A 400-year-old frozen and mummified goat was found in the Alps

By Brian Adam
In the Aurina Valley, in South Tyrol, the mountaineer and ski champion Hermann Oberlechner, while hiking, noticed something really strange emerging from the ice … what turned out to be a mummified and frozen goat.

Only half of the animal’s body was exposed to snow“Oberlechner said in a statement.”The skin looked like leather, completely hairless; I’ve never seen anything like it. I immediately took a picture and sent it to the park ranger, together we then notified the Department of Cultural Heritage“.

Scientists are planning to use the rare mummy to understand how to better preserve ancient DNA for laboratory analysis. “Our goal is to use scientific data to develop a globally valid conservation protocol for ice mummies“said Albert Zink, director of the Institute for the Study of Mummies of Eurac Research in Bolzano, South Tyrol, in the statement.”This is the first time an animal mummy has been used in this way.

The goat had been buried and only recently has it been exposed in plain sight due to ice retreat. As long as the frozen mummies remain buried in their graves, their tissue and DNA is preserved. However, as soon as these mummies start to heat up, their tissue can degrade, as can the genetic information present in their cells.

With repeated in-depth analyzes, we will verify which alterations the DNA undergoes when external conditions change“, he claims Marco Samadelli, of Eurac Research, which designed and built a special case to transport the remains of the carcass to its laboratory where it will be stored at -5 ° C.

Findings of this kind occur very often: such as a bird dating back 46,000 years ago and a wolf 50,000 years old.

