A distracted driver was about to run over Ana Bárbara and her son in the middle of Christmas shopping

Accompanied by her eldest son, Emiliano, Ana Bárbara suffered a car accident while arranging his purchases in the trunk of the vehicle: “They just hit us standing here, the scare of my life. It’s really incredible, “he said with an alarm tone in his voice through his social networks. The singer and her son were seconds away from receiving the impact.

The person responsible for the incident lost control of the car and collided with the back of the van. According to the version that the ‘Grupera Queen’ shared on Instagram, the driver thought that the automatic car he was driving was in ‘parking’, that is, in ‘parked’ mode. However, the vehicle was not. Scared, the driver lost control of the car and mistook the brake for the accelerator, which led him to crash into the artist’s truck.

The rear of the vehicle was partially damaged after the impact. The singer’s son tried to accommodate the rear face of the truck, which ended up on the ground, without much success. The piece was out of square and could not return to its place. “I cannot with reality and less with the vulnerability of our BEING! Realize second by second the MIRACLE OF LIFE ”, Ana wrote in a video where the state of her vehicle is shown.

Moments later, the artist shared with her followers that she felt calmer. “A reflection for every moment of life !! Accept the flats but try especially in these moments of distraction, BE MORE ALERT “, wrote the singer referring to the state of distraction in which the driver responsible for the accident was.

Fortunately, the incident did not happen and both Ana Bárbara and Emiliano are safe. “Difficult to understand accidents. We are fine and I am calmer ”, concluded the singer.

Recently, the ‘Bandido’ singer and her family were faced with a situation of extreme stress. His sons Chema and Emiliano were caught in a snowstorm in San Luis Potosí while they were vacationing.

Although the artist and her other two children, Jerónimo and José Emilio, managed to get to safety, the snowstorm caught José María and Emiliano, 14 and 20 years old respectively. The youths did not put themselves to safety once the unexpected blizzard began. The storm forced the closure of the ski lifts that connected the top of the mountain with the refuge where she was.

José María and Emiliano failed to descend and were trapped at the top. LThe rescuers of the place had to intervene and managed to locate them alive, however the family was shocked. “They do not know my anguish, I cried with the hope that everything was a scare,” the singer communicated to her followers. With success, Ana Bárbara’s children were rescued.

After the incident, the artist shared with her followers a video in which she narrated the entire incident and took the opportunity to thank the rescuers who saved their children for their work. Ana Bárbara and her family also thanked the Virgin and God for safeguarding them: “At this moment my soul is flooded with faith! […] They have already been rescued and I thank the almighty. Here we are waiting for you with our hearts in hand. Amen ”, concluded the interpreter in a message that she addressed to her followers and family.

