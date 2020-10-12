Latest newsTop Stories

A cat that fulfills every wish, for only Rs 2 crore!

By Brian Adam
Whatever desire is expressed in front of this cat, it is fulfilled. (Photo: Internet)
A Cat That Fulfills Every Wish, For Only Rs 2

Moscow: A few days ago, a Russian woman named Elena offered her pet cat for sale online, which she claims will fulfill your every wish, but it costs 10 million rubles (20 million Pakistani rupees). ) Is.

According to Russian media, the woman is a resident of the Russian Siberian city of Novo Cybersk, who last week advertised the sale of the cat on the Russian classified platform “Avito”.

In the advertisement, she has written that whatever wish is expressed in front of this cat, it is definitely fulfilled and she has tried this three times.

However, he also wrote in the advertisement that he is ready to sell the cat for 10 million rubles (ie 20 million Pakistani rupees) because it fulfills the desire of the owner.

This breed of cat is found in Scotland and is called “Scots fold”. He named the cat “Vincent One” or “Winsk” for short.

In an interview with a local newspaper, Elena said that she had accidentally discovered the ability to fulfill a wish in “Winsk”, which she has successfully tested three times so far.

Until the last news came, this cat was “for sale”. It remains to be seen whether he will find a buyer in the coming days.

