A 16-year-old boy stabbed, killed in Dublin

By Brian Adam
Slaughter site, Eastport
A 16 Year Old Boy Stabbed Killed In Dublin.jpg

Brian Adam
Slaughter site, Eastport

A sixteen-year-old boy was stabbed and killed in the East Wall area of ​​Dublin last night.

The young man is believed to have drowned during a scuffle that occurred at around 9.20 on the East Road in the city center. Three others were also injured in the incident.

A confrontation between a group of teenagers and another group appears to have taken place before the boy was stabbed. It is thought that there may have been adults in that second group.

The boy was treated at the scene by hospitalization and taken to the Mater Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The three injured, two teenagers and a man over the age of 20, are being treated in hospital.

One of the adolescents is said to be seriously ill.

The Gardaí have set up a murder investigation at the Store Street station and are still trying to find out what exactly happened.

They also want to find everyone who was involved in the confrontation or witnessed the incident.

