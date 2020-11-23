A bug in Twitter allows you to see “Fleets” 24 hours after its publication

“Fleets” is the name given to Stories on Twitter, which work practically the same as Facebook and Instagram stories or WhatsApp Status: they are ephemeral content and can be viewed within 24 hours after they are published, being deleted after this period. Additionally, they cannot be downloaded and the creator is always notified when someone views their story. .

A bug in Twitter allows you to access and download stories by mistake

However, there appears to be some technical problem on Twitter that causes Twitter Stories to remain accessible for longer than they are supposed to. In addition, after 24 hours, the publication remains active and anyone can download it, something that should not happen even after the publication. In addition, there is a way to see it without the creator receiving any notification.

Apparently, the error has been discovered by a Twitter user called “cathode gay tube”, who has used an application designed to interact with the Back-end system (communication not visible between servers) of Twitter through its API (Interface Programming Application) of development, and when executed, it returns a list of fleets, each one with a particular URL (web address) from a social network server.

Thus, when opening that URL in a browser, the content of the user’s story (videos or photos) is displayed even though 24 hours have passed since its publication, in addition, the Story can be downloaded and the creator has no idea of that was displayed. This is indicated in the discoverer of the error on Twitter:

full disclosure: scraping fleets from public accounts without triggering the read notification the endpoint is: https://t.co/332FH7TEmN – cathode gay tube (@donk_enby) November 20, 2020

This means that Twitter stores the stories that users upload on its server for longer, despite being visible on the social network for 24 hours. Therefore, every time the application is launched, links to fleets that have disappeared may be received.

Twitter has reported that it knows that this failure exists and that they are working on a technical solution to stop access to the Fleets once the activation time on the users screen has expired. However, he clarified that he will not delete the stories from his servers until 30 days after their publication, so the solution will be different from deleting the servers.

It should be noted that Twitter has already stopped the implementation of Stories to more users this weekend when some usability and operation problems were detected.

.