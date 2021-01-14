Latest news

A case in Irish before the Court of Justice of the EU in Luxembourg today

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
A case in Irish will be before the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg today.

This is the first time since Ireland became a member of the EU in 1973 that the court has dealt with a case in Irish.

Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha, Deputy Secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, took the case against the Minister for Agriculture and the State, claiming that the use of Irish on medicinal products in this country was also a breach of European directive .

The High Court in Dublin ruled in July 2019 that this state is in breach of a language obligation under European law as the use of English only on the labels and packaging of medicinal products for animals.

An issue arising from a case was decided in the High Court at the end of 2019 Of Flannan, to submit to the court in Luxembourg.

High Court Judge Úna Ní Raifeartaigh needed clarification on the question of law under European directives.

The question is whether a court in an EU member state has the option of refusing to grant relief in a case involving rights under European law.

Peter MacFlannan

It is what happens igThe Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg is that an advocate – general of the court shall submit a preliminary opinion to five judges as to what should be done in the case.

Judges generally accept the preliminary opinion of the advocate general. Michal Bobek, of the Czech Republic, who will present his opinion on the case to the judges; Jean-Claude Bonichot of France; Lars Bay Larsen of Denmark; Marek Safjan of Poland; Niilo Jääskinen of Finland; and Camelia Toader of Hungary.

Jean-Claude Bonichot
Jean-Claude Bonichot

This is the first step in the process and it may be some time before the case itself continues.

Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha received the confirmation of the High Court in Ireland that the State was not yet fulfilling its obligation under the European directive.

He received this confirmation when Judge Úna Ní Raifeartaigh ruled that European law had not been properly applied in this case.

This was the European Directive (2001/82 / EC) concerning medicinal products for animals.

Subject to that directive, issued by the European Union in 2001, data relating to animal medicinal products must be in the official language or languages ​​of the Member States in which the products are sold.

Said Judge Úna Ní Raifeartaigh It may not be worthwhile to start making packaging bilingual now that the EU will be introducing a new directive on the subject in 2022.

There was a question as to whether it was up to the court to decide on that, the Judge said Not Rafters.

In 2022, a new directive will give EU member states more freedom to label and the State will be allowed to choose English or Irish for labels.

The question before the European Court of Justice is what should be done in the meantime.

