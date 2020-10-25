Latest newsTech NewsReviewsTop Stories

97% accurate crop forecast from images and software

By Brian Adam
Photo: File
97% Accurate Crop Forecast From Images And Software

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

That is why international experts have called this technology very encouraging. Photo: File

Congo: A system of agricultural prediction has been developed through images and machine learning that can predict the fate of a crop with 97% accuracy or help save it from destruction.

Michael Gomez, an agronomist with the Alliance for Biodiversity in Italy, says it is impossible to take care of the health of crops spread over a large area. Now smartphone images, drone videos and satellite images have been combined to see how they can be predicted by incorporating them into machine learning. The results were 97% accurate.

When all the images were included in a trained software, it gave a good idea of ​​the problems and diseases facing the crops. This interesting research has been done in Congo and Benin where banana crops often go bad. Millions of people in the region rely on bananas and their products to satisfy their hunger. Even if the banana orchards of small farmers are destroyed, they go bankrupt.

Climate change In addition to viruses and fungi, six diseases are enemies of the banana tree, which frequently invades Africa. For this, the algorithm was trained based on the pixel of the first image, because a field can have many different crops. After that, the information of all the diseases was entered in the software.

It doesn’t take long for banana crops to be destroyed. Nail crops have also been saved from destruction with the help of smartphone images, drones and satellite images. Its entire database is available for free to farmers and anyone in the world can use it. Thousands of people have downloaded it from the Google app so far.

But the same technology can also be used to protect against external crop diseases. In Africa, for example, corn crops are affected day after day and billions of dollars are lost.

