European operators have always complained that the number of companies on the old continent prevents them from competing on equal terms with the large American or Asian telecos. From time to time, we have some news that allows us to see how investments in Europe are slower and operators cannot do the same as they would in other market conditions. Without going any further, today we know that a Chinese city has more 5G antennas than all of Europe .

It is true that Spain maintains a dominant position in the world fiber market, but that does not happen in other large European countries. In fact, several Asian powerhouses lead the world rankings and are always riding the wave of adoption of new fiber technologies. We see this also in mobile networks, with 5G deploying very slowly in Europe compared to other latitudes.

5G in Shenzhen

Shenzhen, the Chinese city of 13 million people, currently has the largest 5G network in the world. We are talking about 5G SA, that is, without dependence on 4G infrastructure. This city, which is home to the headquarters of companies such as Tencent and Huawei, has more than 46,000 base stations operating its fifth-generation mobile network.

Although not at the same level, but many other Chinese cities have deployed many base stations to offer a 5G network of the highest quality and speed. Estimates speak of speeds 100 times higher than those offered by 4G. This collides with the slow deployment that is taking place in Europe for one thing and another.

The article recently published by Business Daily compares the 46,000 base station network Shenzhen with the situation in Europe, and particularly with that of Germany. In that country, where companies such as Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica operate, we have a total of 850 base stations deployed.

We speak in the past tense since last Monday, Vodafone Germany confirmed the power-up of 1,000 5G SA base stations. However, adding both figures is still very far from the situation of the Chinese city. The article also indicates that these 46,000 Shenzhen base stations are well above the whole of the whole of Europe.

In the case of Spain, the delay in deployment can be explained in several ways, but an important one is by the 700 MHz auction. This has already been delayed twice by the government. In fact, it was scheduled for the end of March and has not been officially delayed. Some sources place it for the month of June, something that implies that it should be convened shortly to be able to meet the deadlines.