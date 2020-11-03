A Biden win would remove a lot of brakes for the green spin

If Biden wins, the green sky will rejoice; Partly because he’s not Trump, but it will also reflect the fact that his potential to cut emissions goes beyond joining the Paris Agreement. The candidate has promised to pressure the signatories to join him in reducing emissions to zero by 2050. But neither he nor the agreement can force other countries to go further.

Other policies would be more significant. The promised $ 2 trillion of clean energy investment in four years would go beyond the EU target (€ 1 trillion by 2030). The numbers are not detailed but seem proportional to what is needed. Wood Mackenzie estimates that his plan to decarbonize the country’s electricity system would cost $ 150 billion a year through 2035. There would be $ 350 billion a year until 2024 to innovate in renewables, infrastructure or funds so that the poorest communities do not suffer in the transition.

As with the European Green Deal, the most important thing about the Biden project may be the direction it takes to private capital. With Trump, for example, the Labor Department and the SEC have published guidance that minimizes environmental, social, and governance factors in investing, leaving companies and asset managers free of liability. A Democratic government would put those goals first.

And then there is the price of carbon. The EU’s efforts to develop a border tax, which essentially makes foreign exporters pay for the pollution that comes from producing their goods, is unlikely to prosper if China and the US resist. But if Beijing commits to being carbon neutral by 2060, Biden could help negotiate the creation of a global framework for pricing emissions.

Most of the wish lists of US presidents are fading, and Biden’s ambitions stand a much better chance of being realized if Democrats also gain control of the Senate. If that happens, it could usher in a deep green twist.

