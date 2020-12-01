A court case will be heard in February next year regarding a statement in Irish on a gravestone

The family of Margaret Keane, an Irish woman who died in Coventry in 2018, have appealed against a decision in an ecclesiastical court that a statement in Irish only could not be placed on her mother’s gravestone.

The family of Margaret Keane, an Irish woman who died in Coventry in 2018, have appealed against a decision made in an ecclesiastical court that they were not allowed to put a statement in Irish only on her mother’s gravestone.

A judge in an English ecclesiastical court rejected a petition that the statement ‘In our hearts forever’ be placed in Irish only on Keane’s memorial slab.

Judge Stephen Eyre said in the ecclesiastical court ruling that there was a “danger” that the statement in Irish only would be accepted as a “slogan of some sort” or a “political statement”, because, in his view, “the passion and the feelings associated with the use of Irish ”.

The Keane family has appealed to the most senior diocesan court in England and a memorial slab has not yet been placed on Margaret Keane ‘s grave, more than two years after her death.

Lawyers for the Keane family now say that a date for the case has been set and that the appeal will be heard on 24 February 2021 in a London court.

The story was discussed in Westminister last week and the case of Margaret Keane mentioned by MP Conor McGinn in the House of Commons.

The Keane family have spent over £ 2,000 on the case to date and the appeal would involve additional costs but Conor McGinn said he had received good news in that regard and the Church of England had said it would pay. them for the costs of the appeal.

Margaret Keane ‘s daughter, Bernadette, told Tuairisc.ie that the family “Extremely grateful” that the case was discussed in Westminster.

““ We are well aware that this is not just about our family but the rights of all Irish people to have their language and identity respected and treated fairly. We thank everyone who stood shoulder to shoulder with us in challenging prejudice. ”