four hours but that there are an additional 95 cases of the disease.

1,777 people have died from the disease in the Republic of Ireland and 29,206 people have contracted it to date.

51 of the 95 new cases are in Dublin, six in Kildare and six in Meath.

The remaining 32 cases are split between Carlow, Kerry, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Clare, Cork, Westmeath, Laois, Leitrim, Wexford, Longford, Limerick, Mayo, Waterford, Tipperary and Offaly.

52 of the 95 new cases are male and 43 are female. 67% of them are under 45 years old.

It was also announced this afternoon that another person has died with Covid-19 in the North twenty-four hours and that there are 77 new cases.

That leaves 563 people killed by Covid-19 in the north and infected by 7,442 people.