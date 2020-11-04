A championship match between Sligo and Galway has been canceled due to the crown virus

In a statement issued last night by Sligo, the county board said they were upset by the decision not to play the Connacht semi-final.

Sligo has decided not to field a football team in this weekend’s Connacht semi-final due to Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a meeting last night and means that Galway will go straight to the provincial final.

The county board announced yesterday that the Covid-19 was one of seven Sligo players. A number of other players were subsequently tested but the results were inconclusive.

Between that and the players who have to self-isolation because they had close contact with people who had contracted the Covid-19, it was decided last night not to play the game against Galway on Saturday.

In a statement issued last night, the county board said they were upset by the decision. The players were said to be genuinely disappointed that they were unable to play the game next weekend but were deemed forced to cancel the game.

Athletic Association President John Horan announced this week that no matches would be postponed due to the Covid-19 cases, with the possible exception of the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals.

As the qualifying rounds do not take place this year, Sligo ‘s season has come to an end without any championship games.

The Sligo team were the first team to decide not to play a championship game due to the coronavirus.

The Galway team will not have a game until November 15, when they will face the winners of the next semi-final between Mayo and Roscommon.