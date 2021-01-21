A breathtaking video shows us the eruption of the largest volcano in Europe: Etna

- Advertisement -

An amazing new video shows us the moment when Etna, the largest volcano in Europe, began to erupt hot lava from the summit of the crater southeast and to the east, according to reports by Boris Behncke, a volcanologist at the Etna Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, Catania.

The lava started flowing on Sunday 17 January, while on Monday evening the crater exploded in a “new paroxysmal eruptive episode”, releasing bursts of lava, hot ash and gas. A lava flow has made its way east, exactly towards the Valle del Bove, a horseshoe-shaped depression on the side of the volcano that acts as a “container” for the incandescent material.

A second lava flow was also detected on the northern side of the crater, according to Express. The competent authorities have issued a warning on the ashes in the surrounding towns and the debris was found up to Fleri, a fraction of a municipality of Catania, which is located in Ben 28.9 kilometers from the volcano.

Etna has almost continuous volcanic activity near its summit craters and in the Valle del Bove and these events, fortunately, they rarely endanger people who live nearby. You can watch the incredible video above, attached to the news.