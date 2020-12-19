A family reunion, fights and the fate of Marcela Basteri: Juanpa Zurita spoke about the second season of “Luis Miguel, the series”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

One of the most anticipated Netflix projects is Luis Miguel, the series as It is believed that in the following season more details of private life will be clarified of the singer of Unforgettable or I have everything except you, mainly what happened with his mother Marcela Basteri and the relationship with his younger brothers Alejandro and Sergio.

The first season of this successful project revealed how “El Sol” rose to fame, his relationship with Luisito Rey, his first romances and even the relationship he had with his daughter’s mother, Michelle Salas.

Little by little, themes that could be included in the new installment have been revealed, which has been delayed due to the various restrictions imposed before the arrival of COVID-19 to the whole world and as a measure to avoid more infections of the dreaded disease.

So we know that Diego Boneta will continue to lead this series and has undergone a great characterization to give the impression of older age; In addition, the arrival of new faces was announced to complete the cast, so we will see Fernando Guallar as Mauricio Ambrosi, Pablo Cruz as Patricio Robles, Juan Ignacio Cane, Teresa Ruiz and Macarena Achaga, the latter will give life to Michelle Salas.

Although the filming of Luis Miguel, the series has developed in total secrecy, was Juan Pablo Martínez-Zurita Arellano, better known as Juanpa Zurita, who gave a glimpse of what we can see in the second season and that will surely delight more than one of the Netflix subscribers.

The youtuber and actor who gives life to Álex Basteri confirmed that he has finished recording his part and that in the new chapters there will be a great rapport between his character and that of Diego Boneta.

“There is a lot of drama between Micky and Alex”, said the young man who during the last months participated as a researcher in Who is the Mask.

Zurita did not want to reveal many details of the series due to the confidentiality contract it has with Netflix, but highlighted with a phrase what many already hope to know, which is the fate of Marcela Basteri.

“They are going to receive the question that was pending in season 1. Without a doubt, it is answered, it is known”he commented.

“Season 2 is crazy. Álex has a gigantic change, Álex changes quite a bit for season 2 because with the loss of his father and not knowing where his mother is, Micky and Álex are the only thing they have, ”he said in a video posted on Eden Dorantes’s YouTube channel.

“They face life together, having a young brother and solving the things that being an artist of the stature of Luis Miguel throws at you. And they have very intimate moments and very strong fights, I think they are going to like it a lot, “concluded the influencer who will soon launch his clothing line.

It was in February of this year that the start of the recordings of this second season was announced, but the Filming was interrupted due to restrictive measures caused by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This delay caused the premiere to also undergo modifications, since Initially it would be for the end of this 2020 and now it will be until next year.

In the first teaser of the project you could see the radical physical transformation that Boneta will have. In the same video, for the songs that are heard (How is it possible that by my side and Mexico in the skin) it is understood that the story will cover from 1996 to 2005, since in those years they were released.

|