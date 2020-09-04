The Department of Health confirmed in the evening that no deaths have been recorded with Covid-19 in the State for twenty-four hours but that there are an additional 98 cases of the disease.

This means that 1,777 people have died from the disease in the Republic of Ireland and that 29,303 people have contracted it.

Of the 98 new cases, Dublin has 24 cases in Kildare, eight in Kerry, six in Kilkenny, six in Limerick, six in Louth and five in Tipperary.

The remaining 30 cases are split between Carlow, Clare, Cork, Galway, Laois, Leitrim, Wexford, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Waterford and Offaly.

50 of the 98 new cases are women and 48 are men. 66% of them are under 45 years old.

It was also announced this afternoon that two more have died with Covid-19 in the North twenty-four hours and that there are 61 new cases.

That leaves 564 people killed by Covid-19 in the north and infected by 7,503 people.