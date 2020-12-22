970 new cases of the crown virus have been announced, a 110% increase in the number of cases in a week

- Advertisement -

Announcing new restrictions by the Government today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the rise in the spread of the virus in the community was ‘very worrying’.

The Department of Health has announced 970 new cases of the crown virus, the highest number of cases reported on a single day since 25 October. Another 13 people with the disease have died.

The Northern Department of Health announced that 439 new cases of the disease had been confirmed there in the past day and a further 16 people with the disease had died.

There are 447 patients with contagious disease in Northern hospitals and 30 of them in an intensive care unit.

He said the number of cases confirmed here has risen by 110% in the past week (4,478 cases) compared to the previous week.

59 of the 970 new cases today involved Cork, 50 in Donegal and 40 in Galway. There were 36 cases in Meath, 27 cases in Kerry, 27 cases in Waterford and nine cases in Mayo.

348 of the new cases were in Dublin.

There are 238 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 28 of them in an intensive care unit.

The spread rate of Covid-19 in the state has gone up from 122.4 cases per 100,000 yesterday to 138.2 today.

Donegal has a rate of 291, more than double the national average.

Kerry has a rate of 140, Meath has 137, Waterford has 127 and Mayo has 113. The rate in Cork has gone up to 68 and the rate in Galway is 64.

To date, 3,390 people have died in the pandemic in Ireland, 2,171 south of the border and 1,219 north.

142,764 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 81,228 cases in the south and 62,936 in the north.

The Government has announced new restrictions that will close restaurants and pubs on 24 December and ban people from leaving their county from midnight on 27 December.

People will be allowed to travel back to their own county afterwards if they are visiting another county for Christmas.

One family will be allowed to visit the house between 27 December and 1 January and subsequent home visits will be prohibited.

The shops will always have open permission but the hairdressers and other services will also close on Thursday this week. Cinemas and galleries will also be closed. Fitness centers will be left open for individual fitness and will be allowed to play certain sports such as golf and tennis.

Church services will be online only from 26 December.

The new restrictions will be reviewed on January 12, but Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said in the evening that they are likely to last for two months.

We will have February or March by the time enough people have been vaccinated to make a difference, Varadkar said. He said there could be 2,000 cases a day by the end of the year if no action is taken now.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the latest outbreak was different from the previous two outbreaks as the number of cases was rising more rapidly and more people in the old age were contracting the disease.

He could not promise, Martin said, that there would not be another period of intense locking after this period. He said he stood by his decision to reopen the state and that people “deserved a break from Level 5”.

The travel ban between Ireland and Britain will be extended until 31 December.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today that the first group will get the needle against the Covid-19 this year.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) yesterday gave its blessing to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and is expected to do so for the Moderna vaccine in the first week of January.

The Government last week published the national vaccination plan to combat Covid-19, a plan to buy 14.3 million doses from six different companies.