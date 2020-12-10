A $ 9,000 iPhone 12! This company has launched a custom model

The luxury technology company “Caviar”, which is dedicated to personalize gadgets and give them a premium and exclusive touch has launched a limited premium series: an iPhone 12 Pro that includes a fragment of the “Turtleneck” (small piece of fabric from one of the turtlenecks that the Apple founder used to wear) Steve Jobs original embedded in the Apple logo.

A luxury iPhone 12 Pro

The key element of the custom version of the iPhone 12 Pro is a piece of the famous original “Turtleneck” by Jobs. The fragment is embedded in the famous bitten apple. He is holding a true luxury masterpiece and talisman imbued with the spirit of a great genius.

The collection includes 3 models. One is made from durable blackened titanium, a second from white G10 compound covered in jewelry enamel with an Apple logo made from 925 sterling silver, and a deluxe version with an Apple logo made from pure 18-karat gold.

They also launch the famous Steve Jobs sneakers

Also available are custom New Balance 991 shoes. Steve Jobs’s legendary favorite New Balance has the “Turtleneck” chunk and Job’s small titanium plate with the famous words “Think Different”.

Price and availability

The new iPhone 12 pro customized by caviar, it is already to reserve. Prices start from $ 6,500 and up to the top of $ 9,600 by a phone with 512 gigabytes of capacity, whose most exclusive distinction is that both the cameras and the logo of the bitten apple are surrounded by 750 carat gold.

Each phone in the series will be released in a limited edition of 10 models. There are 30 custom New Balance 991 shoes available.

