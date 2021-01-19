Tech NewsApps

A dating app allows you to filter by political ideas

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
When it comes to meeting people online and using an application to flirt, both Tinder and many other alternatives that exist, users can establish a series of criteria that allow them to filter potential candidates for a relationship or, at least, a sexual encounter.

Bumble had to remove the filter after the altercations in the United States that led to the assault on the Capitol

The most common is filter by age, or by place of residence and distance, by height… or by any other criterion associated with the physical. However, there is a dating application called Bumble, which we have talked about sometime, that allows you to filter by the political ideas of the person you want to meet.

In this sense, you can select that the other person is more to the left or more to the right. It is a curious function that, in addition, has not been without controversy in recent days. Why? Because given the situation of political violence in the United States, the owners of the application decided to deactivate the filter for political ideas.

In principle, they pointed out that it was to protect users, since the filter was not being used to meet like-minded people, but there were cases of people looking for people of opposite ideology in this app to harass or threaten them.

Apparently, they changed their information in their profile to impersonating sympathizers right-wing and meet other right-wing people who had even participated in the altercations that arose after the assault on the Capitol. The same was also done by some right-wing users who posed as left-wing users. This even generated situations of harassment and violence, and led the application to remove the filter.

However, user complaints led him to replace it. Apparently, it was a very useful way for many to segment potential sexual contacts or partners, and they were not willing to part with it.

