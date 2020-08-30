A beauty video from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that would give one courage

Within us all lies the key to beauty says the youngest woman ever elected as an MP to the American House of Congress

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez probably doesn’t read Tuairisc.ie or she saw what I wrote here last week in red.

Cortez is a member of the House of Congress in America and is the youngest woman ever to be elected to that house.

But well timed after writing here about red lips, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC as she is commonly known, made a video on the same subject during the week for the Beauty Secrets series for Vogue.

The red lipstick worn by the young politician draws the most attention to her beauty, but she gives us a lesson in the video about her practice of skincare and make-up. It has already been seen by a few million people on YouTube but AOS has good practice on social media where it has 8.4 million followers on Twitter and another 6.4 million on Instagram.

She was just 29 years old when she was elected to the Congress House in Washington last year. She is a strong, energetic and courageous woman of Puerto Rican descent who strongly opposes racism and women ‘s rights. She worked in a bar and as a restaurant waitress before entering politics.

She stood for the Democratic Party in the election and it was an achievement that she received the nomination since the other candidate had been there for years. She won an easy victory in the election itself in an area of ​​New York where Democrats are strongly supported. She spends four days working in Washington DC each week and the other three days working in her home district of New York.

Some of the former republicans in Washington clearly dislike her politics, her youth, or her position and one of them, Ted Yoho, made a vicious attack on the steps of the House of Congress at the end of last month when he said she was “Disgusting” and that she was a “f… ing bitch”.

But what does all this have to do with fashion and style? She gives us a good impression in the video Vogue on the connection she sees for herself between women ‘s fashion, beauty and power.

“Femininity has power,” she says, adding that an interest in fashion and beauty should be confused with dealing with something trivial or unimportant. “The key to beauty lies within all of us and money or make-up would not be able to overcome that,” she said.

Too many people criticize women for the weight or color of their skin, she says.

She also talks about the self-confidence that make-up gives women and says she has no problem setting aside enough time – an hour, if necessary – in the morning to look after her skin care and make-up, when it’s her choice. to do so.

She gives an insight, step by step, in the video of everything she does from the toner to the lip color distinctive that red that gives her as much self – confidence as ‘Latina’.

The ‘beso’ color Stila Liquid lip color is usually her choice. It is available in this country from Boots for around € 20.

Wouldn’t it be nice if that lip color helped us all build our self-confidence and draw some of AOC’s ability to ourselves.