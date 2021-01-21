A 4 meter long papyrus of the “Book of the Dead” was discovered in a tomb in Egypt

- Advertisement -

In the ancient Egyptian cemetery of Saqqara, a funerary temple belonging to Queen Nearit, wife of Pharaoh Thetis, who ruled Egypt from 2323 to 2291 BC. The temple in question was used as a “warehouse” which contained the offerings made to the queen and her husband.

But not only that: a team of Egyptian archaeologists has also found a series of burial pits containing the remains of people who lived during 1550 – 1186 BC; burial which, reportedly, appears to be linked to an adoring cult of Thetis, which was formed after the pharaoh’s death and continued for more than a millennium.

So far, insiders have discovered more than 50 wooden coffins in these wells, along with a wide range of items. One of the objects found that has aroused the most astonishment is a 4 meter long papyrus containing the chapter 17 of the “Book of the Dead”, a manuscript that the ancient Egyptians used to guide the dead through the afterlife.

The papyrus bears the name “Pwkhaef“, the alleged owner, also found on one of the wooden coffins and on four Ushabti figurines, intended to serve the deceased in the afterlife. Currently, archaeologists are examining the text but, in other chapters 17 of the Book of the Dead, they are contained a series of questions and answers for people trying to navigate the afterlife; it remains to be seen if the one recently found has the same arguments as well.

The upper part of the parchment pays homage to Osiris, the Egyptian god of the underworld, while the lower part shows the couple – Pwkhaef, identified as the overseer of the Pharaoh’s military chariot, and his wife Mwtemwia – sitting on chairs with six of their children in front of them. It is possible that Pwkhaef served Ramses II (who reigned from 1279 BC to 1213 BC).

The other discoveries in the funerary well are: a bronze ax, board games, Osiris statues and several mummies (as we have previously reported).