Latest news

A Biden win would remove a lot of brakes for the green spin

By Brian Adam
0
6
A Biden win would remove a lot of brakes for the green spin
A Biden Win Would Remove A Lot Of Brakes For

Must Read

Game Reviews

Sony Bravia A8H, Analysis of an OLED with good image quality

Brian Adam - 0
The best contrasts and intelligence behind content processing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmPEAEawsy4 We are days away from the next generation consoles being launched and also the offers of the...
Read more
Apple

Apple Announces New “One More Thing” Event for November 10

Abraham - 0
As Tim Cook announced a few days ago, Apple still has news to present before the end of the year. Indeed, the company today...
Read more
Mobile

MIUI 13 could be closer than you think

Abraham - 0
Xiaomi plans to hold its Developer Conference on November 5-7 in China. This year's Xiaomi Developers Conference will focus on various aspects such as...
Read more
Game Reviews

Remothered Broken Porcelain Review: A puzzle with too many pieces

Brian Adam - 0
The second chapter of the very Italian horror series Remothered recovers the themes of Rule of Rose, but with confused ideas and many, too...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If Biden wins, the green sky will rejoice; Partly because he’s not Trump, but it will also reflect the fact that his potential to cut emissions goes beyond joining the Paris Agreement. The candidate has promised to pressure the signatories to join him in reducing emissions to zero by 2050. But neither he nor the agreement can force other countries to go further.

Other policies would be more significant. The promised $ 2 trillion of clean energy investment in four years would go beyond the EU target (€ 1 trillion by 2030). The numbers are not detailed but seem proportional to what is needed. Wood Mackenzie estimates that his plan to decarbonize the country’s electricity system would cost $ 150 billion a year through 2035. There would be $ 350 billion a year until 2024 to innovate in renewables, infrastructure or funds so that the poorest communities do not suffer in the transition.

As with the European Green Deal, the most important thing about the Biden project may be the direction it takes to private capital. With Trump, for example, the Labor Department and the SEC have published guidance that minimizes environmental, social, and governance factors in investing, leaving companies and asset managers free of liability. A Democratic government would put those goals first.

And then there is the price of carbon. The EU’s efforts to develop a border tax, which essentially makes foreign exporters pay for the pollution that comes from producing their goods, is unlikely to prosper if China and the US resist. But if Beijing commits to being carbon neutral by 2060, Biden could help negotiate the creation of a global framework for pricing emissions.

Most of the wish lists of US presidents are fading, and Biden’s ambitions stand a much better chance of being realized if Democrats also gain control of the Senate. If that happens, it could usher in a deep green twist.

>

Related Articles

Latest news

US people flock to the polling booths to judge Donald Trump’s four years

Brian Adam - 0
According to the latest polls before polling day, Democratic candidate Joe Biden was still leading nationally and in most states between the 'Banner Zone'...
Read more
Latest news

‘Anger and frustration’ for Irish speakers hampered by new street signage policy

Brian Adam - 0
The DUP announced ahead of a meeting of Belfast City Council last night that it intended to seek further legal advice if the resolution...
Read more
Apple

Apple Announces New “One More Thing” Event for November 10

Abraham - 0
As Tim Cook announced a few days ago, Apple still has news to present before the end of the year. Indeed, the company today...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©