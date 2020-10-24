A birthday was celebrated to relieve the depression of fish

Helsinki: The 16th birthday of a bloodthirsty fish called “Miko” was recently celebrated in an aquarium in Finland to alleviate its depression and loneliness.

Miko belongs to the “grouper” type of fish which is considered to be very dangerous and bloodthirsty because they not only eat fish smaller than themselves but also attack fish larger than themselves and tear their skins.

There are also cases of grouper fish surrounding and killing sharks and then eating their meat together.

Meiko, who weighs 35 pounds, is also bloodthirsty, having just turned 16 a few days ago. He is being held in solitary confinement in a fish house in the Finnish resort of Helsinki. There are various fish found in the sea in the glass houses with clear glass walls.

The resort was closed to the public due to the Corona epidemic. Miko was already alone in his tank, but when people would come around and see him standing in front of his transparent fish house, Miko’s loneliness would be significantly reduced.

But after the closure, she became completely lonely, which gradually led to her depression, and the effects of the depression began to be felt on Miko, who had never seen her before.

For example, he stopped swimming in his tank all the time and spent most of his time lying in one place.

To alleviate Miko’s sadness and depression, the resort’s management decided to celebrate his 16th birthday, even though they did not know his exact date of birth.

Employees of Sea Life Helsinki gathered around the aquarium and put pieces of sardines in the aquarium so that Miko could enjoy eating them and seeing the people around him reduce his sense of loneliness.

In addition, the aquarium staff began to soften Miko’s body with a soft brush to please him and to eat and drink near his aquarium. All of these efforts were aimed at relieving Miko’s feelings of loneliness and depression. And it was a great success.

The management of Sea Life Helsinki says Miko’s “health” is much better now and his life is gradually returning to normal.