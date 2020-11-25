The new Xiaomi Mi 11 and 11 Pro could be presented on December 1 at the Qualcomm event

Xiaomi is likely to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphone series at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Summit. Qualcomm’s annual summit, usually held in Hawaii, will be an online-only event due to the pandemic. Qualcomm has confirmed on Weibo that Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun will attend the event that will begin on December 1 and will run for 2 days. At the event, Jun is expected to unveil the new flagships Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro. The company unveiled its previous flagship smartphone Mi 10 in December last year. At the event, Qualcomm will present its next flagship processor, Snapdragon 875. Recently, a Xiaomi smartphone with model number M2012K11C has been spotted on Geekbench. The device, which could be the Mi 11, worked with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 with 6GB of RAM and Android 11. As for the Mi 11 Pro, it is expected to come with a QHD + screen at 120 Hz and various improvements such as MEMC support, conversion SDR to HDR in real time, etc. The display is also rumored to have curved edges and a punched hole in the upper left corner.