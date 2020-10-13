Latest newsTop Stories

A case has been registered against the jail authorities for forcing the inmates to sing “Baby Shark”

By Brian Adam
0
14
A case of torture and cruelty was registered against the jail authorities for repeating the same song for hours. (Photo: Internet)
A Case Has Been Registered Against The Jail Authorities For

Must Read

Entertainment

Netflix will end that annoying message asking you, “are you watching?”

Brian Adam - 0
It is not a Netflix invention because it is something that we have all already suffered in other devices, such as our Smart TVs,...
Read more
iphone

The iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max are now official: Features and prices

Abraham - 0
Apple today introduced the new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the most powerful iPhone models to date, joining the iPhone 12...
Read more
Google

Gmail Go leaves the Google Play Store as fast as it arrived

Brian Adam - 0
As you know, not everyone lives in countries where it is common to find a high percentage of the population that carries mid-range, high-end...
Read more
Latest news

The HomePod mini is now official: Features, availability and price

Abraham - 0
Apple today unveiled the HomePod mini, its new small smart speaker that comes with a design quite different from the original HomePod as it...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A case of torture and cruelty was registered against the jail authorities for repeating the same song for hours. (Photo: Internet)

Oklahoma: Two former Oklahoma County jail officials have been charged with assault and cruelty after they repeatedly sang the same song for several hours to “teach a lesson” to inmates.

In November and December last year, inmates received complaints against two Oklahoma County jail officials and their supervisors, alleging that they handcuffed them and locked them in a penitentiary. The famous song “Baby Shark” is sung repeatedly, forcing them to stand.

The allegation was substantiated during the investigation. Meanwhile, the supervisor retired while the other two officials resigned. Following the completion of the procedure, these complaints have been filed in the court in the form of a formal case.

Prison officials said the inmates were not disciplined at all, but did not want to be physically abused. So they decided to “teach them a lesson” by forcing them to sing the same song over and over again because it doesn’t count as violence.

The detainees argued that handcuffing and forcing them to listen to the same song over and over again for several hours was tantamount to torture and harassment, so legal action should be taken against them. Acknowledging the complaint, the Oklahoma County Administration has decided to prosecute the three officers.

It should be noted that “Baby Shark” is a popular children’s song which was released two years ago. It has been viewed more than 6 billion times on YouTube so far.

Related Articles

Top Stories

Are the shapes of old married couples “really” the same?

Brian Adam - 0
Stanford: We often hear that after a long time of marriage, the forms of husband and wife begin to meet each other, as if...
Read more
Top Stories

‘Why did you kick me out!’ The useless young man sues his mother and aunt

Brian Adam - 0
Mexico: Last month, a 30-year-old Mexican man sued his real mother and aunt, claiming they had pushed him out of the house, thrown his...
Read more
Top Stories

The world’s smallest gun to knock down a drone

Brian Adam - 0
London: Unknown drones are no less dangerous for soldiers, security officers and airport staff. Many anti-drone systems and weapons have been developed...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©